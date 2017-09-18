Nevada Gold & Casinos' (UWN) CEO Mike Shaunnessy on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UWN)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

September 14, 2017, 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Preston Graham - Stonegate Capital Partners, IR

Mike Shaunnessy - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Meier - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, please standby, we are about to begin. Good afternoon. And welcome to this Nevada Gold & Casinos’ First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today’s call, Preston Graham, Investors Relations.

Preston Graham

Thank you and good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us today. With me on the call is Mike Shaunnessy, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Meier, Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of today’s call is to review the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2017. Following the company’s remarks there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

This call contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as anticipate, believe, expect, future, intend, plan and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to increase income streams, to grow revenue and earnings, and to obtain additional gaming and other project. These statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are identified and described in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to the Nevada Gold’s CEO, Mike Shaunnessy. Mike?

Mike Shaunnessy

Thank you, Preston. Good afternoon and welcome to our call today. Our typical seasonally soft quarter was just that, weather usually plays a role and this year was no exception. Seattle set a new record for consecutive days without a trace of rain at 55, 44 of which were during Q1.

In addition, they set a new record for 72 consecutive days above 70 degrees. These two weather factors contributed to approximately 3% lower volumes at our Seattle properties. Two properties in the Tri-Cities, however, saw volumes increase about 8%.

Our table games hold percent quarter was normal compared to last year’s somewhat low hold percent. This contributed about 300,000 in additional casino revenue for the quarter compared to last year.

However, the overall lower volumes, coupled with higher costs, primarily payroll, offset this hold percentage improvement, spent additional marketing dollars in attempt to combat the softness in the weather but without much success.

The new $11 an hour minimum wage continues to have a meaningful impact. The pricing mitigation initiatives were somewhat hampered by the decreased volumes in food and beverage this quarter, but nevertheless, we were still able to offset approximately 70% of the costs, reducing the net negative impact to only $100,000 for the quarter.

Fortunately, the novelty of the beautiful weather in Seattle began to wear off by late August and volumes have now started to improve as we move into September, despite not having seen much rain in Seattle, but once we’re through the summer, the beautiful weather is not such a great attraction because kids are back at school and it’s a little bit different, and I think, they finally enjoyed all the outdoor activities they can, so we look forward to the next quarter being nice, solid and strong like it usually is.

In Nevada, we also faced some extreme weather with heat warnings multiple times during the year -- during the quarter, with temperatures in excess of 110 degrees on multiple occasions for multiple consecutive days. This led to rather inconsistent volume patterns at Club Fortune as we literally saw the volumes move inversely with the daily temperature.

However, the continuing impact of our marketing and operational initiatives instituted over the last year were enabled us to drive significant EBITDA improvement from only some slight revenue growth.

August continued to be hot and the first consecutive days below 100 degree here in Las Vegas just occurred last week. Early September begins the migration of the snowbirds back to Nevada and we’re glad to see them returning, and the 100 plus degree heat leaving.

South Dakota, we weren’t affected at all by weather and remarkably our market -- the market slot revenues stabilized for the quarter and our first quarter revenues and EBITDA were comparable to the prior year, a win for us considering how this has been trending.

Unfortunately, moving into the next quarter, we recently had another partner location close. Midnight Star owned by Kevin Costner, where we had 53 units, ceased operations at the end of August. We continue to focus on controlling costs in South Dakota to maintain positive cash flow and continue to look for any potential opportunities to deploy additional units into the market.

On July 12th the company announced the purchase of 755,644 shares of stock at $2.15 a share, which completed the initial $2 million authorization. This represented approximately 6% of our outstanding shares. Board has subsequently approved an additional $2 million share buyback, as we continue to believe that there is still value in our shares at the current trading levels.

I appreciate you joining us today and at this point, I’ll have Jim take you through the details of our financial performance.

Jim Meier

All right. Thank you, Mike. For the first quarter of fiscal 2018 net revenues increased $0.3 million or 1.4% over prior year to $18.5 million, operating expenses were $18.2 million in the first quarter for both years, operating income increased to $0.3 million compared to the prior year’s operating income of $0.1 million and net income was $0.1 million or $0.01 per share.

During the first quarter, net revenues from Washington increased to $13.2 million from $13.1 million in the prior year’s quarter. While Washington’s adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.2 million, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year.

Club Fortune’s net revenues were $3.4 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior year, a 6% increase and adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.5 million from the $0.1 million in the prior year.

South Dakota route operation revenues were relatively unchanged from prior year at the $1.9 million and EBITDA also remained at the $0.1 million, despite the temporary loss of 79 receivers during the quarter, as Mike mentioned, for repair and renovation.

Corporate expenses decreased to a more normal $0.6 million as the prior year’s quarter included expenses related to the purchase of Club Fortune.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million for the first quarter for both the current and prior year. During the quarter, we borrowed and repaid $0.7 million, so our outstanding loan balance remained at $12.3 million. We borrowed the $0.7 million to fund our $1.6 million treasury stock purchase. Our borrowing availability is $6.3 million and our leverage ratio for the price point at 1.9.

And finally, we issued 36,689 shares of our stock in May, as a result of the cash flow’s warrant exercises, any remaining warrants expired as of May 7th.

And now I’ll turn it over to the operator to open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Operator

Gentlemen there are no questions in the queue at this time. I’d like to turn the conference back over to you for closing remarks.

Mike Shaunnessy

Okay. Thank you. Okay. Thank you all for joining us today. I guess just in closing, I’d just like to make mention, particularly some of the management in our particular locations. In Washington the guys have done a tremendous job of trying to mitigate this minimum wage impact and if you’ll recall we forecasted about really year ago maybe. It was going to be about $1.2 million plus in incremental payroll costs and they have done an excellent job of identifying opportunities to try and mitigate that incremental cost.

And now we’ve got the last two full quarters where the minimum wage was in effect and in each of those quarters we were able to reduce that impact to barely $100,000 through, $200,000 through six months. So they have done a great job and I’d just kind to like to shout out to them, great job and thank you.

Club Fortune, we went through some challenges in the early period of our acquisition there and took some opportunities to close and remodel the restaurant and the bar at the time, looking for opportunities to improve operational efficiency and customer service.

We have a very, very good management team in place there now, and consequently, we’re able now to begin driving much better margins and increase EBITDA and cash flow, and basically similar to slightly increased revenue, because they’re paying much more attention, being much more strategic and doing a much better job of utilizing the marketing dollars to drive profitable revenues through the system.

So, going forward, I think, we have got things really in very good shape in both of our major operating divisions. I also guess I should commend the guys in South Dakota for at least a flat quarter despite some challenges there. They were aided by the market revenue slightly being flat year-over-year.

But, as Jim mentioned, with a couple of our facilities, one doing some renovation from some flooding earlier in the year and one doing a little bit of remodeling during the quarter, we actually had a little bit less coverage units in service, and nevertheless, generated about the same amount of revenue and EBITDA.

And all around, I think, all of our management teams are doing a great job operating their particular segments and look forward to the next nine months of the year. Getting through the first quarter is always a relief for me, because we never know what is going to look like, because weather usually does play a factor and it could all -- it can be good or bad.

So, thank you again for joining us and I look forward to talking to you in couple of months.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.