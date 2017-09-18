Why Does Annaly Capital Management Love Issuing New Shares?

Management only benefits from issuing new shares since it dramatically increases annual management fee revenues. Their decisions clearly followed the money.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) knows how to put on a great presentation. Their second quarter presentation was brilliantly designed to put on a great face for the public. Shares of NLY have rallied dramatically over the last year and are now substantially overvalued. However, explaining that can be difficult without laying a very clear framework for analyzing Annaly Capital Management. Management’s decisions are driven by the external management agreement. It dominates decision-making, and this is extremely important for shareholders to understand. Failing to understand the motivations leads to precisely the wrong conclusions.

Repurchasing and Issuing New Shares

In slide 6, NLY shows how their business evolved over time:

Great slide, right? The point I want to focus on today is the absurdity of the share repurchase program. As management highlighted, they announced a $1 billion share repurchase program. How much do you think they actually spent on repurchasing shares? If you picked $1 billion, you’re way off.

At 06/30/2015, the last complete quarter before the announcement, there roughly 948m (m is for million) shares outstanding. You can verify it with their 2015 Q2 10-Q.

One year later their shares outstanding had declined to about 925m. That’s from the 2016 Q2 10-Q.

In a nutshell, shares declined by around 23m. If those shares were repurchased around $10 per share or so, then the total spent on repurchasing would’ve been in the ballpark of $230 million. That’s pretty terrible over the course of the year when compared to a program to repurchase $1 billion.

Acquiring Hatteras

They purchased Hatteras immediately thereafter. As part of the acquisition, they issued an enormous amount of common stock. This was a solid deal for the common shareholder because they were acquiring HTS at a substantial discount to book value, but agency fixed-rate RMBS are very liquid. NLY could’ve liquidated part of their portfolio to use more cash in the deal.

Instead, following Q3 2016, shares were up to about 1,019m, per the 2016 Q3 10-Q.

Common Stock Offering

In July 2017, NLY offered new shares for sale. It was done significantly above book value, so it raised book value per share. That’s positive for shareholders because more equity per share means NLY is able to leverage their way into more assets and more interest income.

If the underwriters didn’t use their option, shares outstanding grow by 60m. If the underwriter did use their option, shares grow by 69m.

To put that in perspective, 69m would be roughly 3 times the number of shares they retired over an entire year of their “share repurchase program”.

Net Change

15 months after announcing a share repurchase program, shares had grown from 948m to 1,019m (rounded). Is that an aggressive buyback program? Not even close. It’s weak for a mortgage REIT, especially one with most of their portfolio invested in agency fixed-rate RMBS. In 2017 the company sees a moderate premium to book value and proceeds to issue between 60m and 69m shares.

Are Repurchasing and Issuing Equivalent?

Assuming a highly liquid portfolio and operating expenses scaling with equity, either repurchasing stock at a discount or issuing at a premium provides a very similar benefit to book value per share. Because the impact on book value is similar, the impact on future earnings per share is also similar.

That begs the question:

Why was Annaly Capital Management rapidly pumping out new equity, yet only using about one-quarter of their buyback authorization when shares traded at discounts materially over 15%?

Why is issuing at a net premium of around 6% (roughly) so much more appealing than buying back shares at a discount over 15%?

The answer is simple…

Management Fees for Annaly Capital Management

The external manager gets 1.5% per year on “equity”. The actual definition of equity rarely matches GAAP’s definition, but the difference is reasonably small in this case.

Gross proceeds of $710m on the offering (assuming no underwriter option) equates to a raise of about $10.65m per year to the external manager.

On the other hand, spending $230m or so on repurchasing shares leads to annual pay to the external manager falling by $3.45m.

Is it any surprise that buying back shares, even at a huge discount, only attracts around $230m while a much smaller premium leads to issuing over $700m in new equity?

Conclusion on NLY's Stock

Investors in Annaly Capital Management occasionally get upset over new share offerings. The new shares put on offer are driving up book value per share and boost future earnings per share (core earnings, GAAP earnings are useless for this kind of mREIT). Rather than being upset about management raising new capital and taking a pay raise, they should be furious that the company wasn’t buying back stock dramatically faster when it was at a huge discount.

My view is that the common shares of NLY are materially overvalued.

Rating for NLY: Sell

The preferred shares are not at any risk, so I'm long shares of NLY-F.

