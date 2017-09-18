Shell Midstream Partners Overview

Overview of the midstream business model and implications for both the parent firm and the spin-off.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) completed the initial public offering of its midstream master limited partnership Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) back in November 2014. Spurred in part by BP plc (NYSE:BP) recently pursing its own midstream MLP spin-off, I decided to take a look at why Royal Dutch Shell decided to create its own midstream MLP, and where things stand today.

Ownership overview and those pesky things known as IDRs

At the end of Q2, Royal Dutch Shell owned 49.1% of Shell Midstream Partners LP's common units. On top of that, through Shell Pipeline Company LP (owned entirely by Royal Dutch Shell), Shell owns 100% of Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners LP. That general partner ownership gives Royal Dutch Shell an additional 2% economic interest in Shell Midstream Partners LP, on top of all of the related incentive distribution rights.

The term IDRs gets thrown around a lot so here is a brief refresher. What IDRs entitle the general partner to is a rising share of the incremental distributable cash flow generation (DCF is the excess cash flow that the MLP can pay back to unitholders, but I would caution that the term excess is very loosely applied as it doesn't include non-cash expenses) of the master limited partnership. For instance, let's say the MLP is generating $200 million in DCF.

If that rises to $300 million, the IDRs entitle the GP to 25% of the additional DCF generation (equal to $25 million in this instance), on top of the economic interest the GP is entitled to (and rising payouts to common unit holders). Now let's assume DCF generation goes up to $400 million, 35% of which the GP is entitled to through IDRs, equal to an additional $35 million on top of the $25 million the GP is already pocketing (solely through the IDRs, common unit payouts and GP economic interest related payments still at play).

Rising IDRs payments are often based on the declared distribution to unit holders, but as MLPs are required to pay out a large portion of their cash flow generation to retain the favorable tax status America gives to MLPs, ostensible increases in DCF generation is the same as the scenario described above (easier example to use to get my point across).

I've said it before and I'll say it again, IDRs are a flawed model but are amazing while they last for the general partner. Royal Dutch Shell is raking in additional cash flow from its midstream spin-off, all without putting up additional capital. Long term, however, this creates bigger problems than the medium-term gain.

Shell has seen its IDRs payments received from Shell Midstream rise from $1.2 million in Q4 2015 to $12.9 million in Q2 2017, clearly indicating the very favorable advantage IDRs give the GP. Over that time frame, distributions to unit holders have risen from $0.22/unit to $.3041/unit. Great growth that appears sustainable, but nowhere near as generous as the IDRs.

How safe are income investors?

Luckily for unitholders of Shell Midstream Partners LP, instead of pursing unsustainable distribution growth (distributions are the equivalent of dividends, except for the tax consequences), the MLP offers a far more reasonable offering to investors. Its yield of 4.4% and expected payout growth trajectory of 20% CAGR is manageable, as its coverage ratio remains strong. Shell Midstream did report a 1.4X coverage ratio in Q1 and 1.35X in Q2, but that comes loaded with caveats.

At this point, it is worth noting that midstream firms tend to see seasonal factors depress Q2 performance versus Q1, which reverses in Q3 (barring any natural disaster like Hurricane Harvey).

Coverage ratios don't take into account non-cash charges like deprecation and amortization expenses and are loaded with many other various adjustments, including divestment proceeds. So instead of that, take a look at its net income versus its payouts.

Shell Midstream reported $75 million in net income in Q1 and $68.7 million in net income in Q2, and paid out $63.6 million in Q1 and $68.2 million in distributions. Implying that its payouts are well covered considering Shell Midstream's cash generation came in well above those payout levels (about $80 million on average per quarter in 1H not including divestment proceeds).

As income generation from the new assets Shell Midstream has acquired come into force (major drop down completed in mid-Q2, new Permian division to be acquired in Q4), expect its income generation to keep moving higher. However, the impact of Hurricane Harvey will take a toll as management put out guidance noting Hurricane Harvey would cut Shell Midstream's Q3 operating income by $15 million.

Financing growth and raising cash

The balance sheet story is a bit different. Shell Midstream had $1,098.7 million in total assets at the end of Q2 (includes $188.9 million in current assets). Stacked against $1,351.2 million in total liabilities (includes $57.2 million in current liabilities and $1,265.4 million in long-term debt). While its current ratio is fine, Shell Midstream's debt load needs some work.

When looking at that you must be wondering something along the lines of "how is Shell Midstream going to keep growing with a balance sheet like that?" The MLP wracked up debt to fund various purchases of midstream assets, including drop downs from Shell. However, the midstream spin-off business model is all about realizing value for assets that the market previously wasn't giving to Shell's large midstream asset base. Let me explain.

Massive integrated oil & gas majors own large amounts of storage facilities, pipelines, processing plants, gathering systems, and other midstream assets. However, the argument is that the market doesn't give Royal Dutch Shell any value for those assets as they are buried deep within its financial statements. So when Royal Dutch Shell drops down "a 100% interest in the Refinery Gas Pipelines, Delta Pipeline and Na Kika Pipeline for $630 million" in cash to Shell Midstream (completed in May 2017), what is happening is those assets are all of a sudden given a much greater valuation by investors.

A major part of this strategy also stems from the tax advantaged nature of master limited partnerships in America. To put it briefly, MLPs avoid double taxation in America (where the investment pays a corporate tax then the investor pays capital gains/income taxes) by not getting taxed at the corporate level. So by putting midstream assets (which qualify for MLP status because they are in the natural resource sector) they immediately gain additional value, on top of the value not being realized by the market (at least in theory).

So when Shell drops down those assets to Shell Midstream, the MLP has a larger asset base to borrow against and can issue out more equity. That's why Shell Midstream was able to issue out 10.375 million common units to raise $275 million on September 12. Instead of tanking on the news, the market rewarded Shell Midstream's stronger financial position by bidding up its unit price. Usually that doesn't happen but it can if certain conditions are met.

For Royal Dutch Shell, having a midstream spin-off gives it a great way to unlock value from its midstream portfolio (raising cash in the process) while still retaining operational control and financial upside from those assets. For Shell Midstream Partners LP, it gains a very very long growth runway fueled by a combination of drop downs, third-party purchases, organic growth projects, and ideally higher utilization rates. Those assets are then used to continuously grow the midstream MLP's payouts to investors and the parent company.

With the proceeds from the secondary offering (part of which includes proceeds from Shell Midstream's at-the-market program), Shell Midstream plans to pay down its revolving credit line that it used to build up its asset base.

The midstream firm will also be using those proceeds to cover its recent $47 million purchase of a 50% stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP's (NYSE:CEQP) Nautilus gas gathering system. This asset caters to Royal Dutch Shell's gas production in the Delaware Basin (part of the Permian Basin) through a fixed-fee 20 year contract with the energy giant. That deal will close in Q4.

Final thoughts

Shell Midstream Partners LP's financial position should improve materially by Q4 as the negative impact of Hurricane Harvey is worked off and new revenue generating assets are added to its wheelhouse. As long as management keeps the growth rate of the firm's distribution payouts contained, the midstream model works.

However, I will say this again, Royal Dutch Shell could seriously consider getting rid of its IDRs in Shell Midstream Partners LP so the MLP has a much more sustainable financial trajectory. For instance, Royal Dutch Shell could trade in its IDRs for common units in light of these secondary offerings diluting its ownership of the MLP.

