Brookfield Renewable Partners: Strong & Steady

The Canada-Bermuda-U.S. Connection

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) shares the Canadian roots of its parent company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. BEP's North American office is in Gatineau, Quebec. The nerve center for both BAM and BEP is at Brookfield Place in Toronto.

However, BEP's official office is in Bermuda, where a dozen people provide accounting functions for several Brookfield partnerships. According to a Brookfield spokesperson, "What happens, in practical terms, is that the Bermuda-based entity hires Brookfield Asset Management as the general partner. But the board meetings and the business of the LP is done in Bermuda."

Some U.S. investors avoid Canadian-based firms because of the uncertainty that occurs with currency fluctuation. To eliminate this concern, the Brookfield subsidiary partnerships report their financials in U.S. dollars. Distributions are in U.S. dollars. Partnership press releases include a statement such as this: "All amounts in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated."

BEP Avoids Unrelated Business Taxable Income

Some U.S. investors avoid any firm that issues a Schedule K-1. BEP is a limited partnership. Thus, BEP provides U.S. unitholders with a Schedule K-1. That cannot be avoided. However, Brookfield has effectively eliminated one obstacle to holding BEP in an IRA. BEP does not intend to generate unrelated business income. (See footnote at the end of the article.)

Brookfield Asset Management: A Strong Parent

BEP functions as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The parent company was begun in 1899 when two Canadian financiers launched a railway/utility venture in Brazil. It was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1912 as Brazilian Traction, Light and Power Co. Ltd. By the 1940s, it employed more than 50,000 people and supplied two-thirds of the Brazil’s electric power. The company took the name Brascan in 1969, and in 1979 Edward and Peter Bronfman acquired a majority ownership. In 2002, Bruce Flatt, then president and CEO of Brookfield Properties Corp., took over the post of president and CEO of Brascan Corporation. In 2005, Brascan changed its name to Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management uses a network of specialized subsidiary partnerships to carry out its diverse operational mission. This enables each partnership to focus on its particular business sector and it provides a way to invest Brookfield capital as well as investment capital from outside the Brookfield family of entities. When a partnership has an opportunity to expand its reach, BAM may create a joint venture with a non-Brookfield firm or consortium by tapping its global network of corporate and investor contacts.

In 2008, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) was spun off by the parent company and later merged with Australia's Prime Infrastructure. In 2010, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners was spun off as a global renewable power company with a portfolio of hydroelectric and wind power plants in Canada, the United States and Brazil. The word "Energy" was later dropped from the name of the partnership. In 2012, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) was spun off to manage Brookfield's global property holdings.

This is my third article about BEP. The January 2016 article explained why I added this utility partnership to the portfolio. The December 2016 article went into a bit more detail about their holdings and Brookfield's proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in, and sponsorship of, TerraForm Power (TERP) and TerraForm Global (GLBL).

TerraForm Acquisition

In a March 17 press release by the parent company, BAM announced that it had agreed to acquire a controlling interest in the TerraForm companies due to the bankruptcy of their previous parent company and sponsor, SunEdison Inc (OTCPK:SUNEQ). Within the Brookfield family of companies, the TerraForm assets will fold into the portfolio of Brookfield Renewable Partners. BEP's Chief Executive Officer Sachin Shah (who also is a BAM Senior Managing Partner) was quoted in that press release:

"We are pleased to increase our significant investment in TerraForm Power and to contribute our operating expertise in the sector to position the company for growth. We are confident that our significant renewable power operating experience, financial resources and global institutional relationships will provide TerraForm Power with strong financial flexibility and an attractive pipeline for growth moving forward. We look forward to participating alongside all shareholders in capturing future upside and helping the business to achieve its full potential over time.”

On August 4 2017, BEP's 2017 Q2 Press Release included a brief update about the TerraForm deal:

"We continue to make progress on closing the TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global transactions, which we announced in the first quarter. Certain important milestones have been met, including bankruptcy court approval. The transactions are still expected to close in the second half of this year."

Brookfield's bid to add TerraForm assets to the BEP portfolio demonstrates the value of a strong parent company with deep pockets and broad connections. This puts BEP in an excellent position to acquire assets from distressed owners at attractive prices. BEP's strategy is to average about $600 million in annual equity deployments. In the 2017 Q2 Earnings Call, CEO Sachin Shah said, "Over the next three years, the projects that we are currently working on are targeted to add $40 million to $50 million to our annual FFO and we expect to fund these largely with cash on hand."

An Early Winner in Renewable Energy

Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the world's largest independent renewable power businesses. BEP operates 261 generating facilities in North America, South America and Europe. BEP's historic focus has been hydroelectric power, which comprises 88% of its current portfolio. The partnership also operates wind farms in Europe, Brazil and North America.

BEP has a small biomass fuel business and they are watching the solar energy market. The partnership is opportunistic and selective about acquisitions. In the 2017 Q2 Earnings Call, analyst Rupert Merer asked, "How long do you think it will be before Brookfield makes its first investment in battery storage?" CEO Sachin Shah responded by saying, "We have been talking about doing a little bit on the margins just as an R&D exercise, but ... for a more meaningful investment, I think we are still five years away, at least."

BEP's investment objective is to deliver long-term annualized total returns of 12%–15%, including annual distribution increases of 5–9% from organic cash flow growth and project development. BEP has been able to create value by prudently acquiring, building and financing assets, by actively managing its operations and by effectively recycling capital. In the 2017 Q2 Earnings Call, CEO Sachin Shah said, "We remain on track to deliver compounded annual FFO (Funds from Operations) per share growth of 8% to 10% for the five-year period beginning 2012."

