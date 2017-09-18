Energy Transfer's Rover Pipeline

A look at why it took so long to get here.

Once operational, the system will give Appalachian gas producers access to many key markets all across America and up in Canada.

The embattled Rover Pipeline project that is being developed by Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) and ostensibly Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) is finally nearing completion. Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP aim to reassure income investors by bringing major projects, like the Rover Pipeline, online so the midstream family can better cover their lofty investor payouts and deal with the ongoing incentive distribution rights issue. Let's dig in.

Overview of Rover

What Energy Transfer is seeking to do with the Rover Pipeline is create another major takeaway offering for Marcellus and Utica natural gas producers in Appalachia in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The $4.2 billion (expected capital expenditure price) development will bring a 713-mile long pipeline online, starting down in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania and running up through Ohio to Michigan.

Source: Rover Pipeline

The pipeline will source residual gas, dry natural gas that has been processed and is marketable to end users, from cryogenic processing plants in those three states. With 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas transportation capacity per day, the Rover Pipeline will offer upstream players a lot of takeaway capacity. Basically, all of the pipeline's capacity is locked under long-term, fee-based contracts with Energy Transfer (covering 3.1 Bcf/d). This is the kind of revenue generation income investors love because it is stable, straightforward, and long lasting.

Energy Transfer is routing gas from the southwestern part of Ohio up to Defiance, OH, in the northwestern part of the state. As a major gas hub, Defiance is about much more than just giving Ohio greater access to larger amounts of gas supplies.

Markets in western Michigan, all throughout Wisconsin, northern Indiana, and northern Illinois will soon have access to additional Appalachian gas supplies as the third-party owned ANR Pipeline will be able to link up with the Rover Pipeline.

The Panhandle Eastern Pipeline goes through the Defiance hub, which is a 6,000-mile long pipeline owned by a subsidiary of Energy Transfer. While it routes gas from plays in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, up to the Midwest, it does have bi-directional capabilities. The Rover Pipeline can use the system to send gas supplies to southern Michigan, and in the other direction it can send gas to Indiana, Illinois, and potentially Missouri (as far as markets than make sense to ship gas to).

Through the Panhandle Eastern system, Energy Transfer can connect the Rover Pipeline to the Trunkline Gas Pipeline (also owned by a subsidiary of Energy Transfer). The 1,400-mile long Trunkline system runs from the Gulf Coast up to the Midwest and also has bi-directional capabilities. Other than giving the Rover system access to additional markets in Illinois and Indiana, Energy Transfer noted that the Rover Pipeline could deliver gas supplies to Trunkline Zone 1A.

Trunkline Zone 1A includes markets in the south like Arkansas and Tennessee, even as far down as Mississippi and Louisiana (assuming the bi-directional capabilities are available). Before then, gas supplies should also be able to go to markets in Kentucky.

Source: Energy Transfer

68% of the gas supplies running through the Rover Pipeline will be distributed to various Midwest markets from the gas hub at Defiance.

Back to the main route of the Rover Pipeline. From Defiance, OH, gas is sent to Livingston County, Michigan, in the eastern part of the state next to Detroit. The significance of that route is that the Rover Pipeline interconnects with the existing (third-party owned) Vector Pipeline. Through the Vector Pipeline, the Rover Pipeline will be able to supply the Union Dawn Hub natural gas storage hub in Ontario, Canada. The Vector system also gives the Rover Pipeline access to various storage facilities all across Michigan to better meet the state's gas consumption. 32% of the Rover Pipeline's gas supplies will go to markets in Michigan and Canada.

The 348-mile long Vector Pipeline starts in Joliet, Illinois, near Chicago and runs to Ontario, Canada. With 1.3 Bcf/d of capacity, the pipeline is key to the Rover Pipeline because it ensures high utilization rates by giving it access to Canadian markets.

Problems irritate FERC

Pipeline projects in America are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, along with the sea of state and local regulatory bodies (of sorts) midstream firms have to constantly deal with. When pipeline projects hit hurdles, usually it is on the state and local level, not on the federal level.

With that in mind, when FERC does intervene, it is a big deal, especially under an administration that is very pro-pipeline pro-energy if you will (something I'm sure that most of you would agree with).

A series of spills regarding drilling mud used in construction, which had migrated to the surface and spilled into the surrounding area, occurred during the horizontal directional drilling process in the April of this year. The drilling mud is a bentonite-based (bentonite is natural resource) drilling fluid (clay-like) made up primarily of montmorillonite (hydrated sodium calcium aluminium magnesium silicate hydroxide), which is a key material when laying pipe down underground.

