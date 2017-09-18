Resolute Energy Sells Aneth Field For $160 Million To $195 Million

Resolute now has the credit facility room to continue growing production rapidly with a two or three rig program in 2018.

Proceeds should allow Resolute to keep its credit facility borrowings to a modest amount by year end.

The sale price is roughly equivalent to Aneth's PV-10 at $50 oil and a bit over 6x EBITDA at $50 oil.

This price seems fair, as my previous estimate was that Aneth Field could fetch $150 million to $200 million.

Resolute sells Aneth Field for $160 million. There is potential for Resolute to receive up to an additional $35 million depending on future oil prices.

Resolute Energy (REN) is selling its Aneth Field asset for $160 million, with the potential for up to an additional $35 million depending on future oil prices. This sale will allow Resolute to pay down its credit facility debt and allow it to focus on its highly productive Delaware Basin assets.

The sale doesn't change my estimate of Resolute's value since it appears to have been for a fair price. The sale does put Resolute in a better position to be able to deleverage itself via growth as the proceeds will keep Resolute's credit facility borrowings to a minimal level at the end of 2017 despite heavy spending on Permian production growth.



The Aneth Field Sale

Resolute mentioned that it was selling Aneth Field to an affiliate of Elk Petroleum Limited (OTCPK:EKPTF) for $160 million, with the potential for up to $35 million more depending on oil prices during the next three years. Elk will pay Resolute $40,000 for each day (up to $10 million) in the twelve months after closing that WTI oil exceeds $52.50, $50,000 for each day (up to $10 million) in the following twelve months that it exceeds $55, and $60,000 for each day (up to $15 million) in the following twelve months after that where WTI oil exceeds $60. The transaction is expected to close in late October.

In March I had estimated that Aneth Field might fetch $150 million to $200 million in a sale, and the base price of $160 million and the potential price of up to $195 million both fall within that range. Thus I believe that Resolute received a fair price for Aneth Field.

That estimate was partly based on Whiting's North Ward Estes sale. Whiting sold that CO2 EOR asset for $300 million, with the potential for an additional $100 million more based on oil prices. Whiting ended up settling up the contingent payment feature for $35 million. The total price of $335 million is 1.02x North Ward Estes's PV-10 at 2015 SEC pricing (roughly $50 oil). Aneth Field's PV-10 at 2015 SEC pricing is $160 million, the same as the base sale price. The maximum sale price of $195 million is 1.22x Aneth Field's PV-10 at 2015 SEC pricing.



Aneth Field Economics

Resolute provided information about Aneth Field's performance in the first half of 2017 that indicated that it delivered around $45.1 million in revenue during that period.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 1,034,000 $43.19 $44.7 Gas [MCF] 245,000 $1.85 $0.5 Total Revenue $45.1

Aneth Field's cash expenses for the first half of 2017 are estimated at $32 million, based on the information in Resolute's Q2 2017 quarterly filing, plus its comment that it was saving $6 million per year in cash general and administrative expenses from the sale.

$/BOE $ Million Lease Operating Expense $21.65 $23.3 Production And Ad Valorem Taxes $5.31 $5.7 Cash General And Administrative ~$2.79 $3.0 Total Expenses $32.0

That means that Aneth Field's EBITDA in the first half of 2017 was approximately $13.1 million, excluding approximately $1.5 million in stock based compensation. The base sale price of $160 million is 6.1x annualized EBITDA (not including stock based compensation), which also appears to be a reasonable multiple for this type of asset.

Resolute does give up some cash flow from the Aneth Field sale, but the $160 million in gross proceeds can be put to good use with its Delaware Basin assets. Resolute claims solid IRRs of 34% to 41% at $50 oil for its mid-length laterals, and an outstanding IRR of 98% at $50 oil for its long-length laterals.

Updated 2017 Outlook

I estimate that Resolute will now end up with approximately $293 million in oil and gas revenue in 2017. This is based on 25,000 BOEPD production, of which 60% is oil. The production numbers and oil percentage includes the effect of the Aneth Field sale.

Resolute may also benefit from $19 million (Resolute's earlier 2017 estimate) in earn out payments related to its 2016 midstream sale as well as a bit of positive hedge value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 5,475,000 $45.00 $246 NGLs (Barrels) 1,533,000 $10.00 $15 Natural Gas [MCF] 12,702,200 $2.50 $32 Earn Out $19 Hedge Value $5 Total Revenue $317

Resolute's total lease operating expense for 2017 is estimated at $75 million. The Aneth Field sale will significantly reduce lease operating expense over the last couple months of the year. Total cash expenses are estimated at $455 million, although that doesn't include payments for cash-settled awards.



$ Million Lease Operating Expense $75 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $27 Cash G&A $27 Cash Interest $44 Preferred Dividend $5 Capital Expenditures $277 Total Expenses $455

Resolute is therefore looking at around $138 million in cash burn during 2017, not including payments for cash-settled awards or asset sales and acquisitions. If around $20 million is allocated for cash-settled award payments in 2017, I estimate that Resolute will end 2017 with approximately $30 million in credit facility borrowings. The Aneth Field proceeds should pay down the credit facility for now, but Resolute may end up borrowing a bit against it again by the end of the year as it rapidly grows its Permian production.

Conclusion

Resolute's Aneth Field sale appears to be for a fair price, with the base sale price of $160 million essentially equal to its PV-10 at $50 oil, as well as approximately 6x EBITDA at $50 oil. If oil rises somewhat, Resolute can receive additional payments as well.

The sale proceeds should allow Resolute to keep its year end credit facility borrowings to a modest amount and allow it enough credit facility borrowing room to run a two or three rig program in 2018. Resolute's production should continue to grow substantially as it focuses on the Delaware Basin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.