General Mills: In Dire Need Of Sales Growth

Ok, I was a bit off on the timing of General Mills' (GIS) bottom back in June. After beating on top- and bottom-lines last quarter, as I had anticipated, the stock got punished a bit more due to light guidance for fiscal 2018 and, perhaps most importantly, skepticism over the company's return to top-line growth in the foreseeable future.

General Mills will have another opportunity to sell its business transformation and targeted improvement in revenue growth trends this coming Wednesday, when the company reports fiscal 1Q18 earnings. The Street is counting on $3.79 billion in revenues that would represent another -3% decline over year-ago levels – in line with last quarter’s results. Consensus EPS of $0.77 is about seven cents below what analysts expected to see for the quarter back in June, before management's guidance announcement, suggesting that earnings estimates might be a bit on the light side.

But in the end, I believe little will it matter whether General Mills can top bottom-line expectations. It seems clear to me that the company's stock will only see price uplift once or if revenues show signs of having a pulse. The Minneapolis-based packaged food giant has reported 13 quarters of sales contraction over the past 14 periods (see first graph below). Despite General Mills' successful attempts at improving margins over the same period of time (see second graph below, on a GAAP basis), investors seem to be waiting for a turnaround in sales to unlock further EPS upside and finally support a stock price run to higher levels.

In that regard, I expect little to happen in fiscal 1Q18 to change timid top-line growth expectations for the current year. General Mills has recently added Oui to its yogurt line-up in an attempt to revitalize this fast-declining product category. But it would be too optimistic of me to expect results from this launch to positively impact the company's financial results so quickly and so pronouncedly, if they do at all. I am more hopeful about the end of General Mills' right-sizing of the yogurt portfolio, which could make sales from this category appear more robust as the company laps a weak fiscal 2017 (see graph below).

So it sounds like GIS is a stock worth keeping a safe distance from at this moment, right?

Well, not so fast.

While General Mills continues to look for its top-line momentum, I believe there are plenty of positives that could make this stock a solid addition to a diversified portfolio. First, the management team (arguably to blame for having missed the Greek yogurt trend) has done a decent job at managing costs well and helping to drive positive growth to non-GAAP EPS in the past three quarters despite the challenges. Op margins are expected to expand further in fiscal 2018 beyond 18% on a non-GAAP basis. As a result, General Mills' bottom line and cash-generating abilities should remain healthy.

Second, I believe GIS looks enticing when viewed from a dividend and valuations perspectives. The yield of 3.5%, illustrated above, is not too far from the highs reached since the year 2000. With a FCF-to-dividend coverage ratio of 1.4x achieved in fiscal 2017, I see the payments to shareholders from this dividend grower well protected for now. And from a valuation stance, 18.0x forward earnings is about the lowest multiple the stock has seen in the past year at least.

If I maintain a long-term view on the stock, I still see GIS as a defensive play that pays investors to wait for a potential stock price rebound to take shape over the next several quarters. Therefore, I continue to find room for this name in my diversified portfolio.

