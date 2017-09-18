A Growing Food Company With A Spending Problem

Shareholders would be better served if the company would slow the rate of acquisitions and pay down its expensive debt.

The growth has come at the cost of high debt levels and shareholder dilution.

Share prices have more than doubled over the last three years in spite of the company posting negative earnings in several quarters.

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shareholders have enjoyed a fantastic rate of capital appreciation in recent years, but they may be in for a bumpy ride going forward. The company, best known for Honey Bunches of Oats and Fruity Pebbles, has been rapidly expanding via acquisitions in order to escape the declining cereal market. Post has acquired 12 businesses since the beginning of 2012. The stock has more than doubled in the last three years, but the company continues to post earnings losses. Post announced a loss of $0.93 per share in its fiscal 2017 third quarter. Although the share price continues to go up, investors should look closer to understand why losses continue to mount.

Acquisition Fueled Growth

On page 8 of Post Holdings' 2016 10-K, we can see that the company plans on acquisitions playing a key role in its business strategy:

Our business strategy depends on us identifying and completing additional acquisitions and other strategic transactions.

So far, Post has been successful in using acquisitions to grow its business and diversified into other categories since being spun off from what was then Ralcorp Holdings in 2012. The company is now organized into four reporting segments.

The Post Consumer Brands segment consists of heritage brands like Honey Bunches of Oats and recently acquired brands. The company purchased MOM Brands, maker of Malt-O-Meal cereal, for $1.15 billion in 2015. More recently, Post acquired Weetabix for $1.8 billion earlier this year. The company hopes that the Weetabix purchase will enable it to expand its other cereal brands presence in the international market, with international sales constituting only 7% of sales during fiscal-year 2016.

Post created an Active Nutrition segment with its 2013 purchase of Premier Nutrition Corporation for $180 million, which brought with it Joint Juice and Premier Protein. The portfolio was rounded out in 2014 with the purchase of PowerBar from Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) for a net purchase price of $134.4 million, and the $380 million purchase of Dymatize. Dymatize produces a line of protein bars and powders.

The Michael Foods Group segment sells egg whites, refrigerated potato products, butter, cheese, bagels, and Dreamfields pasta. Michael Foods was purchased in 2014 for $2.45 billion upfront, with a subsequent $50 million payment to cover certain realized tax benefits. Dreamfields pasta came in the 2013 acquisition of Dakota Growers Pasta Co., which cost the company $370 million.

The Private Brands segment consists of Golden Boy Foods, American Blanching Company, and Attune Foods. Golden Boy was purchased for $301 million in 2014, bringing nuts, nut butters, and dried fruit to the portfolio. Post added American Blanching Company at the end of 2014 to expand its nut processing capabilities, which cost the company $128 million. Attune Foods was acquired in 2013 to add natural and organic product lines.

With the flurry of acquisitions, Post increased revenues from $1.03 billion in fiscal year 2013 to $5.03 billion in fiscal year 2016. The company was able to grow cash from operations during that period from $119 million to $502 million.

POST Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The larger scale has enabled Post to increase EBIT margins in recent years. Post's EBIT margins are now on par with Kellogg (NYSE:K), but still fall short of General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) enviable EBIT margins. It is interesting to note that many of the acquired businesses actually have lower margins than the Post Brands segment.

POST EBIT Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Post Brands segment profit margins were 17% for 2016, up from 16% in the prior year. Profit margins for the unit were up to 21% for the first nine months of fiscal-year 2017.

The Michael Foods segment had a decline in revenue during 2016, but was able to increase profit margins from 8% to 13%. There were declines in volume in several Michael Foods product lines, with the largest decline in egg sales as a result of an outbreak of avian flu. The reported profit margins through fiscal-year 2017 Q3 were down to 5%, with some of the decline related to the settlement of a lawsuit.

The Active Nutrition segment turned a profit in 2016 after posting a loss in the prior year. Premier Protein sales drove the growth while PowerBar and Dymatize had volume declines. Active Nutrition has posted profit margins of 14% for the first nine months of fiscal 2017, after posting 8% margins in 2016.

Organic sales were both down slightly in the Private Brands segment in 2016, with profit margins at 7%. Through Q3 of fiscal 2017, profits in the segment were up to 6%.

Risk Factors

The downside of the acquisition-fueled growth is the rapid accumulation of debt and shareholder dilution. Debt to EBITDA now stands at over 6, which is higher than many investors like to see. The company issued $1.0 billion in senior notes in February 2017 at an interest rate of 5.5% and due in 2027, which is an indication of the risk that the bond market attributes to the company given the low rates that other competitors are able to obtain. For example, General Mills was able to issue 10-year bonds in February for 3.2%. Regardless, the most recent issue was an improvement from 2015, when it issued senior notes at 7.75% to 8%.

The share count has also doubled since 2013, which makes the operating cash flow growth less impressive. It also appears that it has overpaid for several of its acquisitions, having had a total of $356.4 million in impairment charges from the start of 2014 to the end of 2015.

POST Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Post's customers appear well diversified at first glance, with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) (13%) being the only customer in fiscal-year 2016 that represented more than 10% of sales (page 11 of 2016 10-K). However, Wal-Mart accounted for 29% of the Post Brand segment sales during the same time period. US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) accounted for 27% of the Michael Foods segment sales while Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Sam's Club accounted for 48% of sales for the Active Nutrition segment. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's represented 25% of the Private Brand sales in 2016.

Each of the individual segments appears to be vulnerable to one or two key customers. This is especially true when Wal-Mart/Sam's Club can apply pressure across multiple segments. With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) looking to drive prices down at Whole Foods, the Private Brand sales look particularly vulnerable in the near future.

Earlier this year, the Michael Foods segment settled a number of antitrust lawsuits related to the production and sale of eggs and egg products. Michael Foods agreed to pay its direct purchasers a settlement of $75 million. There are still appeals ongoing regarding a class action lawsuit on behalf of consumers.

Valuation

Post Holdings currently does not pay a dividend on regular shares; however, there are two cumulative perpetual preferred share classes that do pay dividends. The B shares (PSTUB) are convertible shares with a 3.75% nominal yield. They are non-voting shares and have no maturity date, but each B share can be converted to 2.1192 shares of common stock. The C shares (PSTUC) have a nominal yield of 2.5% and have no maturity, but each share can be converted to 1.8477 shares of common stock.

Post has consistently announced negative earnings over the last five years due to various charges relating to its numerous acquisitions, making valuations on an earnings basis irrelevant. Shares are currently trading at a price to operating cash flow of 17.6, which does not seem justified given the risk factors with the company.

POST Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusions

Post Holdings has generated tremendous shareholder returns, but the company has a high debt load that carries a high interest rate. Although the recent acquisitions diversify Post's product offerings into growth segments, the acquired businesses have lower profit margins than the heritage cereal business. Further, goodwill impairment charges indicate that the company has overpaid for acquisitions.

It seems that shareholders would be better served if the company would stop acquisitions for the time being and use cash flow to pay down debt. I consider the shares to be overpriced given the risky nature of the company's business model.