BEP operates in the Utilities sector, not as a regulated utility but as an independent provider of electricity. Its 261 power generating facilities represent assets valued at $26 billion. They have 10,600 megawatts of capacity in 7 countries, 88% of which is generated by hydroelectric dams on 82 river systems. Their global operations are 65% in North America, 15% in Brazil, 15% in Columbia, and 5% in Europe. Their cash flows are 92% from contracted power purchase agreements and 8% from "merchant" power sales on the open market. Inflation escalation provisions are embedded in their power purchase agreements.

(Graph from August 2017 Partnership Profile)

Credit Upgrade Affirms the Partnership's Strategy

On August 16, 2017, Standard & Poor's Global Ratings raised its corporate credit rating on BEP from BBB to BBB+ with a stable outlook. The upgrade represents S&P's reassessment of the benefits of BEP's relationship with parent company BAM. Here are excerpts from the S&P report:

"BAM indirectly holds about 60% in BEP and we believe it exerts

some level of control through its ownership interest; and exerts some

influence as the service provider, where it charges BEP for management,

administrative, and advisory services through the master service agreement. All these factors leads us to believe there will be some level of parental support, a key factor our group assessment. "The stable outlook reflects S&P Global Ratings' expectation that BEP will

maintain a well-diversified portfolio of generation assets, operate under

long-term contracts with investment-grade counterparties, and generate fairly predictable cash flows to support its holding-company debt obligations. We expect base-case FFO-to-debt of 20%-25% and debt-to-EBITDA of 3.5x-4.5x during our two-year outlook period. "... Given the group support, a negative rating action on the parent would flow through to BEP. In addition, a revision in our assessment of the group status to nonstrategic could result in a downgrade."

I always enjoy reading S&P's analysis of a business. I like having another set of eyes looking at a company. Lowell Miller, in The Single Best Investment, encourages investors to use S&P credit ratings as one tool for evaluating a company's financial strength, with BBB+ as a minimum credit rating for considering a purchase. S&P has a positive view of BEP's portfolio assets and its counterparty contracts. S&P provides the parameters for its analysis of BEP's debt ratios. This report affirms the partnership's business model and its execution. It also notes the advantages of the parent company's 60% indirect interest in BEP.

My Top Pick Among Renewable Energy Yieldcos

BEP sees itself as holding the "best in class renewable portfolio," which provides "stable cash flow growth and long-term capital appreciation with strong downside protection." I think this is a fair assessment.

(Graphic from August 2017 Partnership Profile)

Brookfield Renewable Partners is my top pick among various "YieldCos" because:

Hydroelectric power generation is one of the oldest and most reliable forms of sustainable, renewable energy and BEP is a global leader;

BEP's strong parent company provides the financial ability to acquire assets of some of the YieldCos that have found (or will find) themselves in distressed situations;

Last month, S&P raised BEP's corporate credit rating from BBB to BBB+, which is strong for a YieldCo--NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is rated BB, Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) is rated BB-, NRG Energy (NRG) is rated BB-, Atlantica Yield (ABY) is rated BB-, TERP is rated B-, for example;

BEP has some exposure to wind energy, minor exposure to biomass fuel and it is exploring possibilities in solar energy--all of which is being pursued carefully and opportunistically;

While the exact nature of the proposed TerraForm acquisition is yet to be determined, TerraForm's energy output is about 59% solar and 41% wind.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I chose the Operating Cash Flow (or Funds From Operations) option for F.A.S.T. Graphs.

The F.A.S.T. Graph indicates an increased distribution each year since 2011. The BEP website reports this distribution history:

Year Quarterly Distribution Total 2011 $.3375 $.3375 2012 $.3450 $1.38 2013 $.3625 $1.45 2014 $.3875 with one payment of $.2583 (prorated for 2 months) $1.4208* 2015 $.4150 $1.66 2016 $.4450 $1.78 2017 $.4675 $1.87**

* In 2014, quarterly payments shifted from April/July/October/January to March/June/September/December. As a result, the first quarterly distribution in 2014 was one month "early," hence it was prorated for two months. This proration resulted in a slightly lower annual amount paid in 2014. This proration delayed BEP's inclusion on David Fish's list of Dividend Challengers.

** Indicated distribution for calendar year 2017

BEP is 1.88% of my retirement income portfolio. The cost basis is $29.42. BEP provides 3.00% of the portfolio's income. The closing price on September 15, 2017 was $33.27, for a yield of 5.62%.

I have set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to be notified when BEP reaches a yield of 5.75%, which equates to a target price of $32.52 to add more units.

Footnote RE: Unrelated Business Taxable Income

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, BEP has sought to effectively eliminate investor concerns that holding BEP in an IRA could be a problem with unrelated business taxable income. If an IRA receives a total of $1,000 in unrelated business income from various holdings, this income is subject to be taxed. This is from BEP's July 2014 Prospectus Supplement, page S-27:

"The Managing General Partner and the ... General Partner intend to use commercially reasonable efforts to structure the activities of the Partnership ... to avoid generating income connected with the conduct of a trade or business. The Managing General Partner believes that the Partnership should not be regarded as engaged in a trade or business, and anticipates that any operating assets held by the Partnership will be held through entities that are treated as corporations for U.S. federal income tax purposes. "The exclusion from UBTI does not apply to income from 'debt-financed property' .... The Partnership ... (does) not have any outstanding indebtedness used to acquire property, and the Managing General Partner and the ... General Partner do not believe that the Partnership ... will generate UBTI attributable to debt-financed property in the future."

