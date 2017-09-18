Phillips 66 Is A Buy

Phillips 66 (PSX) the refining, midstream and chemicals spinoff of ConocoPhillips (COP), has been outperforming lately. Over the last couple of months I've been cautious on Phillips 66 because it has been significantly outspending its cash flow on capital expenditure and dividends. As a result, I didn't recommend buying Phillips 66 back on May 29th.

Fast forward to today, and Phillips 66 has been chugging along on its organic growth projects and gave some forward guidance for 2018. That guidance is very good. This article takes a look at several things, including the impact of Hurricane Harvey on the company's operations, but also the company's new cash flow guidance for next year, its performance next year, and what it all means for income-minded investors.

Getting back to work

Hurricane Harvey ultimately shut down 4.4% of US oil 'processing capacity.' Phillips 66's Sweeny, TX refinery was shut down. By September 2nd Phillips 66 was ready to resume operations. Phillips 66 also got a Jones Act waiver for its Alliance refinery in Louisiana, and while there was a levee that broke in the area around the refinery, operations were not effected. With the Jones Act waiver, Phillips 66 was able to send oil to and from the Alliance refinery with non-Jones Act vessels.

On the bright side, it appears Phillips 66's operations are all back to normal, although there may yet still be material damage to the facilities. We'll have to wait and see for that.

Strong margins



Courtesy of Phillips 66 Investor Relations.

Last quarter earnings were up on much higher refining margins and solid refinery utilization rates. I don't pretend to know where refining margins are going in the future. The short-term of the refining business flabbergasts me, but I do like it very much when paired with other businesses it can offset. In the case of Phillips 66, those businesses would be midstream and chemical. Anyway, Phillips 66's earnings have been trending downward on lower refining margins, so it's good to see a quarter like this.

In the long run, I am more interested in the company's organic growth prospects in both midstream and chemical. Most of Phillips 66's plethora of large-scale products have been completed or are nearing completion, and so capital expenditure is not as high as it was in previous years. However, there are still several key projects in the works.

That includes, first and foremost, the Bayou Bridge pipeline expansion. Phillips 66 is extending Bayou Bridge from Lake Charles to St. James, Louisiana. This will basically move crude oil from the Permian to the St. James terminal. Management expects this project to be completed by 1Q of 2018, and I expect it to generate substantial excess cash flow once it is done.

Sand Hills pipeline is also undergoing improvements in the Permian Basin, and these improvements will include more lateral connections and increased pump capacity. This is another Permian-related organic growth project, and the Permian Basin is indeed where the production growth is going to be over the next number of years.

Phillips 66 is also working on a joint venture expansion of the STACK pipeline. This will expand pipeline capacity by looping the pipeline from the Cashien terminal to Cushing. Finally, Phillips 66 is working on the River Parish NGL facility, which will include a pipeline expansion and an NGL storage cavern.

Much improved cash flow

Courtesy of Phillips 66 Investor Relations.



If next year's cash flow estimates are correct, 2018 will be a good year for Phillips 66. Take this with something of a grain of salt, because it is very difficult to predict refining margins, or anything else considering this prediction goes out 15 months. Management expects $3.2 billion in what it calls 'free cash flow,' and after the Phillips 66 Partners contribution there should be $4.2 billion in 'free cash flow' at least. If growth capex is the maximum amount, $2 billion, plus another $1.4 billion in dividends, that's $800 million in cash left over even in a worst-case scenario.

Why is next year's cash flow estimate so much better than this year? The reason is because Phillips 66 has completed a number of large projects that are now generating positive cash flow. This includes the Sweeney fractionator project which was completed this year. Judging by next year's guidance, it really looks like Phillips 66 has turned a corner and is going to start generating more excess cash flow in the years to come.

Higher still

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Shares of Phillips 66 are quite high, and have been climbing since mid-August. I'd like to think this is because of the solid cash flow guidance for 2018, but it may have more to do with the rising crude oil price in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Either way, I like Phillips 66 at these levels and I am convinced there are at least a couple years left of double-digit dividend growth, especially as the company has committed itself to a substantial buyback program of $1 billion next year at least. That will keep reducing the share count and make it easier to raise that dividend per share.

Phillips 66 looks 'expensive' only because its refining margins fell steeply in 2016, those lesser earnings have led to a valuation of 23 times trailing EPS. Much of the company's earnings still revolve around refining, which can be volatile, but that will be less and less true as the company's midstream projects come online and the company is more weighted to midstream and chemical. Phillips 66 is in a great position for the need for shale oil midstream infrastructure and the export of NGLs. Natural Gas Liquids in the US are now produced almost as cheaply as they are in the Middle East. The 'shale revolution' is alive and well, and Phillips 66 is a diversified way to take advantage of increasing energy activity in the US.

If you're interested in Phillips 66, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock and will continue to write update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. Also, I have a Marketplace service which allows me to write about broader topics for income investors. I encourage you to take a risk-free trial of that as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.