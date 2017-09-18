By Parke Shall

The headline across the board on Friday after the market closed was that the S&P had reached a milestone of hitting 2500.

^SPX data by YCharts

Despite it only being for a moment and despite barely reaching above 2500, the psychological impact of reaching such a milestone was felt far and wide, as euphoria gushed out of pundits, analysts and investors. Here's a smattering of what the headlines looked like, courtesy of Google News:

But to us, 2500 is just a number and we don't find the milestone as any type of reassurance that the market will continue to move higher from here. Rather, we are in the small minority that look at the market from the other angle, questioning how we got valuations that, to us, seem to be way out of line and not indicative of the risk profile facing US markets.

One of the headlines you did not see on Friday, almost certainly, was that Janet Yellen had first expressed concern about stock valuations while the S&P hadn't barely reached 2100 in May of 2015.

Yet here we are, a full 400 points above that, celebrating the fact that the markets have blown out valuations so much so at a time where geopolitical and economic risk remains the greatest we have possibly seen throughout the course of the last 10 year "recovery".



The problematic thinking with retail investors and even many on Wall Street is the thought that because the market has gone so high, it will continue to move higher. We believe this to be a fallacy and the complete opposite of how one should look at the stock market. Without peaks, there would be no valleys. For us, we look at the higher prices as simply a growing opportunity for us to consider the short side for when the inevitable pullback or correction does happen. Though we don't know how long a pullback or correction would last, nor do we know how large of a move it would be, we do know that something is going to have to give eventually.



The situation in North Korea continues yet another day without resolution, as North Korea continues to fire missiles despite repeated warnings from the United States and the United Nations. And South Korea showed that their military readiness may not be all it was thought to be when one of their own missiles failed last week.

(Source: Fox News)

Yet the market doesn't seem to care about the situation at all. Repeated nuclear threats, any of which if carried out would certainly lead to an immense global war, have been shrugged off by the US stock market. Yet, no progress toward a resolution with North Korea has been made.



This all comes on top of macro data that continues to be unimpressive. For example, Friday's retail sales number missed expectations and GDP forecasts were also recently cut yet again. We appear to be having some broad economic slowdown as consumer credit, automobile loans and student loans all continue to be in a bubble and household debt has eclipsed numbers it was at prior to the 2008 crisis. Yet, this has also been shrugged off by the US stock market.



As the economy slows down, the Federal Reserve has fewer tools to stimulate the economy than it had in 2008, when interest rates were at least around 5%. Now, rates are just barely over 1% and the Federal Reserve will have little room to move them lower if they stay there during the next correction or recession. Rather than just letting the next correction happen the way it is supposed to, the Fed will fight it and alleviate near term damage to the stock market while continuing to contribute to what will eventually be a much more catastrophic longer-term problem.



The Fed is out of options with interest rates, meaning that stimulus would come most likely in the form of simply printing money and either distributing it or using it to buy more bonds, thereby expanding a balance sheet that the Fed has said over and over again that they're going to shrink (and likely weakening the dollar). We have looming bubbles that have been caused by these low interest rates in areas like consumer credit and student loans. And we have a dictator in North Korea who doesn't seem to care for the advice of the United Nations and is threatening a nuclear war. Sure, he had done this in the past, but now he actually has the capability to follow through on his once empty threats. On top of it all, stocks are at a historically aggressive valuation, with the Shiller PE now above 30X.

But hey, the S&P just hit 2500, so let's party.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.