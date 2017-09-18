CEO Of This Packaged Food Company Yielding 6% Reiterates Strong Sales Pick-Up In H2 2017

B&G Foods (BGS) has been a key component of my holdings for a decade, although I have periodically taken some profits when the shares reached prices that I considered to be too high or the position's value had increased to a level that was above my maximum targeted allocation. I last wrote about reducing my exposure in May of 2016 as the shares moved above $43 on their way to an all-time high of more than $50 per share. Aside from my view that the share price was too high, B&G had become too large a portion of my portfolio and the dividend yield had dropped below 4%.

The share price closed this past week at $31.40 and the annual dividend of $1.86 now yields nearly 6%. It's also possible that another dividend increase is on the way. Last month, following the company's announcement of its purchase of the Back to Nature brands, I wrote an article that suggested that the company had overpaid for the acquisition. I also noted how critical it was for its largest brand - Green Giant - to show outstanding growth in the second half of this year in order to justify a dividend increase and meet the company's revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance:

IF, and it is a big if, the company is able to meet its Green Giant targets in the second half of the year, I fully expect to see a quarterly increase of a penny per share early next year. The issue is that Green Giant, the company's largest brand, is expected to achieve ~$530 million of revenue for 2017 despite only recording $230 million in the first half. While not impossible, it does seem aggressive. [CEO Bob] Cantwell reiterated on the [August 2nd] Q2 conference call that he's: "...very comfortable with, based on where Green Giant frozen is today and our expectation in the second half, that it will deliver in that range of $530 million in sales that we originally talked about at the beginning of the year as part of our guidance." The $530 million Green Giant revenue represents 31-32% of the company's recently reduced annual guidance, although that percentage should decline somewhat depending on precisely when the latest acquisition closes. Still, Green Giant is such a large portion of revenue that even a relatively small miss could overwhelm the benefits of the recent Back to Nature purchase.

Because the Green Giant target seemed so aggressive, I was reluctant to buy additional shares at the time despite the attractive yield. In the comment section of that article I wrote the following:

I won't be adding to my position other than through DRIPs.

I guess the only way I would open or add at this time would just be for a "safer" short-term income grab. Buy the shares and simultaneously sell the $30 FEB covered call for about $2.60. Pick up a 93 cents in dividends and about $1.50 on the stock-call transaction. $2.43 on a net cash outlay of $28.5 in six months. 8.5% cash on cash and the APY in the high teens.

At the time, this would have been an in-the-money covered call transaction with downside price protection to $28.50. I chose not to enter the transaction, preferring to wait for more information.

On a separate article, in response to an August 31st comment about risk and having to wait a few months to find out how the company was progressing towards its Green Giant and full-year targets, I also wrote:

...we may also see something a little bit sooner. Cantwell presents at a Barclay's conference on Wednesday afternoon. From the tone of his comments and responses to questions it's possible to draw some inferences.

The B&G presentation and Cantwell's comments at the September 6th Barclay's conference were very positive and reiterated many of the same themes from the second-quarter earnings call on August 2nd. Is it definitive? No, but I believe that the tone indicated that the company remains on track to at least meet guidance.



And it's not just the key Green Giant "innovation" frozen products that appear to be on plan. There were several comments about the spices and seasoning business acquired from ACH Holdings and the Victoria purchase, both of which closed last year in Q4. Victoria, the number two premium pasta sauce brand, had been expected to produce revenue in the low $40 million range and is now expected to exceed $45 million this year.

The ACH purchase is performing even better than that, and instead of the initial projection of $220 million, the company now expects revenue to exceed $260 million this year. The ACH purchase also included a modern manufacturing facility with spare capacity and the company is now looking into consolidating additional operations into the facility. Finally, although it wasn't entirely clear if this was incremental or included in the projections, it appears as though there may be even more upside from private label in the spices business, where one slide stated "Strong buy-in from key customer in private label roll-out." The performance of these two acquisitions is especially surprising, considering B&G hasn't had much success in growing its brands since going public.

The company's past growth has come from acquiring "orphan brands" from other companies and trying to prevent the level of sales from declining by making small changes that required minimal investment or incremental overhead. And, since these acquired brands had solid EBITDA margins and were expected to be immediately accretive and cash-flow-positive, the company was able to pass through a large portion of the incremental cash flow to shareholders in the form of increasing dividends.

Now, with the acquisition of several large brands in the past few years, it appears that management has altered its strategy. The presentation appeared to indicate a shift in the direction of the business.

Source: B&G 8K dated September 6, 2017

Cantwell referred to the recent acquisitions (including the Back to Nature purchase) as being more "on trend" with consumers and shifting the company's focus to products that are "better for you." Whether this leads to more growth - or less sales declines - over the longer term remains to be seen.

Regardless, the company will continue its growth through acquisition strategy and has hired Bruce Wacha to a newly created position EVP, Corporate Strategy and Business Development. Wacha's areas of focus include Corporate Strategy, Business Development, Capital Markets and, of course, Mergers and Acquisitions.

For certain conservative investors, B&G's growth through acquisition strategy will be too risky. They will be bothered that the company will routinely let their Debt to EBITDA ratio rise up to 5.5 times. And they will be bothered that the company will then dilute shareholders with secondary offerings to raise cash and reduce the debt. Or they may be bothered by the erratic dividend history that saw one cut nine years ago followed by ten increases since 2010. I am willing to tolerate these risks because of the dividend yield, but it is clearly not an investment that I consider "buy and hold forever."

The Dividend

For me, this investment has always been about the current income and the dividend. It was the reason for my first purchase, and is the reason I continue to hold a position. As recently as last month, I was reluctant to add to my position, even though the yield was approaching 6%, and had even turned off the dividend reinvestment option on a portion of my holdings.

Those that are less aggressive may wish to wait further until the company's next investor conference on October 3rd, or until the Q3 results are announced. I am choosing not to wait and I have already turned the dividend re-investment option back on. It is also my intention to add to my position over the next two weeks in order to capture the next quarterly dividend - the shares go ex-dividend on the 28th of the month.

The only issue remaining is whether or not to open the position as a straight purchase or as part of a buy-write transaction where I would purchase the shares and simultaneously write a covered call. Buying the shares at $31.40 and simultaneously selling a $35 February 2018 covered call for ~$0.80 would allow me to reduce my cash outlay to less than ~$30.60, and collect two dividends before options expirations.

If the shares move above the $35 strike and the shares are called away, there would be net capital gains of $4.40 plus the two dividends totaling $0.93 over the next 5 months. That would be a hypothetical cash on cash return of more than 17% and an APY of ~50%. And, if the shares are not called and remain below the $35 strike price, there is that nice dividend yielding 6%.

Summary

This is not the ideal investment for many investors. The market clearly has concerns about the company's strategy and its ability to meet guidance or the dividend yield would not be approaching 6%. Even I have some concerns, or I would be making a straight purchase and would not be considering the covered call transaction described above.

However, the tone of management's latest presentation and that 6% yield in a low inflation environment give me enough confidence to start adding to my position.

