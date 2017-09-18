This Dividend Dog Now Sells For A 28% Discount To NAV And Its Stock Yields 10.8%

That said, Prospect Capital’s NAV discount has significantly widened again, lending an appealing margin of safety to an investment in PSEC.



Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) recently slashed its dividend payout by a whopping 28 percent in light of underwhelming and insufficient net investment income. In anticipation of a dividend cut, investors sold Prospect Capital’s shares into the weakness, making an investment highly unprofitable. However, I don’t think that Prospect Capital will have to cut its dividend again any time soon, and the company’s NAV discount has significantly widened again. I am a buyer again at these prices.

After rallying at the beginning of the year and climbing as high as $9.58 in February, Prospect Capital's share price dropped like a rock in recent months. Expectations of a dividend cut and disappointing quarterly results in terms of net investment income were the driving force behind Prospect Capital’s falling share price. Prospect Capital indeed slashed its dividend payout in August from $0.08333/share to $0.06/share, marking a steep 28 percent decline in the monthly dividend rate.

Prospect Capital’s shares have dropped 19.8 percent this year, and they are down ~30.1 percent from their 52-week high @$9.58.

Buying Prospect Capital Again...For Two Reasons

I have sold Prospect Capital earlier this year in the high $8 range because I believed investors were way too optimistic about the high-yield sector. Valuation and sentiment both made a new investment in Prospect Capital unappealing from a reward-to-risk point of view, so my argument at the time. In addition, as a rule of thumb, I like to grab high-yielding income vehicles out of the bargain bin when I can capture at least a 10 percent discount to NAV which gives me an additional margin of safety.

That said, I bought into Prospect Capital again last week because I believe the reward-to-risk ratio has greatly improved compared to just a couple of months ago, for two reasons.

First, in August, Prospect Capital realigned its dividend rate with its lower expected NII profitability, which makes it highly unlikely that the business development company will have to cut its dividend rate any time soon. The new (cumulative) dividend of $0.18/share each quarter should be covered by Prospect Capital’s net investment income going forward.

Second, Prospect Capital’s net asset value discount has significantly widened again, thanks to the sell-off. I have sold a lot of high-yielding income vehicles earlier this year, largely because many of them sold for premiums to their book/net asset values. Prospect Capital also sold for a premium to net asset value earlier this year (though only for a short period of time), which in my opinion made an investment unappealing. Not anymore: Today, Prospect Capital’s shares again sell for a 28 percent discount to NAV, which is more than enough to entice me to buy again.

Your Takeaway

I have moved back into a Prospect Capital long position last week as I believe the shares have a much better reward-to-risk ratio than at the beginning of the year. Prospect Capital should be able to sustain the current dividend payout, and the BDC’s large discount to net asset value makes an investment much more compelling from a ‘margin-of-safety’ point of view. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

