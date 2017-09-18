Blue Harbour Group Increases Stake In Adient, This Changes Everything

Shares of Adient plc (ADNT) gapped up near market closing hours on Friday. The move came after the Wall Street Journal reported that Peter Carlin, founder of Blue Harbour Partners, a so-called friendly activist hedge fund, has increased its stake in the company.

Centaur Investments published an article in November, covering the company’s spin from Johnson Controls International (JCI). In late July, an updated article was also published which argued that shares for Adient were a value trap. The argument was that the shares' value would likely remain flat due to threats from declining auto sales in major automotive markets. But the recent stake from Blue Harbour sheds new light on the fundamental value of the company.

One of the most appealing points discussed in the Journal is Mr. Carlin's regard for the company’s position in China, through 17 joint ventures. Moving forward, the activist role may help uncover new information about the company which would help investors better evaluate the joint venture. Carlin has discussed the high cash nature behind the Chinese ventures and goes on to mention its investigative research into the company’s financials. The firm looked deeper into the company’s social responsibility in the region as well as any governance issues in the region which may pose additional financial risk profile of the company. These are two highly common issues among U.S. exchange-listed Chinese companies and companies with extensive exposure to China through manufacturing joint ventures. But a green light from Blue Harbour should be a green light for most investors. The firm has a history of getting things right and investing in high-performing, spin-off events.

What is more important in this change of opinion is the push for additional share repurchases and dividend increases, moving forward. Though the future of the automotive manufacturing volumes is still a concern, Blue Harbour mentioned high cash balances from the joint ventures. If this is the case, it is likely the company is in a strong position to whether a downturn in the automotive industry in the near term. Blue Harbour has also sided with a popular view from analysts that the company can benefit from operational improvements leading to further margin expansion.

While initially the articles previously published were skeptical about the company’s ability to further expand margins, Blue Harbour’s involvement in the company increases the likelihood of that outcome. Part suppliers for automobile manufacturers are under constant pressure to keep costs at a minimum. Likewise, automotive part suppliers face ongoing threats from competitors to keep prices low. This way, they avoid losing large contracts to a competitor. In Adient’s defense, the company has a lengthy history in the seating and interiors business. The company benefits from strong relationships with automobile manufacturers on a global scale. Further, the company has added strength from the build quality of its products, such as the Recaro brand.

Don’t Try to Swim Against Tide

In brief, it now appears that expecting a near-term pullback in the company’s shares would be a short-sighted mistake. This change of opinion comes after the increased positive investor sentiment and volume momentum as well as the latest “friendly activist” involvement. The news implies that Adient’s shares may be seeing a move much higher than the 5 percent they made Friday. Major Wall Street analysts have a consensus neutral rating on the stock, with a mean price target of $76 per share. The highest price estimate is currently $94 per share.

Centaur Investments has reviewed the analysis of the company to further re-evaluate the Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems joint-venture. The discounted cash flow model used in our previous two articles has been updated with new assumptions. First, free cash flow was updated to better reflect the potential behind the Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems joint-venture and overseas cash balances. Second, the expected return of the model was raised to better reflect the impact of margin expansion.

In the previous assessment, an equity value between $1 and $1.5 billion was projected for the joint venture. Based on potential new information, if the joint venture is as profitable as indicated, and revenue from the venture is indeed what management shows in its presentations, this means the equity value for the joint venture might be a lot closer to $4 billion. The implication here is that Adient’s equity value may be $3 to $3.5 billion higher than the current market capitalization, or a lot closer to $8 or $9 billion. A valuation of this size would mean that the company’s shares should be valued somewhere between $90 and $100 per share. As demonstrated in the model above, the price target has been increased to $100 per share.

This is only tentative projection, before reviewing the industry’s macroeconomic outlook any further. In addition, future information released by the company should help defend this valuation further. The main takeaway here is that the current market environment has demonstrated a tendency to overvalue companies. As investors start to move into the small float and low volume that Adient’s shares have exhibited on average, the shares could see copious returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADNT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but I/We do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Please conduct your own due diligence prior to investing in any of the securities mentioned in this article.