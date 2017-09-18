Significant Oil Demand Revisions

The International Energy Agency indicated that global oil demand grew very significant 2.3 mb/d in 2Q17 from the year-ago period.

I indicated in my July 2017 article, Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, that I was expecting further upward revisions in global oil demand estimates, even after the International Energy Agency ("IEA") had just adjusted its demand forecast for 2017 by 0.1 mb/d compared to 1.4 mb/d.

The IEA on September 13 delivered once again:

Global oil demand grew very strongly year-on-year in 2Q17, by 2.3 mb/d (2.4%). For 2017, we have revised upwards our growth estimate to 1.6 mb/d. OECD demand growth continues to be stronger than expected, particularly in Europe and the U.S. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are projected to slow US oil demand growth in 3Q17.

Key observations:

In just three months, the IEA's estimate for 2017 oil demand growth has increased from 1.3 mb/d to 1.6 mb/d even though oil prices have practically been flat for the last year;

To put this in perspective, I note that the upward revision in IEA's estimate in just three months is as large as the cut in Russia's oil production;

1.6 mb/d of expected oil demand growth in 2017 represents a very significant slowdown from the year-over-year increase of 2.3 mb/d in 2Q17 even the global growth shows no signs of a slowdown; and

IEA estimates that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will slow down US oil demand growth in 3Q17.

What In The World?

It's surprising that the IEA is projecting only 1.6 mb/d oil demand growth in spite of the following facts:

First, as reported by IHS Markit, global manufacturing enjoyed its strongest improvement in business conditions for over six years in August, underscoring expectations of improved economic growth in 2017. New order growth meanwhile accelerated and was among the fastest seen for six years, buoyed by an encouraging upturn in global trade. The export orders index rose to its highest since March 2011.

Second, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, although extremely destructive and devastating to the people of Houston and Florida, may have affected the driving habits of less than 1% of U.S. drivers for only one to two weeks. An argument can also be made that emergency evacuations in fact may have increased demand for gasoline. In fact, the most recent gasoline demand report from the EIA showed a very significant year-over-year increase from 9.4 mb/d in the year-ago period to more than 9.6 mb/d in the most recent week:



Third, stock markets in many parts of the world are moving to all-time highs and pointing to continued healthy global consumer demand growth:

VTI data by YCharts

Finally, the central banks across the world remain supportive of global growth.

Bottom Line

The IEA noted in its latest monthly report that the global oil demand growth of 2.3 mb/d in 2Q17 was the highest quarterly year-on-year increase since mid-2015. I do not expect this pace to slow down to the projected 1.6 mb/d pace for the year; therefore, I expect oil demand growth estimates to be further revised upwards in the coming monthly reports.

Follow For Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

Despite my conviction in higher oil prices, I see better opportunity elsewhere. If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which will affect the future of oil markets, supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, as well as timely price target alerts, you can sign up for the Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.