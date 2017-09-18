Boeing Regional Jets: No Go

Recently I have received a lot of questions about the possibility for Boeing (BA) to build regional jets. I don’t know what has exactly caused this rise in interest for the regional market among readers. It could be a recent article I wrote on the regional market in India or Boeing’s dispute with Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) that sparked interest in the parts of the market that Boeing does not cover.

There seems to be some people convinced that Boeing should enter the regional market, while another group is convinced Boeing should not do so. I belong to the latter group and in this article, I want to explain why Boeing should not develop a regional jet and should not address the market below its current line-up.

Aircraft market forecasts

A good starting point to assess the feasibility of regional jet development is looking at current market forecasts and how it is defined. Boeing takes everything below 90 seats and driven by a turbofan to be a regional jet and for that segment it expects 2,370 deliveries valued $110B at list prices in the coming 20 years.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) sees demand for 12,550 aircraft valued $820B at list prices for regional and small single-aisle aircraft. The forecast includes small regional aircraft, which mostly are turboprops, large regional aircraft which mostly are turbofan driven and small single aisle aircraft. Bombardier expects 5,750 deliveries valued $240B for the segment that more or less covers the regional jet segment. This segment, however, also includes turboprops such as Bombardier’s Q400 and the ATR 72. Roughly half of the market is expected to be turboprop and half is expected to be regional jets. This would bring forecasted demand for the regional jet segment to 2,875, roughly 500 units higher than what Boeing forecasts.

Embraer (ERJ) forecasts demand for 2,280 jets. While no exact value is specified it would likely be between $100B and $110B.

What we are seeing is that the Boeing and Embraer forecast are pretty close and Bombardier is more upbeat about the potential of the regional jet market.

The delivery volume and value seem like a very big market potential, but it represents just 6% of the total deliveries on the entire aircraft market and merely 2% of the values. On an annual basis that is would be roughly $5B and $3.25B after discounts that would have to be divided among a handful jet makers.

Development costs and pricing

To justify a development and the associated costs, the business case for the aircraft should be strong. This means that demand should be there, the sales prices should be reasonable and have enough sales to cover the development costs. If we know demand, pricing and margins we also know how much the development costs should be at maximum. I looked at a few examples and found that Mitsubishi is selling their aircraft for $47 million and its development costs, which are likely still rising, have been $3.2B.

Bombardier’s CRJ has list prices between $41 million and $50 million, but its development costs are unknown. Re-engining the Embraer E-jets has cost $1.7B, while the CSeries aircraft has cost $5.4B. The smaller Sukhoi Superjet had development costs of $3B.

So what we roughly know is that if Boeing were to pursue the development of a regional aircraft, it would take roughly $3B to develop a regional jet and the pricing of the jet would be around $45 million. This $45 million merely covers the list price and the actual pricing would be closer to $30 million. So not taking into account the costs of production, Boeing would have to sell 100 jets, which is more than doable. The operating margins for regional jets could be around 15%. Applying these margins, Boeing will need to sell over 600 aircraft in order to turn an overall profit. So, in order for Boeing to make this worthwhile, it needs to sell over a quarter of the projected deliveries in the coming 20 years and that is something I do not see happening. The same way it is hard for regional jet makers to penetrate the single aisle market, it will be hard for Boeing to penetrate the regional jet market. Comparing the regional jet market with the single aisle market, I observed that pricing is roughly 40% lower and I estimate the operating profit per airframe to be roughly 20% lower. For Boeing, I think it makes very little sense to put effort in a regional jet given the number of aircraft it has to sell to turn a profit and the fact that it has to penetrate the market, probably by discounting its aircraft which increases a break-even point. A redesign of the Boeing 737NG has cost Boeing up to $3B and brought the jet maker almost 4,000 orders. That is a far more interesting market to spend money on than a a regional market in which Boeing needs to establish itself.

From regional to large wide body

One thing that I have been hearing a lot is that if Boeing develops a regional jet it has the benefit of providing a complete line up that can benefit from moving from small aircraft to big aircraft as demand for air travel increases. I find that a flawed argument. First of all, it makes very little sense to spend money to develop an aircraft now knowing that demand for the aircraft will fall as upgauging to bigger aircraft becomes more attractive. Secondly compared to the single aisle market the regional jet market is relatively low profit and has limited market potential. Secondly, there are some voids in the Boeing product line up. Between the Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 MAX 10, we are seeing a void in Boeing’s product line up that it wants to fill with the Boeing 797 and there also is the void between the regional jet market and the large single aisle market: the small single aisle market. Because absolute margins and sales prices for regional jets are low, jet makers are trying to expand in the small single aisle market. Embraer sees demand for over 4,000 aircraft in the small single aisle market. That is a market that remains unaddressed if Boeing were to pursue the development of a regional jet. The fact that there is an unaddressed market between the regional jet market and the current Boeing product line up renders the argument of needing a regional jet to complete the product line up pretty much invalid and even if Boeing would offer a complete line up, it does not mean that Boeing would bag every order as airlines seek bigger jets. In most of the cases, airlines will choose the airframe that provides most value to its business. In the hypothetical case of Boeing going for a regional jet, it would have a super-efficient regional jet but nothing to match its efficiency in either the small or the large single aisle market. So, it is unlikely that it would win a lot of orders from airlines looking for the efficiency of a regional jet.

A problem for Boeing is that below 140-seats it has nothing to offer really. So looking at 100 seats and below is going to do nothing good for Boeing’s business. Currently jet makers are penetrating or at least trying to penetrate the small single aisle market. This void in the market is more easily accessible from below than to approach from above; Reason being that jet makers can stretch new designs to capture the market, while Boeing cannot shrink existing designs. Also shrinking aircraft generally does not benefit efficiency. Boeing could try to stop jet makers from eating part of the single aisle market pie and develop a new small single aisle aircraft instead of a regional jet to compete with these jet makers. It would, however, mean that Boeing would spend a couple of billions in development to develop an aircraft that addresses only 15% of the single aisle market and an even lower market share. Boeing would be better off developing a Boeing 737 MAX replacement which covers roughly 85% of the market and afterwards have a look as to how it can address the lower side of the single aisle market and whether there is steel need for that.

Conclusion

While development of a regional jet does not sound too bad, I think if we consider the costs, lower absolute margins and required sales to make it a success, I can only conclude that it would not be in Boeing’s best interests and that of its shareholders to pursue such developments. Instead, Boeing should focus on its developing a successor of the Boeing 737 MAX to keep jet makers that are now already penetrating the small single aisle market away from the large single aisle market. At a later point, Boeing could look at demand for the small single aisle market and assess whether a small single aisle jet is required or not.

So, while having a complete Boeing line up that covers each market spot sounds fantastic, I have to side with the people who think that Boeing should stick with what it does best and that is building the bigger jets.

