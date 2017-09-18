Teekay Tankers Ltd.: No Tanking Here

Despite repayment of a lot of debt, Teekay Tankers still has a large of amount of debt due within a year and is more leveraged than the acquisition.

The $45 million share repurchase may be symbolic until there is a more substantial recovery. But the agreement to lower the amounts of authorized shares will limit future dilution.

The 8% distribution just got safer with the Huber Capital deal. The combined cash flow and potential cost savings buy the company more time until the recovery is sufficiently underway.

Keeping the distribution appears to be a priority. Cash flow has been decreasing lately. The proposed merger was supposed to help the situation, so Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has announced additional support for the proposed merger. Huber Capital management has agreed to support the proposed merger. In return, management will reduce the increase in authorized shares and will initiate a $45 million share repurchase program to be executed as industry conditions permit.

Teekay Tankers Ltd., September 15, 2017, Amendment to 13D filing

This agreement will reduce the potential (click on the filing) for shares available for ATM stock sales and other business combinations in the future. So a repeat of the ATM sales that Teekay Offshore (TOO) used in the past or the sales used by Teekay Corporation (TK) to pay the dividend are unlikely to be repeated with this company.

Management clearly hopes that the measures of the past will be unnecessary this time around. Hopefully, the beginnings of the turnaround will progress at a pace to vindicate management's judgement. There is always the risk of a turnaround delay or a weaker-than-expected recovery. The solidification of the vote behind the agreement makes the continued payment of at least the minimum distribution more certain though.

Source: Teekay Tankers Ltd., September 8, 2017, Form 4A Amendment

Teekay Tankers has not only paid a lot of debt recently (click on filing), but still has a fair amount of debt coming due even as the cash flow declines. Tanker Investments, however, has a lower amount of debt coming due this year. So a relatively greater percentage of the cash flow generated by operations of Tanker Investments is available for other uses. That makes Tanker Investments an enticing merger partner for Teekay Tankers. There is nothing like more cash and incoming cash during an industry downturn.

Source: Teekay Tankers Merger Slide Presentation June 1, 2017, Revised

If there is one theme that has run throughout the whole Teekay organization, it is the theme of unfavorable financing right when the market weakens. There appears to have been a general failure to anticipate the depth of lending market hostility at an industry cyclical bottom. Despite the debt payoff schedule, the merger partner has a better debt ratio as shown above and a relatively better cash flow situation as a result.

The aggressive financing used in parts of the Teekay organization has clearly not paid off for several subsidiaries. Teekay Tankers is in the position of rolling over debt when industry conditions are remarkably hostile. The merger could allow the successful payoff of the upcoming debt due to the extent that some debt can be refinanced. So far, Teekay Tankers has not needed an outside capital injection. An investment in the company really caters to the hope the company will not ever need outside help to navigate the current downturn.

Teekay Tankers was facing a cash flow drop from lower leasing rates. The merger should lead to a greater endurance of the currently weak industry conditions. The merger looks far more certain as the Teekay organization owns about 20% of the Tanker Investments' stock. The Huber Capital management controls another 10% according to the agreement. Plus, the Huber firm has access to clients owning more stock that are not controlled by Huber. At this point, any opposition would have a nearly impossible battle.

Now, it's more a question of the timing of the recovery in rates.

Source: Teekay Tankers Merger Slide Presentation June 1, 2017, Revised

The average vessel age will decrease. This is good for the distribution. Younger vessels tend to be a little more efficient and marketable. The older vessels eventually need to be sold. A sale during a weak market would probably involve a value impairment charge.

There is also the possibility that the debt ratio could become too onerous in a weaker market. That possibility is heightened with older vessels. Investment vehicles such as this one tend to pay out too much to shareholders. The younger the fleet, the longer the day of reckoning can be put off. Shareholders have more time to enjoy the "too much" yield. So the merger makes the current 8% distribution a little safer.

The projected recovery would also help maintain or even increase the distribution as industry rates increase. A delay or further weakening of current rates could seriously damage the prospects of the company.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 16, 2017

Even after the latest price run-up, this stock has a long way to go to get back to its previous historical highs. Investment timing depends upon the risk profile of the individual investor. Some may wait a little longer for more proof of a recovery. But the current distribution combined with the potential of the stock to reach or exceed previous highs is very tempting.

The all-stock merger of two companies with depressed asset values means that shareholders did not give up the recovery potential of their holdings. Teekay Offshore shareholders did give up a fair amount of recovery potential to ensure the survival of the partnership. The situation is very different with Teekay Tankers. The parent company, Teekay, is a guarantor of some loans, but the merger appears to make the risk of a default far less right now. To be clear, there was not much default risk anyway. Things may be financially tight for Teekay Tankers. But the situation is nowhere near as dire as it was for Teekay Offshore.

The parent company stock stands to participate in the recovery of the Teekay Tankers' stock through its holdings. As noted before, Teekay Corporation currently has negative cash flow, so there is some risk of a recovery delay (or various recovery delays) financially stressing the parent corporation. But if all goes as planned with the various companies, then the parent company could be the best way to invest for capital appreciation. The individual companies, Teekay Tankers and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), currently have superior yields. That could well change as the various market recoveries progress. There is no guarantee of that at the current time. One thing that will increase is the value of the holdings that Teekay has in each of the subsidiaries.

