Why Is Equifax Dropping Like A Rock?

On September 8, the day after Equifax (EFX) disclosed the recent cybersecurity breach, I concluded my article, Equifax Investors Should Be Worried, with the following paragraph:

The security breach goes to the heart of Equifax's business that involves databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data. Combined with the fact that the stock was already trading at a lofty valuation before today's dip, and potential questions around insider trading activity, I will sit this one out.

Since the publication of the article, the stock has declined from more than $123 per share to less than $93 per share, or a 25% drop in five business days.

Valuation Is Now Reasonable At The Surface

I had indicated in my original article that a primary reason why I had decided to avoid catching a falling knife was that the stock was trading at rich valuations prior to the scandal with a price-to-earnings ratio of 30x, and even after the first day's 14% drop, the ratio was a still high 26x.

After the incredible 35% drop in just six business days, however, which shaved off more than $6 billion in market capitalization, the company now trades at a seemingly reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of less than 20x, or significantly below the S&P 500 average of 25x.

The Company Has Taken Action

The company has taken several steps to address the disaster:

On September 15, Equifax announced the retirement of its chief information officer and chief security officer;

On August 2, four days after the breach, Equifax hired Mandiant, the cyber investigations unit of FireEye, "to assist in conducting a privileged, comprehensive forensic review to determine the scope of the intrusion, including the specific data impacted;" and

The company offered free credit file monitoring and identity theft protection to all U.S. consumers, regardless of whether they were definitively impacted.

Although the company did step on a few public relations landmines (here and here), these three steps were important to take and may help alleviate some investor concern, but these steps may not be enough - more on this later.

What Should Investors Do?

Even though Evercore analyst David Togut reportedly told its clients to buy the stock "aggressively" on the first business day after the scandal broke, market participants clearly did not heed Mr. Togut's advice as the stock went onto drop another 25% in the following five trading sessions.

Although I agree with Mr. Togut that "there's been no material development that would hurt the long-term earnings power of the company," investors cannot yet certainly know that Equifax executives did not know about the data breach when they sold stock, and investors also cannot yet know if the company has enough insurance coverage or the terms of such coverage.

News Flow Is Very Negative And This Will Likely Continue

First, even though the company indicated the executives did not know about the cybersecurity breach when they sold nearly $2 million of stock, investigations around the transactions will likely ensue for some time. Although the market participants do not yet know all of the pertinent facts, the stock price will likely reflect the uncertainty until the facts emerge.

Second, Equifax CEO Richard Smith will testify about the company's massive data breach at an October 3 hearing of the House Subcommittee on Digital Commerce Consumer Protection, and this may pressure the stock further and will cause increased volatility at a minimum.

Third, and most importantly as far as investors should be concerned, Equifax is already facing the largest class-action lawsuit in U.S. history, which may reportedly seek up to $70 billion in damages. In order to put this in perspective, I note that Equifax's market capitalization is only $11 billion.

Bottom Line

The stock's valuation has come down to reasonable levels, but the risks are too large. Although I agree that the company's long-term earnings power will likely recover after the hurricane passes, until we get more details on the company's insurance coverage, the near-term risk of a class-action lawsuit wiping out existing shareholders keeps me on the sidelines, for now.

