Wall Street Breakfast: Orbital Blasts Off After Northrop Buyout

More aerospace news? New Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has warned the Trump administration that it risks undermining military efforts in Afghanistan if the U.S. follows through with a threat to downgrade its relationship with Islamabad. He also warned of dropping the U.S. as a supplier of military aircraft, like Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-16, which has become the mainstay of the Pakistani air force.

In a deal worth several billion dollars, BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) will benefit from Qatar's purchase of 24 Typhoon jets after the company said it may have to cease production of the combat planes in 2019 absent additional export orders. The agreement, however, is likely to peeve neighboring Middle East countries that are in a spat with Doha over its ties to terrorism and Iran.

Volkswagen is a "second mover" in electrified commercial vehicles, after lagging behind companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Deutsche Post DHL (OTCPK:DPSTF), the head of VW's (OTCPK:VLKAY) trucks business, Andreas Renschler, told Tagesspiegel. At the Frankfurt motor show last week, the automaker said it was stepping up its shift to electric cars by investing more than €20B in zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

Workers at a General Motors plant in Ontario went on strike Sunday evening after the Unifor Local 88 union failed to reach a new contract agreement with the automaker. The move threatens to crimp supply of GM's top-selling SUV as the CAMI plant produces the compact Chevrolet Equinox, which competes in the most popular vehicle segment in the U.S.

Seeking to increase its foothold in India, Ford (NYSE:F) is teaming up with local SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCPK:MAHDY) to explore a partnership for electric and connected vehicles. "The agreement... will allow each to leverage their mutual strengths during a period of unprecedented transformation in the global automotive industry," the two companies said in a statement.

Toys 'R' Us could file for bankruptcy as soon as the next few weeks, as nervous suppliers have tightened terms for the retailer ahead of the holiday selling season, WSJ reports. There have been more than a dozen significant retail bankruptcies this year, but none for retailers as big as Toys 'R' Us, which has about $5B in debt and more than 1,600 stores worldwide. Affected suppliers could include Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL).

A major bitcoin conference has jumped from China's capital to Hong Kong, which has greater freedoms than Beijing, in the face of a Chinese government crackdown on cryptocurrencies. The Blockchain Global Summit hosted by BitKan, a company specializing in bitcoin trading and services, was set for Sept. 10, but has been postponed to Sept. 20. Bitcoin is also back in rally mode, starting the week up 8% to almost $4,000.

Germany's largest bank expects subpoenas or requests from authorities investigating potential coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government, but until there's a binding request, the bank won't give anything up, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) CEO John Cryan told CNBC. The lender has done business with Trump for decades, according to multiple reports.

EU finance ministers from 10 countries are supporting a plan to start taxing the revenues of digital giants like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), instead of them being taxed on profits that they currently report in often low-tax countries. But as all members have to agree on any plans to change EU taxation rules, the ministers agreed to take up the issue again in their meeting in December "to reach a common understanding."

Bidding war over? Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch have lost a court challenge to thwart the takeover of Australia's Ten Network by CBS. The media moguls had challenged the A$201M proposed buyout, arguing their own offer to acquire the company wasn't properly considered by insolvency specialists KordaMentha. The deal with CBS will be put to a creditor vote tomorrow.

Three storms are raging in the Atlantic, with Hurricane Maria forecast to rapidly strengthen and aim for the islands devastated by Irma. A weakened Hurricane Jose could graze the Northeast midweek, while Tropical Storm Lee formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Saturday. According to the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information, this will be the second most costly year for hurricane damage since 1980 behind 2005. Related tickers: RE, RNR, AHL, ENH, AXS, ACGL, RGA, UNM, MHLD, GLRE, BRK.A, BRK.B