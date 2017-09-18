IBM: The Next Generation Wants A Solution, Not A Product

Importantly, is product differentiation different now, and is IBM going to play a large part in this?

Is this a reflection of the market demanding solutions to problems instead of pure-play products?

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has been long renowned for selling hardware for its consumers. Not only that but also the company has been successful within this facet, providing products such as Telex tape drives, IBM computer system 360 and disk drives (floppy disks).

Now whilst it is already established that IBM has quietly been plugging away at the development of hardware, it then transitioned to the artificial intelligence industry, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market, and then purely services. In itself this indicates to us that IBM is changing its strategy; however, a wider understanding of the market could indicate that in fact the nature of the next generation of consumers wants a solution to its problem more readily than it wants a simple product to purchase.

As an investment issue, and with a focus on IBM, can this be a substantiated commentary for the world of tomorrow, and should this be something we all have in mind when we select which companies to put our money behind?

IBM’s transition from hardware to services

In 1942, IBM provided its tabulator to the war effort.

In 1980, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and IBM agreed to put Microsoft’s operating system on IBM hardware (computers).

In 1981, the IBM computer became usable and affordable for everyday people.

In 1985, copies of the computer created by IBM flooded the market, making two types of computers the main forces - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and IBM (Microsoft). It began to lose market share due to this.

In 1991, IBM had decided to offer services rather than purely hardware, and at this time, it had made $6 billion from the business services it provided.

In 1996, Microsoft’s market value superseded IBM’s.

In 2000, the company was making $33 billion in revenue from services.

In 2005, Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) purchased IBM’s computer sector, making IBM a services company rather than hardware.

In 2010, IBM made $56 billion from business and technology services.

In 2011, IBM became 100 years old, and passed Microsoft’s market value. AI Watson went on TV for the first time.

And from there IBM has rarely looked back pertaining to services and hardware. In fact, IBM had been providing services since the beginning; as fewer people were able to use computers and associated technologies, it was a requirement of the manufacturers to teach corporate consumers how to use what they were buying.

Today, IBM focuses on expanding its software solutions and services within the cloud and its strategic partnership with VMware (NYSE:VMW).

Over the last 12 months, we have seen $15.1 billion in revenue associated with cloud technology. In fact, within its definition of cloud technology, it stated:

''‪IBM is the global leader in enterprise cloud with a platform designed to meet the evolving needs of business and society. Moving past productivity and cost improvements, the IBM Cloud is tuned for the cognitive and data demands that are driving true differentiation in today's enterprise.''

Cognitive and data demands - what this means is having a solution that can cognitively solve problems with a data input.

Companies have data, and clearly they have complex issues that should be addressed; however, what is important here is that the purchasers of IBM technology are looking for intelligent services. As this need grows, I would suggest that the complexity within the industry will too increase, making differentiation of products more and more complicated.

This only increases as the need for security grows. We all saw that video that was released on smartphone flashlights, so imagine that but for billion-dollar enterprises. As technology improves, this need and market expand, so those providing solutions to problems in a creative way will be valued the most.

So to analyse the market to determine what products commercial clients are investing in for tomorrow will be important in order to decide whether we want to invest in such a high-stakes and variable industry.

This industry has been known to be dependent on the economy. That’s said, if the market can become dependent enough on this type of technology, the investment in itself will become less of a risk, and more of a commodity-style investment.

The changing market dynamic

A report from SIIA showed that between 1997 and 2012 software production has gone from $149bn to $425bn, which outpaced the rest of the American economy, with the software industry’s share of GDP increasing from 1.7% to 2.6% (over 50% increase).

From 1990 to 2012, business investments in software expanded by double the rate of all other fixed business investments, and from 2010 to 2012, software was 12.2% of all fixed investments (compared to almost 4% for computers and similar).

(As a friendly side-note that I think you may find interesting, they also found that there was no correlation between companies that use software and net employment losses; they actually found that software created different employment opportunities!).

We use a model to measure the fundamental digital maturity of a company (above) and over time companies will become more and more mature; however, there are reports now that show that in fact the consumer base is reaching full maturity.

It used to be a hugely differentiating factor if a company was digitised, but if everyone is, then it is a necessity. In that report, 64% of small businesses use the cloud for sales growth and productivity, and 78% plan to use SaaS software in the next three years.

Cloud markets are more stable now than they were previously, and within the BVP report, there is a 70% year-over-year growth, with worldwide spending reaching $70bn in 2015, 19.4% CAGR.

The potential of tomorrow

With market maturity we may see a decline in cloud purchases. We have already seen the market deviate from the positive messages (hitting the lowest value in Feb. 2016); however, it was also an overvalued industry for that time, as is bitcoin and as was the tech bubble in the 1990s.

Does this mean that there is nothing there for the future? I would argue that there is huge potential behind the companies that are providing long-term services that can provide solutions to problems. We have seen that there has been an increase in digital maturity overall and increasing investments into digital infrastructures.

This means that those who provide these services (like IBM) can sign contracts and get income for a range of "products" that can act as services to solve valuable issues. IBM can incorporate AI into these services as it clearly is doing to minimise its own expenditure and maximise income.

In a world where these services are as valuable as they will be (and even are), those who provide the most basic of services that revolve around security and problem-solving will become the most needed.

Current stock market position

Currently IBM stands at $144.82 valuation, with a P/E of 12.03, which shows value in the shares. With a dividend of 1.5 and a yield of 4.14, this is positive, particularly when compared to Microsoft’s dividend yield of 2.07. A high EPS is also positive for the company at 12.04.

As an overview of the equity/liability relationship, IBM stands at D/E 231.11, which is relatively high; however, within a company that is spending so much on research and development, it is not unusual that creditors would have committed more towards the company.

To determine further, the current ratio stands at 1.21, which shows that IBM has enough working capital in the short-term to cover short-term liabilities (by 120%). As the share has a reasonable operating margin of 15.43 (compared to Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) 24.94) and an overall PB ratio of 7.54, this PB ratio is also a positive sign as it does not account for assets such as IP which IBM invests heavily in.

Summary

IBM was intelligent to remove itself from the hardware industry to find its own independence from Microsoft’s operating system; however, it received a lot of questions when it transitioned into the service and software world.

In fact, I would argue that it was ahead of its time in terms of predicting what the marketplace of tomorrow would require the most - security, differentiation and value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.