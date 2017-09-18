Government Properties Income Trust's Big Acquisition

I think it's best for income investors to be cautious on this name, due to higher leverage and it being less of a pure play pro forma.

Back on June 22nd I recommended Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), citing a strong foundation backed by credit-worthy government tenants. That unique government focus is what drew me to Government Properties Income Trust, and I initially endorsed the company despite the acquisition of DC-based First Potomac Realty Trust. My initial feeling was that, even though First Potomac isn't focused entirely on government tenants, its focus on Washington D.C. meant that it might as well be, and that Government Properties Income Trust would therefore keep its unique investment thesis.

After taking a closer look I'd like to revisit that idea in this article, and admit that that might not have been the right conclusion to make. When investors look for high-yielding dividend payers, I believe they must be very picky. This article takes a look at what Government Properties Income Trust will look like pro-forma, and what it means for income investors.

A transformative acquisition

Before the big acquisition announcement, Government Properties Income Trust had a market cap of $2.5 billion or so, and this acquisition itself was valued at $1.5 billion; 60% of the original market cap. This is a very transformative acquisition for the company.

Before looking at the specifics of First Potomac, let's first look at what the company comprises of. First Potomac owns, manages and develops office and business park properties in the Washington D.C. area. As of June of last year, First Potomac owned 31 properties; 18 office properties, 8 business park properties and one industrial property.

What about Government Properties? Government Properties Income Trust is the U.S. Government's largest landlord. It owns 74 properties in 31 states. Over 90% of it's rental income is from government sources, 60% of that total coming from the U.S. Government itself.

Government Properties Income Trust, before the acquisition, gets nearly all of its rental income from government tenants.

The pro-forma company will be significantly less focused on government tenants than what it was before the acquisition. I say this because if one were to look in First Potomac's 10-Q filing, one would see that only 13.8% of that company's rental income is from the federal government, and when federal government contractors are added in that number climbs only to 20.8%.

Weighting things by pre-announcement market cap, which is admittedly a rather blunt way of calculating things, the pro forma company will go from 90% of rental income coming from the government to about 65%. The pro-forma company will still be heavily exposed to government tenants, but much less so. In other words, Government Properties Income Trust is becoming a bit more like any generic office REIT. I view this as a negative.

First Potomac is also very highly leveraged. Its debt is currently 7.7 times trailing EBITDA at the end of 2016. Government Properties Income Trust is already 6.6 times EBITDA, so, one way or another, the leverage ratio is going the wrong way from an already high point.

I believe it's important for retail investors to be selective when it comes to high yield, and it's equally important to keep overall exposure limited. A lot of these names have high leverage ratios and the dividend takes up a high portion of earnings or FFO. Both are true for Government Properties, as dividends are 73% of FFO (some room for decline) and with a high leverage ratio.

Juicy yield but be careful

Government Properties Income Trust offers a juicy yield of 9.3%. I'm not sure what the pro-forma yield will be when the two companies close the deal and combine. Taken by the yield of both respective companies and weighted by pre-announcement market caps, the yield would be 7.5%.

It's tempting, but I'm going to have to pass because the pro forma company will be a lot less unique than it was before the announcement. A pure play government landlord is an interesting income proposition, but it looks like Government Properties Income Trust will be something a bit different after this transaction. Management says that there will be significant accretion from this acquisition, with some cost synergies. I believe that, but at the same time, I believe the leverage ratio will be quite high when the dust settles.

I will continue to watch Government Properties Income Trust to get a gauge of what the company will look like going forward. Investors need to be cautious on any high-yield stock, and so in this case I want to back off my recommendation in this case, at least for now. I will continue to write update articles on Government Properties Income Trust when doing so is both material and relevant.

