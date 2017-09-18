Why 20- And 30-Year Time Horizons Are Too Long For Individual Stocks

It is common practice among a certain class of investors to reject short-term time horizons for the stocks they purchase. In fact, I often read comments that refer to short-term investors as "traders", or worse yet, "speculators". What is less common is to refer to long-term investors purchasing individual stocks as "speculators", even though that is exactly what many of them are.

I believe the roots of this oversight come from the conflation of index funds with individual stocks. It is reasonable to assume that a total market stock index will be higher 30 years from now. It is not, however, reasonable to assume that any particular stock in that index will be higher 30 years from now.

I am willing to concede that someone like Charlie Munger can do a reasonably good job of producing a 30-year outlook for a company like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). But there are two complicating factors when the rest of us try to apply that strategy. The first is that most of us aren't as intelligent and wise as Munger so we make errors in our forecasting. The second is that opportunities to purchase a long-term forecastable stock at a good price are rare. This means that in order for the investor to make a meaningful impact on their long-term portfolio, they have to make a large bet when they find this sort of rare opportunity. I'm sure there are a few investors out there trying this, but the vast, vast majority are hedging their long-term bets with a dozen or more other long-term bets. This is not a strategy for market outperformance.

The main point that I want investors to consider, however, is that they really need to cut their time horizons in half in relation to the forecastability of any given stock. What do I mean by this? Well, let's say I'm as smart as Munger and I put my faculties to work and determine the revenue of Coca-Cola 30 years into the future with a high degree of confidence. And let's say I think that 30 years into the future its revenue could reasonably be 6X what it currently is, but after that point, I think that even if Coke diversifies its beverage line-up, the global market would likely be saturated with Coke products, and it will no longer be able to grow the current business at the same rate it did the previous 30 years (if at all). What I am arguing is that the most realistic time horizon for owning this stock is much less than 30 years, perhaps as low as 15 years.

Why?

The reason for this adjustment is that other investors are likely making the same calculations and forecasts that you are. If they are using traditional methods of valuation, they are trying to take into account all future earnings of Coca-Cola, too, in order to determine a fair market price. This means that when you to go to sell your Coke stock at the end of 30 years' time, the potential buyers in the market are not going to care about the last 30 years that you owned the stock, they are going to care about the next 30 years. If investors at that point look at the data and stare into the future, they need to see the same type of earnings growth coming for the next 30 years that you saw 30 years earlier if you are to get the expected market price for your stock. This means you really needed to be able to predict earnings growth out 60 years if you planned to hold the stock 30 years. Markets are of course far more complicated than this, but I think if one is being conservative, using half of your initial visibility estimate is a good starting point if you assume that other investors in the aggregate are of similar intelligence as you are.

Since this has been a bit abstract, let me give a more concrete example of this. Let's actually use Coke as an example, and let's pretend you are as smart as Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett (I hadn't planned on using Coke as an example, but since I mentioned it earlier, I thought I might as well take a look). It's 1987 and you buy the Coke stock on the basis that it could grow from $7 billion in revenue to $42 billion in 30 years.

KO Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Wow! Great job! You picked a winner.

One would expect that all other things being equal, the stock price would follow a similar pattern. That is not the case, however. What usually happens is after a few years of steady growth, other investors start to do the math, too. They realize that there is plenty of upside left if the current trend continues 30 years into the future. Only there is a difference between them and you. If they invest three years later, in 1990, then they have to forecast out three years farther than you did. This is three years beyond what you thought was possible, given the saturation point the globe may be reaching at that point. But, hey, they still have 27 years worth of growth coming, and that's great, so they invest. This continues each year, with each new investor's future visibility shrinking.

Now let's look 10 years into the investment:

KO data by YCharts

Revenue is growing as you expected and earnings are growing even better, but the price has skyrocketed exponentially from all those other investors extrapolating out the trend 30 years or more (far beyond the 20 years they can reasonably see at this point). You think that a mature Coca-Cola 20 years from this point in 2017 should trade at about a 15 P/E ratio or so. But it's much higher than that. Over twice the multiple you think is reasonable.

KO data by YCharts

So you do some rough math and realize that if your original revenue forecast and market saturation points are close, and if a future P/E ratio of 15 is fair at that point, then you've made almost all the money you are going to make. The market has already priced in a P/E of 15 and $42 billion in revenue in 2017 and you should consider selling somewhere around this point in time. This is actually only 1/3 of the way into your 30-year investment.

KO Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

The mistake I see a lot of people make is that they want to continue applying that high multiple much farther into the future than they can see. Usually they do this on blind faith. But I don't think it's reasonable to assume Coke in 2017 deserves a 40 P/E multiple (even if, ironically, it has one).

