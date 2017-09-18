Bitcoin: Buy Now

In many ways, bitcoin assets have been the story of the summer as the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) has scaled levels that were previously thought unimaginable. There is widespread speculation to explain why exactly this has been the case. But was has not been debatable is the fact that these cryptocurrency assets have provided incredible opportunities for investors that have been able to identify price bottoms and establish structured positions within the dominant trends. It should be clear that this type of exposure is not for everyone and if you are unable to actively manage your trades in light of macro factors and emerging news events, it is probably best to take your money elsewhere. But when we see the types of moves that have occurred in the last week, we are seeing strong buying opportunities at current levels as a bullish reversal looks to be in its early stages.

After all of the early rallies, GBTC has entered into what can be described as a ‘bear market’ given the short history of its life as a tradable asset. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the values of the digital currency have dropped roughly 40% from its highs (which were seen only a short time ago). But when we look at some of the reasons behind these moves, there is some level of skepticism that should be warranted as there is nothing inherent in any of these events that will change the underlying demand and market needs that are fulfilled by cryptocurrencies. As such, we are viewing this drop as a buying opportunity at current levels in anticipation of rallies higher after the summer trading period has fully completed.

To explain these recent declines, some traders are pointing to tightening capital controls from China as a key factor. On Sept. 4 China put in moves to calm the overriding exuberance in its steps to begin outlawing initial coin offerings. The negativity was exacerbated by comments from JP Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon suggested that bitcoin assets are worse than tulip bulbs and since Dimon has made a large number of financial news headlines recently, the market took notice. But we are viewing escalating problems in North Korea as a geopolitical influence that could bring down the value of the U.S. dollar and move investors into assets like GBTC and the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust (COIN). In the chart above, we can see the number of military strikes that have been enacted by Kim Jong Un relative to his predecessors. The trends here should be obvious in that there is essentially no indication that the military turmoil will be ending any time soon -- and we believe that this could provide an upside catalyst for GBTC.



In this chart, we can see that the U.S. dollar index has lost nearly 10% of its value this year and it is quickly becoming clear that the market is no longer viewing the greenback as a safe haven asset. We believe this will provide a supportive tailwind for GBTC as global investors look for market alternatives.



From the medium-term chart perspective, GBTC is already looking like a strong buying opportunity. Even with all of the recent carnage in its valuation, markets were able to find support at 476.90. This is an important area in the price history given the fact that it was an initial breakout point, and an area of strong resistance that should have been expected to work now as support. Since this did turn out to be the case, we have further confirmation in the validity of the price history and bullish readings in the Commodity Channel Index suggest a massive potential for upside rallies. This is largely because we are just now turning out of oversold territory and resistance overhead is not seen until 682. A break above this area would be even more massive, however, because the following price resistance on the 4-hour charts is not seen until the record highs above 1060. This is representative of a scenario that creates an extreme bullish opportunity for contrarian investors that are positioned from the long side. Of course, it should be remember that this is now volatile activity in a somewhat unpredictable asset class and so it is advisable to keep position sizes relatively small in this current context.

