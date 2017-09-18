Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Price Gains Seen Capped As Lower 48 Production Surges

A surge in Lower 48 production, and "bullish weather forecasts" being priced in for the end of September, are two of the reasons for the reduction in bullish positions.

Natural gas prices finished the week up 4.64%.

October contracts at one point of the week reached $3.10/MMBtu only to see the gains cut and prices leveling back to $3/MMBtu. EIA reported a worse than expected storage report of +91 Bcf (versus our estimate of +90 Bcf), but the market shrugged it off.

In our weekly natural gas recap last week titled, "Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Bearish Physical Balance Creates Near-Term Headwind And Potential Buying Opportunity," we said:

Even though the physical balance was overwhelmingly bearish, and Hurricane Irma is expected to destroy more power burn demand, natural gas traders are finding the latest sell-off as a potential buying opportunity for 2017-2018 winter contracts.

The sell-off we observed at the end of 9/8 week came from a combination of traders forcing stop-loss triggers and anticipation of demand destruction from Hurricane Irma. The traders we speak to noted that the sell-off presented a buying opportunity.

With prices recovering this week, most of them saw an opportunity to sell-off profitable long positions. One of the reasons for the reduction in bullish positions came from 1) a surge in Lower 48 production along with 2) "bullish weather forecasts" being priced in for the end of September.

Here's a look at Lower 48 production versus last year:

With production averaging just below 74 Bcf/d, and the first part of Rover already contributing 0.7 Bcf/d of gas, traders were reluctant to take on more bullish positioning without confirmation that weather is supportive in October.

For the time being, we don't see natural gas making any big upside move. While the fundamental value for November remains higher than where the contracts trade today, we see price gains capped for now.