Eventually, some of the more intelligent value and growth investors are going to begin looking 30 years out and begin to wonder when saturation will begin. And given the high P/E multiple the stock is trading at, they will start to get out of their positions and new investors will refuse to buy at that price. It doesn't necessarily mean that price can't still rise, but once enough of those initial investors leave, and if the growth slows just a little bit for the company (even if it's still quite good), the stock price will fall very rapidly and the momentum traders will be out in a flash. The less intelligent and less experienced investors, as well as those who claim to have a 30-year (or "forever") time horizon, will be left holding the bag.

It's entirely possible that the price decline doesn't happen until a few years later, or that you will leave some money on the table. But that is the nature of value investing. You buy at a discount and sell at fair value. You can't count on making money as a value investor by waiting for a stock to be overvalued because you never know how overvalued it will eventually become.

The main takeaway here should be that with regard to their effect on price, the visibility of earnings and dividend growth is much less than many long-term investors think it is. And if you think that other investors are of similar intelligence as you, then your time horizon may be as much as half of your earnings visibility.

That's the end of my basic commentary, but since I know there are a lot of folks who may have never sold the Coke position in 1997, let's examine it to see how it did after 1997. Here is a chart of the total return, including dividends, of Coca-Cola vs. the S&P 500 from 1997 to 2017:

KO Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's worth noting that I am being extraordinarily generous with this example. Most investors couldn't make reasonable predictions about Coca-Cola's revenue and earnings 30 years into the future with any degree of confidence, and most importantly, 98% of companies aren't as predictable as Coca-Cola 20 or 30 years into the future. Additionally, I didn't cherry pick Coke's peak multiple in 1999, I simply stuck to the basics of the what fair value might be based on the original investment thesis and sold somewhere around there in 1997.

I read article after article on SA about buying and holding and collecting growing dividends forever, or for 20 or 30 years. To me, that assumes unrealistic visibility far too long into the future, and it isn't a very good way to outperform a simple index fund.

So what are the alternatives?

What I try to do is aim for a medium-term time horizon for all stocks that aren't straight up dividend stocks. I'm not talking dividend growth stocks, but plain old high dividend payers. Right now, I own Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS). They pay me over 6% YOC, and I expect little or no growth. I trust management to do their best to pass on any extra money they earn to me. With these types of stocks, I watch to make sure their business model doesn't become obsolete, and that is it. As long as the business is good and management keeps passing on profits to me, I'll hold them. I require high dividends for investments like this in the 5% plus range right now. I'm not waiting 20 years for the dividends to potentially grow. That's too speculative for me.

Putting that narrow class of dividend stocks aside, I generally aim for a medium-term, 2-5 year time horizon for all my stock picks, because I am willing to admit that I can't predict what the future will be 10, 20, and 30 years from now any better than the general market can. While I might be able to pick a few winners that way, I'm sure I would have an equal number of losers.

Five years is actually quite long in most circumstances. My experience is that in a non-recession environment, on average, 18-24 months is usually all the longer it takes for stock to go from being under-priced to fairly-priced. Recessions can extend that out closer to the five-year mark. These time periods assume, of course, that you purchase the stock when it is indeed a value. Too often I see commentators refer to "lost decades" and so forth. This almost always assumes that investors were purchasing an overvalued market. Of course, if you overpay, then you have to wait a long time until a stock or index becomes overvalued again. If you purchase an undervalued stock, though, you rarely have to wait long for the market to recognize its error and price the stock fairly.

While I've tried to be very generous toward long-term and buy-and-hold investors in this article, the truth is that most of them have no long-term investing thesis to back up their valuations. Usually the theses they do have are based on past performance and a near-term thesis. But that simply isn't good enough for a long-term investment. A long-term investment based on earnings or dividend growth needs a thesis that supports that predicted long-term growth. My hypothetical Coke example had a basic thesis that the world could reasonably support $42 billion in revenue worth of Coke products in 30 years' time, and that when that happened, a P/E multiple of 15 was fair. Without that basic thesis, there would have been no guide for valuation and the investor would have been investing on faith alone. Having a thesis that "Coke can continue to grow" or "Coke can continue raising its dividend for several more years" is not a good long-term thesis. The reason for this is that by the time growth stops, and especially by the time the dividend growth stops, the market will have crushed the price of any stock to the point that when you sell, or they go broke, or they get bought out at a low price, you will certainly have underperformed the S&P 500.

Conclusions

The main takeaways from this article should be that: 1) Your investing thesis forecasting time frame needs to match your time horizon, i.e. your thesis needs to be long-term if you are making a long-term investment, and 2) you should expect your estimated time horizon for an investment to be around half of the forecasting time frame because other investors are likely to be doing the same type of forecasting that you have done, and the price is likely to adjust accordingly.

And the third, perhaps inferred, takeaway is to not get greedy. Sure, in the Coca-Cola example above, one could have held for another couple years after 1997 and made more money by selling in 1999. But there is no way to know just how overvalued a stock may become. Those two years from 1997 to 1999 truly were the land of speculation with Coca-Cola stock, and would be with any stock once it rises significantly above reasonably forecastable earnings growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDT, CRWS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.