What horizontal directional drilling does is enable the trenchless installation of underground pipelines. It is primarily utilized when there is a great need to minimize the construction's surface footprint, like at environmentally sensitive areas, roads, and heavily populated areas. First, a pilot hole is drilled along the planned pipeline route. Then, that hole is enlarged so the pipeline can comfortably slide in. Drilling mud is used when drilling the directional route as it helps stabilize the bored hole, absorbs water, and insulates the pipeline. As beontonite-based clay is thixotropic, it is less viscous when stressed (moving in some fashion) but becomes very viscous when static (no movement), so it hardens around the pipeline when construction is complete.

There were several spills, but the real issue started on April 13, when it was reported that two million gallons of drilling mud had seeped to the surface and spilled into 6.5 million acres of wetlands near the Tuscarawas River in Stark County, Ohio. While Energy Transfer contended that the drilling mud was non-toxic, which it is, the real headache came when the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency had found diesel in the drilling mud (diesel is very toxic). This lead to the OEPA also testing out the drilling mud that hadn't been used yet, which led to the agency finding out that Energy Transfer had a very, very small amount of diesel in that as well.

OEPA referred a million dollar fine to the state's attorney general's office (different than levying a fine) regarding Energy Transfer's violations. That is semantics compared to what happened on May 10, when FERC halted all HDD work on the Rover Pipeline. It had had enough. It's one thing to get a project halted due to political considerations, it is a completely different thing to have a project halted due to poor operational oversight. Regardless of whether you are bullish or bearish on Energy Transfer, this was a foolish mistake.

Before HDD construction-related activities could begin again, Energy Transfer had to clean up the spill, submit evidence (there was a row over whether or not it was being forthcoming enough on this front), and provide proposals ensuring this wouldn't happen again. Eventually, Energy Transfer was able to get the go ahead from FERC, and on August 31, roughly two months later than expected (and that was from a revised timetable), the first phase of the Rover Pipeline came online.

Known as Phase 1A, the 212-mile long section from Cadiz, Ohio, in Eastern Ohio to Defiance, Ohio, started up. The goal is to bring Phase 1B online by Q1 2018. While basically completed, the second part of the Rover Pipeline that runs from Defiance, OH, to Livingston County in Michigan, is sitting waiting for approval. FERC needs to give Energy Transfer its blessing before starting up that part of the pipeline.

This is about more than just Rover

Bringing the Rover Pipeline online means the cryogenic processing plant Energy Transfer built in West Pennsylvania as part of its Revolution project will finally have the ability to route residual gas to out-basin markets. While the processing plant is now operational (due to be completed back in Q2), the completion of the Revolution Pipeline (which routes produced gas in Western Pennsylvania, primarily from the Marcellus play) was "delayed" to Q4 2017 as Energy Transfer needed at least part of the Rover Pipeline to come online first.

I say "delayed" because while a start-up date wasn't directly given, management alluded to problems at the Rover Pipeline pushing back the Revolution Pipeline's start-up. During Energy Transfer's Q2 conference call, management noted:

"Assuming quick resolution by FERC regarding Phase 2, we expect to be in service by the end of November or early December with full commercial service in January. On our Revolution project, construction is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017."

Implying that the start-ups are directly connected, which they are. Bringing the Rover Pipeline is about much more than just that one asset, all midstream assets are intertwined. Instead of a late-2017 start-up, Phase 1B is now slated to come online next year.

Financing

Energy Transfer used to own 65% of a holding company, HoldCo, through its subsidiaries and HoldCo owned 65% of Rover Pipeline LLC. On July 31, Energy Transfer sold 49.9% of HoldCo to funds controlled by Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) for $1.57 billion. This deal with close by the fourth quarter of this year, specifically in October.

On top of the $1.57 billion, Blackstone will reimburse Energy Transfer for its share of the construction costs incurred before then, on top of certain additional payments. This move raised a bunch of cash Energy Transfer Partners LP desperately needs to cover its growth spend, and materially reduced its construction cost risk.

Sure, it also reduced its upside, but Energy Transfer Partners LP still retains 32.565% of the Rover Pipeline, still has the Revolution Project that will ramp up alongside the Rover system, and the move raises much needed cash.

Final thoughts

The Rover Pipeline has been needed for some time; upstream players in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays are desperate for ways to get their gas production to out-basin markets. As you can see, Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP is giving upstream producers access to many key gas markets all across America along with markets up in Canada. While it took longer than expected, soon the midstream family will get the long awaited boost of cash flow everyone has been waiting for.

