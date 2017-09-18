Procter & Gamble: What Else Do You Need?

Procter & Gamble (PG) can be considered as a highly reliable source of income. Apart from excessive amount of goodwill and intangibles in their balance sheet, I cannot find anything bad to say about the company from financial perspective.

From an investor point of view, one of the main reasons to invest in a stock is to receive dividends from it. The other purpose is to achieve capital gains. However, if you want to live off from your portfolio, it is far safer to rely on dividends than on capital gains. Historically, paid dividends have been much more stable than capital gains. Dividends paid on aggregate by S&P 500 companies on a per share basis have almost always grown during a five-year period. In addition, it is as well rather easy to estimate how much dividends a specific blue-chip company will be paying in the near term.

Predicting share price movements is impossible without inside information. Furthermore, as the mood of the markets can change swiftly from optimistic to pessimistic, you will eventually end up selling a bigger portion of your portfolio when the markets are down. This is a problematic strategy because when the markets start rebounding, you have less capital invested, i.e., this type of a strategy resembles very much with 'sell low, buy high'.

When I am looking for possible candidates to my income portfolio, I usually focus on five different metrics: dividend history, free cash flow history, payout ratio, margins and current valuation. If a company can pass each of these metrics, I will add the stock to my watch list and consider purchasing it when I have enough cash available.

Dividend per share history

As dividend is the main source of income I am looking for, a stable and growing dividend per share is a strict requirement. Small bumps in the dividend history are fine as long as the dividend has grown during three-year periods. Dividend cuts signal that the business model might not be that robust after all. From the below figure, you can clearly see that Procter & Gamble operates with an extremely defensive and stable business model combined with competitive advantages. Without the latter two, it would not be possible to achieve a dividend track record as shown in the below figure.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Free cash flow

Main Street usually focuses mainly on net income which has its problems. One of the issues is the current GAAP and IFRS standards which make it possible to add irrelevant transactions affecting the bottom line, such as depreciation and amortization and write-offs. Cash flow is a much better metric as it provides a clear picture about what is happening with cash at the moment. Dividends, investments, acquisitions, share buybacks and debt repayments are paid from cash flow, not from net income. From the below image you can see that Procter & Gamble is currently having minor issues growing its free cash flow. However, the I believe that the recent re-allocation of resources and weaker dollar should provide plenty of tailwinds for further cash flow expansion. Especially the divestment of brands which have the lowest margins and growth prospects should free up resources for more profitable actions, such as new acquisitions.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Payout history

As dividends are paid out from free cash flow, one should take a deeper look as well on the payout ratio. The payout ratio is dividend divided by FCF. The lower the value, the safer the dividend is. As Procter & Gamble's free cash flow generation has always been very stable, there has not been any issues keeping the payout ratio constant in the 50% level. The current payout stands at 60% level which together with growing cash flow should provide more support for long-term dividend growth.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Margins

High margins usually signal that a company possesses a moat. This is especially true if the company has industry leading margins. This is why I consider it beneficial to look at what kind of margins a company has been able to produce in recent years. Especially interesting is return on assets (RoA) because it includes goodwill and intangible assets. Anything above 10% can be considered exceptional. Many US based companies have their balance sheets filled with these because of exorbitant prices paid from acquired companies. Procter & Gamble's RoA has always looked quite promising. One of the reasons why the company cannot exceed the magical 10% level is the fact that their balance sheet is filled with goodwill. This has been the result of too expensive acquisitions.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Current valuation

From a valuation point of view, I usually look at only two ratios. The first being P/FCF and second dividend yield. As dividends are paid from cash flow, it determines the maximum sustainable dividend yield. For instance, a P/FCF of 25 means that the maximum dividend yield is 4% (100/25). Therefore, a lower P/FCF ratio goes hand in hand with a higher dividend yield. Of course, a growing company cannot distribute all of its earnings as dividends because it has to put some of its earnings back to investments to fund growth projects. Procter & Gamble's P/FCF is currently 20.4 and the dividend yield a respectable 2.9%. I personally look for anything below 20 P/FCF and above 3% dividend yield. However, as these values are very close to my limits, only a small drop in share price would cause me to purchase the stock.

Verdict: Pass

Summary

Procter & Gamble is able to pass all of my criteria which is very promising. I feel confident that the management is able to execute on their plans to increase cash flow and dividend long into the future. Therefore, I will be strongly considering adding Procter & Gamble to my portfolio soon in order to increase my dividend income.