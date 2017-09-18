Microsoft: Is This Rally Ending?

Market valuations in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) continue to press forward to new record highs, and this has left many investors wondering about whether or not there is still enough life left in this rally to get long on the stock. To be clear, these concerns are not completely illegitimate. Global stock benchmarks have shown significant signs of stalling over the last several weeks and there are arguments to be made that outline the need for corrective downside retracements. But when we look at the long-term trajectory of Microsoft’s strategic directions and combine this with peripheral earnings drivers that were not previously unexpected, there is far more evidence that indicates it is not too late to buy into the MSFT rally. For dividend investors looking for tech exposure, the stock’s 2.07% payouts remain attractive in this low-interest rate environment and we maintain a bullish outlook on MSFT from current levels.

On a year-to-date basis, Microsoft is strongly outperforming the market with gains of more than 21% for the period. What’s more, this type of activity has been par for the course for this company as it is now showing stock gains of more than 141% over the last five years. This should go some way toward easing investor concerns relative to stalling stock benchmarks, as we can reasonably expect MSFT to hold on to its gains even if we start to see declines in instruments like the Dow Jones and S&P 500.

A good portion of this recent strength has come on the back of Microsoft’s ability to adapt its businesses in ways most analysts were not expecting. In 2014, Satya Nadella came in as CEO and redirected the company’s focus from the PC world to the cloud services world and this reinvigorated Microsoft in ways that Steve Ballmer was simply not able to accomplish. Microsoft’s cloud services business is the world’s second largest, behind Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, but the company has been gaining in position here over the last four quarters.



These types of changes are important because they allow Microsoft to focus more on international revenue prospects, which have been severely limited in areas like China because of software piracy issues. In the graphic above, we can see recent annual figures showing revenue dominance in countries outside of the U.S. and this is something that will likely need to continue in order for MSFT to build on its all-time highs.



In this chart, we can see the importance of foreign sales for the information technology sector, as more than 57% of total sales within the industry come outside of the U.S. These trends have remained stable over the last three years, but if anything we expect these numbers to expand in the quarters ahead.

The U.S. dollar index has shown massive weakness this year, falling roughly 10% against its most commonly traded counterparts and so the combined effect of all of these factors should support Microsoft earnings in ways that were not previously anticipated by most market analysts. The pro-growth economic agenda raised by the Trump administration initially generated gains in the U.S. dollar but consistent political stalemates have reversed these trends in ways that will ultimately benefit multinational companies with significant foreign sales percentages. Changing currency values in the U.S. dollar occur on a rolling basis and the impact should become clear in the earnings results for the second half of this year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In this chart, we can see that this will be welcome news for those long MSFT, as we have seen erratic activity on the revenue front. Earnings figures have shown a more supportive trend over the last three periods but when we factor in the macro influences of global currency valuations it is looking like most analysts will be forced to revise their original estimates in ways that support higher valuations in MSFT.

Source: Yahoo Finance

For the most part, the analysts consensus is already bullish on the stock and the fact that many still advocate buying MSFT at its record highs might come as something of a surprise. We will see how these trends change in light of the possibility for enhanced earnings results for the second half of this year.

Source: Dividend.com

For dividend investors, this spells sustainable opportunities for MSFT’s 2.07% yield is well above the average for the tech industry (which is now seen at 1.4%). Microsoft has posted dividend growth for 13 years and its 48.6% payout ratio puts the company in an excellent position to reward investors with stable distributions.



MSFT Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

In the chart above, we can see there is strong evidence suggesting that the long-term rally in MSFT is far from over. The bullish CCI indicator reading has fallen back into mid-levels and the long-term rally has shown healthy downside corrections several times over the last year. The 200-period exponential moving average is now seen above 70 on the 4-hour charts and we will expect this area to support the stock if there are any small valuation declines into the final months of this year. With all of this in mind, we will continue to collect the dividend and maintain our long position in the stock.



Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.