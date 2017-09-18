E*TRADE Will Benefit From Higher Rates

We think these are reasons the value gap with the competition will decline.

Metrics are improving and it's likely this will continue.

Here is how CEO Karl Roessner characterized the second quarter during the Q2CC:

As for our Q2 metrics, typically the second quarter proves challenging as tax season pressures net asset growth and the start of summer produces a lull in trading activity. This quarter was clearly distinct

Indeed, results were pretty good:

Revenues beat by $23.37M to $577M, an increase of 21.7% although non-interest expenses increased by the same percentage.

EPS beat by $0.04 or 8.3% to $0.52, an increase of 8.3% over last year (excluding a one-time gain of $50M or $0.18 a share in a benefit to provision for loan losses).

The company added 41,000 net new brokerage accounts in Q2 bringing the total to 99,000 so far this year, which is nearly 60% higher than the same period last year and reflects a year-to-date growth rate of 5.7%

There was a substantial (58%) rise in fees and service income to $98M (from $62M in Q2 2016).

Net new brokerage assets of $2.6B representing the highest Q2, growing 4.9% in the year to date.

DARTs (daily average revenue generating trades) increased from last quarter to 208,000. The average commission per trade at $8.02, which management deems sustainable.

Guidance for Q3 is revenues of $590M and EPS of $0.48.

In a way, the company is a bank, providing credit on the basis of collateral - that is, margin debt or stuff like share lending to shorts. For instance, customer margin balances amounted to $8.2B in the quarter.

Net interest income is the largest category of income, rising from $286M in Q2 2016 to $356M this quarter. Income from commissions was actually down to $105M, from $106M in Q2 2016 en $127M in Q1 2017 as the company reduced commissions for the acquired OptionsHouse customers and as a result of a competitive market environment.

Here is the last year in perspective, over a five year period:

Revenues only really started to grow last year but profitability has been improving quite a lot over the years.

However, the driver behind that is actually a remnant of a dubious past, when E*TRADE entered the mortgage business a decade or so ago. While they have abandoned that business, there are still lots of loans on the books. But a steady decrease of provisions for loan losses has driven the profitability of the company.

Growth opportunities

Share buybacks

Integration of OptionsHouse

A new marketing offensive

Managed trade

Higher interest rates

Share buybacks

The company has done it before:

One element delivering a healthy increase in EPS:

And EPS is likely to get another fillip, not only from increased earnings, but from the announced substantial new $1B buyback program until the end of 2018. That's nearly 10% of outstanding shares.

The buyback is largely the result of the lowering of their consolidated tier-1 leverage threshold (from 7.5 to 6.5), which freed up some $520M in excess parent capital.

OptionsHouse

The integration of OptionsHouse (bought for $725M in 2016) is nearing completion. In August, the OptionsHouse customers have been integrated in the E*TRADE platform, but integration is a sensitive issue. Here is CEO Roessner explaining things during the Q2CC:

We have many different platforms right now. We have customers who like those, who have ways that they like to trade, ways that they are set up on their own E*TRADE accounts and the way they have traded for years. You don’t want to just sort of unplug them and plug them into a new environment and offer them something that they really aren’t interested in. So we are being very careful and thoughtful about rolling out the best for all of our customers.

Most of it is done though, and most of the synergies, that is, all of the revenue synergies and most of the expense synergies ($49M) will have been realized this quarter.

The largest part of revenue synergies actually come from the cash balances of the OptionsHouse customers which the company can deploy in a better rate environment.

And then there are the state of the art tools from OptionsHouse which have only recently started to roll-out to E*TRADE customers. Management expects this to have quite an impact.

For instance, futures trading is only 2% of DATRs, but the company is aiming to get this to 10% with the help of OptionsHouse.

Interest rates

As interest bearing income is a greater part of revenues at E*TRADE compared to competitors like TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), Interactive Brokers (IKBR) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), the company stands to gain from a rise in interest rates. In fact, this has already been happening.

Average interest earning assets increased by $3.2B and net interest rate margin increased by 11 basis points to 274 basis point, the result of the Fed hike.

Managed Assets

The company is doing quite well in asset management for clients. They are particularly interested in the corporate services part, where they focus on all levels of a company, not just the top.

Management thinks they can win market share here because of that, and because of the quality of their platform and the fact that a number of competitors have outsourced the software.

In the corporate stock plan business, the company has about 1.5M corporate plan participants, which can potentially be turned into E*TRADE customers.

They seem to be making some overall progress in the managed asset space. From the Q2CC:

Managed assets ended the quarter at $4.6 billion, an increase of 18% year-to-date, more than double the growth of the equity markets.

Managed assets is a wider category than just corporate clients, but nevertheless this is a metric in their core business that is moving in the right direction. Their goal is to achieve $6B in managed assets.

There is also what's called the adaptive portfolio, which is a robo adviser. It has about 400M in assets right now, with room for expansion.

Risks

While the company has been able to steadily improve its balance sheet, results have been quite dependent on improvements in provisions for loan losses. We have no reason to expect this not to continue but we have little visibility on that. And with loans now below 10% of assets, the scope for further gains seems to be declining. This is what management had to say on the Q2CC:

At this point, the population of loans we previously deemed high risk has outperformed our expectations with a significant portion outperforming for more than 12 months post conversion. Accordingly, our loss expectations on the portfolio have improved meaningfully and the allowance has been reduced by almost half. At this point, we expect the allowance will decrease in future periods in line with charge-offs.

The conversion takes place after a 10 year period of interest only loans, with the 2007 loans the most vulnerable for obvious reasons. However, 10 years on, these loans are seemingly in better shape than anticipated, hence the continuous decline of loss provisions.

So he company will have to improve its core business, which isn't something they have been able to do on a consistent basis, at least so far. On the other hand, the company expects ongoing reductions in loss provisions, so that hasn't run its course yet.

Valuation

Valuation has been relatively constant on earnings but crept up on enterprise value.

As a result of the dependence on the reductions in provisions for loan losses, the company is valued considerably below most of its peers.

Analysts on average expect EPS of $2.26 this year, rising to $2.49 in 2018, giving the company a valuation in the mid teens. It still trades at a considerable discount to its peers, as one can see above.

Conclusion

It is time for the company's core brokerage business to step up its performance. The company needs to deliver on its core business as it cannot rely on benefiting from lower loan default provisions forever.

There are signs the company is indeed delivering on this. And with higher rates and the integration of OptionsHouse there certainly is scope for improvement - but it's early days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.