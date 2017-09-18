Time To UnBuckle?

I have been ruminating on whether I should reverse my bearish stance on Buckle (BKE) since I wrote my last article. The stock is a tale of two contrasts in a manner aptly described as “Charles Dickensy”.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” - Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

The company’s dull business prospects are contrasted equally by a strong balance sheet (Buckle's cash balances are roughly 35% of its market cap) and a low pricing multiple (Forward P/E - 10x; Source: Morningstar). To be honest, the reason why it has taken me so long to come up with a conclusion is that I have been confused. The business is doing badly but sometimes it is possible to find cash in trash. If the stock trades lower than the cash flows it might generate over its lifetime, then why won’t I buy it? There are factors though, so strong on the side of dull business prospects that it needs to take precedence over the pricing multiple. I have therefore concluded that there is no cash to be found here excluding in a manner that can only be described as gambling.

Understanding your customer pays

In the 1990s Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had an interesting strategy that led to a massive increase in its market share, a lot of it at the expense of J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). The firm realized that “the working mom”, its core consumer had little time to traverse through the mall. Kohl’s therefore opened these small one story stores targeted at areas with lots of families. Most people attribute its success to the format. But at the core of why this strategy worked is that Kohl’s had a precise understanding of its customers and their problems. Obviously, online became much more convenient and the retailer has struggled in recent years. A more modern example of its connect with this demographic is how the firm tapped the incredibly viral Chewbacca mom video to highlight its flexible return policy. Candace Payne (the Chewbacca mom) had purchased the Chewbacca mask after returning an oversized t-shirt.

When I look at Buckle, even the company’s employee compensation structure is not in sync with current consumer preferences. The firm incentivizes its employees on a sales based commission basis. This is a relic of the past in which employees are paid to annoy visitors to the store. Consumers today prefer a more non-intrusive shopping experience. If you visit Buckle to simply browse the merchandise you are likely to be put off by pushy sales associates. One could argue that these customers were just looking around and would not have contributed to sales anyway. But this sort of strategy sours the in-store experience making it less likely that the customer visits again when he/she actually wants to buy something.

Reading the environment

Previously I had described how Buckle was using its strong balance sheet to wait out aggressive discounting in today’s retail environment. This strategy seems to indicate a misreading of industry conditions. There has been a complete power shift towards consumers with tons of brands waiting to take the business of people Buckle chooses to ignore. In their book, The New Rules of Retail, Robin Lewis and Michael Dart write how the number of jean brands in the US increased from six in 1980 to an estimated eight hundred in 2010. The ongoing store closures in apparel retail is a reflection of supply side growth eclipsing demand side growth. In such an environment it is reasonable to expect mid-single digit declines in sales when you are not willing to play ball with consumers on pricing. Therefore the assumptions that could make Buckle’s free cash flows turn negative are still probable. Discounting and leveraging its costs over a wider sales base is likely to the give Buckle a better shot at protecting and expanding its free cash flows.

Conclusion

I think Buckle’s tactic of waiting out is not going to work and the firm will have to alter its strategy sooner than later. The more the company delays this shift the more difficult it becomes to estimate the cost of delay. But if it does choose to deny the inevitable, Buckle will be missing the bus of ongoing retail revolution by throwing itself under its wheels.

