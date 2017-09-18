Buy GW Pharma, The Clear Worldwide Leader In Cannabis-Based Therapeutics

The company appears to have an event-filled second half of the year and early 2018 with several opportunities for value creation.

By Ankur Das

GW Pharma (GWPH) is a regular biotech company that is developing therapies for regular diseases using a very irregular and unusual therapeutic base - cannabinoids. That gives it a clear edge in a sea of fly-by-night mom-and-pop joints which have come up after the United States decided to take a hands-off approach towards the medical and recreational marijuana industry. Many of these other companies have been multibaggers, going up and sometimes down in a frenzy of (marijuana) excitement. However, GWPH is a serious company, and its aim is to discover if there’s any truth behind the millennia-old belief in the medicinal properties of marijuana. At least that is how I look at this investment.



The company has a strong pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates.

Source: gwpharm.com



All these drug candidates target various neurological conditions; some, like Epidiolex, focusing “on severe, orphan, early-onset, treatment-resistant epilepsy syndromes including Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Tuberous Sclerosis Complex ('TSC) and Infantile Spasms (IS).” The early-onset focus gives them a special angle; they received the rare pediatric disease designation for the drug, meaning if the drug is approved, they will get a priority review voucher potentially worth a lot of money.



Epidiolex is a liquid formulation of cannabis-derived cannabidiol. Epidiolex’ current trial program includes two Phase 3 trials in Dravet syndrome, two in LGS, one in TSC, and one in IS. The first two of these Phase 3 trials, one in Dravet syndrome and one in LGS, have showed significantly greater reductions in specific seizure types for patients taking Epidiolex compared to those taking placebo. There are more than 30,000 patients with LGS in the United States. Similarly, there are 20000 Dravet syndrome patients in the US, and there are no FDA-approved therapies for either disease.



Its other drug CBDV (cannabidivarin) focuses on non-orphan diseases like epilepsy and autism spectrum disorders. The USP here is that existing therapy can be very expensive, and CBDV could be priced much more attractively.



Finally, GW has a drug, Sativex, that is approved ex-US for Multiple Sclerosis spasticity and MS neuropathic pain. This is the world’s first prescription medicine derived from the marijuana plant, and is approved in 29 countries for the treatment of MS related pathologies.



Without going into too much technical detail, Epidiolex has shown a lot of promise in its pivotal trials, meaning it has considerable chance of approval by mid-2018 or so. That will make it the first US-approved marijuana derived drug from GW Pharma. With the buoyancy in the marijuana market post the liberation, GW can carve a position for itself as the leader in this multibillion dollar market. In fact, it already has.



The current price depression may be a result of the Zynerba (ZYNE) catastrophe. ZYNE failed to impress in two late stage studies in its pipeline. However, there’s a difference; first, the ZYN002 product is synthetic, while GWPH’s is plant-derived. Second, GWPH has already succeeded in its various trials. So, if ZYNE caused the depression, it is senseless and will be reversed.



Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2017 amounted to $369.5 million while loss for the previous nine months was $117.5 million. GW has a 2-year runway to get its first US drug in the market. Given the great interest surrounding medical marijuana, and GWPH's currently depressed price, and coupled with upcoming catalysts, the stock presents an attractive opportunity for marijuana investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.