Want Terrible Risk Adjusted Returns? This Preferred Share Is Perfect For You

LTS-A: Nope. Too much risk. The shares yield may look appealing, but not for this risk.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (LTS) has a preferred share, LTS-A. The preferred share carries an 8% coupon rate and is a common holding for investors looking for solid income. It was also the subject a recent subscriber request for coverage. LTS-A won’t be going on the weekly series for preferred shares and baby bonds. It probably won’t get a follow-up article unless it trades around $23 or lower.

LTS

I haven’t covered LTS before. Some new requests take a while to look through and others go surprisingly fast. LTS was one of the quick ones. I’ll run through the metrics quickly.

The simple issue is that the potential return isn't worth the risk.

Income Statement

I’m using the 10-K income statement rather than the latest quarter because I want to show 3 years of data. The values are not moving in the right direction.

Balance Sheet

Tangible book value of common equity per share is terrible. Common book value per share is negative after we attribute over $400 million to preferred equity. If we adjust for Goodwill or the other “Intangible Assets” category, the deficit on covering the preferred equity is insane.

Cash Flow

The cash flow statement helps us understand how the company can get through having those recurring losses each year.

I’m not a fan of seeing constant growth in preferred stock as earnings to common shareholders stagnates at negative levels.

Adjusted EBITDA

I’m a fan of using EBITDA metrics in valuations. I find them very useful in adjusting for certain charges. I looked through the adjustments for LTS and I was less than impressed.

Simply put, as a common shareholder, I wouldn’t want to accept that. From the view of a preferred shareholder, the non-cash compensation expenses is a non-problem. However, I like to be able to break depreciation and amortization into separate expenses. Amortization is usually a real economic expense recognized over time. Depreciation of physical real estate is simply a tax shield.

Adjusted EBITDA/Enterprise Value

I’m not going to get fancy in making adjustments. The company doesn’t have a ton of debt. I won’t bother incorporating it. Most of the financing comes through common equity and preferred equity. Those two combine to have a market capitalization of about $880 million. Over the last 2 years, the average for adjusted EBITDA was about $40 million.

Hey, it’s funny to see that adjusted EBITDA is also moving in the wrong direction. Lower year after year.

So where does this put us? Well $40/$880 gives us about a 4.54% yield. Sound like a good business to finance with an 8% preferred share? Given the lack of a profitable business, the continued issuance of LTS-A and the lack of sufficient tangible assets to cover both liabilities and preferred shares is a big red flag. Based on these metrics, I would expect LTS-A to sell at a discount to face value. Instead, it sells at a premium.

Note on Debt: Notes Payable comes in at about $30 million. Incorporating this would drop the yield to 4.4%.

Regardless, each of the financial statements made me feel less comfortable with LTS-A trading above liquidation value.

Liquidation Value Is Not

I need to point out that while we’re talking about “liquidation value”, if the company were liquidated, I would be floored if investors in LTS-A actually got this amount back. There aren’t enough tangible assets to cover it. How valuable are those intangible assets? How much is Goodwill worth when a company keeps losing money? The point of Goodwill is to recognize the value in an acquisition that can’t be attributed to specific assets. What provides value? Future earnings. Since earnings stink…

Alternative

CMO-E, the preferred share from Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) closed trading at $25.00. Since the shares already have some accrued dividend, the stripped price is lower. The stripped yield is 7.59%. If the shares get called after call protection ends, investors don’t lose any capital.

Ten years from now, I would be shocked if CMO had gone bankrupt. In such an insane situation, I would also be surprised if preferred shareholders didn’t get back a large chunk of their capital. CMO is filled with tangible assets. Agency ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages) always have buyers available. Contrast that with LTS where losses are common and where a huge chunk of total assets is intangible assets (including Goodwill). I’m not predicting that LTS will implode, but it wouldn’t be a huge shocker. If it happened, I think preferred shareholders would be lucky to recover even 70% of the liquidation value. It could easily be much lower. So the question becomes, how much risk do investors want to take for an extra .4% in yield?

Conclusion

LTS is great at losing money. They don’t come remotely close to covering their preferred equity with tangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA contains adjustments I don’t like. Even using average adjusted EBITDA / enterprise value gives us a dreadfully low yield. The cash-flow statement shows more preferred equity issued year after year. If LTS went bust, I would expect LTS-A shareholders to be stuck with a huge haircut to “liquidation value”. Investors could take CMO-E at $25 instead of LTS-A around $25.19. The yield is almost 40 basis points lower, but I believe the security is vastly safer. The marginal return on LTS-A is insufficient to compensate for the additional risk.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 234/235 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice.