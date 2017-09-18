United States ETFs/ETPs Invested Assets Have Increased 21.2% In 2017

ETFGI reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States have increased 21.2% in the first 8 months of the year to a new record of US$3.088.

All dollar values are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States have increased 21.2% in the first 8 months of the year to reach a new record of $3.088 trillion at the end of August 2017, according to ETFGI’s August 2017 preliminary U.S. ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research (click here to see the chart for growth in assets).

The U.S. ETF/ETP industry had 2,044 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $3.088 trillion, from 114 providers on 4 exchanges. ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States gathered $24.23 Bn in net inflows in August marking 19 consecutive months of net inflows and a record level of $299.61 Bn in year to date net inflows which is more than the $138.93 Bn in net inflows at this point last year and $20.86 Bn more than the $278.75 Bn net inflows gathered in all 2016. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

August is typically a challenging month for equity markets with the average loss over the past 20 years for the S&P 500 at 1.3%. This year the S&P 500 was up 0.31% in August and 11.93% year to date, MSCI ACW was up 0.44% and 15.48% YTD while MSCI EM was up 2.27% for August and 28.59% YTD (all prices in USD). Storms and political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered a level of $10.18 Bn in net inflows in August, bringing year to date net inflows to a record level of $204.85 Bn, which is much greater than the net inflows of $49.07 Bn over the same period last year and more than the $173.16 Bn gathered in all 2016. Fixed income ETFs and ETPs have gathered a level of $8.58 Bn in net inflows in August, growing year to date net inflows to a record level of $81.59 Bn, which is greater than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $61.61 Bn.



Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of $1.57 Bn in August. Year to date, net outflows are at $1.86 Bn, compared to net inflows of $20.67 Bn over the same period last year.



iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in August with $9.15 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $9.02 Bn and Schwab ETFs with $2.71 Bn net inflows. YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $142.20 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $95.33 Bn and Schwab ETFs with $18.04 Bn net inflows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.