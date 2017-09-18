New YTD Highs For Closed-End Funds: CEF Weekly Update

The CEF Insider indices have now climbed to YTD highs with the exception of the taxable bond sub-index.

Over the last few weeks I have encouraged investors to ignore the growing unease and frankly market panic that a lot of writers tout in an effort to get clicks, attention, and possibly newsletter subscriptions. Time and again, we have seen the market respond to fundamentals more than anything else, and a combination of a weaker U.S. dollar, stronger profits, relative geopolitical stability, improving incomes, and better productivity growth all translate to a lot of buying opportunities among a variety of asset classes.

Fortunately, CEFs provide those asset classes, and they often provide them at index-beating returns with a high income stream attached to them. This is why I continue to recommend CEFs and continue to buy them myself.

Biggest Discounts

A somewhat significant increase in the discount to NAV for RIF has led this fund to continue to be one of the worst CEFs for 2017 outside of energy. RIF’s price is down 2.98% YTD versus a flat NAV change for the year after paying out its 6.65% dividend:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price RIF 2.24% 25.6 19.85 -22.46 6.65 (DNI) 1.69% 15.15 12.5 -17.49 4.8 (BIF) 1.43% 12 10.04 -16.33 4.09 (GAM) 1.24% 41.98 35.21 -16.13 0.15 (CAF) 1.89% 27.29 23.09 -15.39 0.29 (SRF) 4.02% 9.73 8.32 -14.49 5.77 (RGT) 1.71% 11.81 10.1 -14.48 1.39 (ADX) 0.62% 17.53 15.02 -14.32 6.92 (PEO) 0.79% 22.1 19.01 -13.98 6.52 (GGZ) 1.63% 15.01 12.96 -13.66 2.16

A bit more due diligence is necessary to look at how RIF’s management may respond to its tremendous and, frankly, quite embarrassing discount. At the same time, stable but high discounts at DNI, BIF, GAM, and ADX should encourage investors to take a different approach to these funds.

Biggest Premiums

Due diligence would also be a good way for investors to respond to the sky-high premium to NAV at PGP, which, at 45.9%, is a bit lower than last week’s and substantially lower than its massive 70%+ premiums achieved in the past before its dividend cut. Similarly, popular funds also remain in the premium-priced list despite the growing unsustainability of some of their dividends.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (PGP) 3.22% 11.22 16.37 45.9 10.75 (RCS) 1.53% 7.75 9.92 28 8.71 (GUT) 1.67% 5.55 7.03 26.67 8.53 (PHK) 1.08% 6.84 8.34 21.93 11.61 (PCQ) 1.29% 14.24 17.18 20.65 5.38 (BHV) 2.32% 15.68 18.59 18.56 4.07 (PCK) 1.38% 8.7 10.2 17.24 5.56 (ECC) 10.05% 17.79 20.67 16.19 11.61 (DMO) 2.58% 22.18 25.68 15.78 3.58 (PCM) 3.07% 10.39 11.72 12.8 8.19

I’ve made enough of a punching bag out of PGP in the past, but I would also stress that developing a quantitative analysis of how these funds’ premiums trend relative to other metrics does provide short-term trading opportunities to buy and sell at very fast short-term profits. This is why I recommended PGP in January and recommended selling it in June. Similar aggressive trading is possible with other premium priced funds, although a lot of backtesting and risk management is necessary—also, this is not the approach for the average income investor. But it is a much better way to use premium-priced CEFs than buying and holding.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.