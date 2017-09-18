An Evaluation Of JMNAX

If you’re concerned that negative correlations between equities and bonds are eroding or you find a standard 60/40 portfolio of Blue Chip Large Cap stocks and Corporate Bonds to be boring, consider the JPMorgan Research Market Neutral fund Class A (JMNAX). As an alternative investment that purchases (or sells short) mid/large cap equities that have characteristics similar to the S&P 500, the fund seeks to achieve capital appreciation. I selected JMNAX for this discussion because it posted the highest 10-year return for the asset class according to my mutual fund screener.

Why it’s time to go neutral

In today’s global economy, all asset classes are correlated. In that regard, it makes sense to have some long exposure to an uncorrelated position that promises growth. Although asset allocation is the best way to protect your downside risk and chasing performance is usually a bad idea, market neutral is becoming attractive with stocks at all-time highs and investors expecting a market correction.

Evaluation of Mutual Fund Objectives

As a market neutral fund that seeks capital appreciation, we’re going to explore various statistical metrics to evaluate how well JMNAX fulfils its objective of capital growth while minimizing systematic risk:

Beta

Correlation to a 60/40 portfolio

Risk-adjusted returns compared to a peer mutual fund

Price Volatility

To assess the fund’s goal of capital appreciation, we’re going to consider overall volatility compared to the low-cost Vanguard Market Neutral fund (VMNFX). The spreadsheet below breaks down monthly returns to calculate Standard Deviation and the Sharpe Ratio. As you can see, JMNAX edges out VMNFX by posting a lower standard deviation and a higher risk-adjusted score. The price volatility is only half the battle, however, as one of the purposes of the asset class to provide further diversification so next we will consider price performance/correlation in bear and bull markets.

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

Price Performance

In the below spreadsheet I measured the correlation of the funds to the Vanguard 60/40 index fund VBINX. At first glance it appears that JMNAX is superior to VMNFX due to its almost zero correlation to the general stock market compared to Vanguard’s 85%. While it is a better performer in that regard, it would be more accurate to say that JMNAX has better price stability but VMNFX offers better capital growth potential. Choosing one or the other depends on what you want to achieve in your portfolio. One key feature that should resonate with all investors is the conservative nature of JMNAX comes in very handy in bear markets. The fund outperformed when equities lost almost 50% of their value.

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Systematic Risk

As investors know, Beta measures an investment’s price sensitivity to the overall market. To evaluate the fund’s ability to minimize systematic risk, I created a spreadsheet that calculates Beta for each fund. Consistent with everything that’s already been said, JMNAX is slightly less sensitive to market movements.

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

Although it has a higher expense ratio (1.25%), overall it appears that JMNAX is the superior performer in the Market Neutral sector. This actually reaffirms the impressive performance of the fund because the managers were able to achieve that net of fees. Thus, an argument can be made that now is the time to go long on uncorrelated assets (depending on your risk tolerance/goals) to provide diversification and protect your portfolio from downside risk in the event of a market correction. JMNAX can be purchased at Fidelity load-waived and without transaction fees.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.