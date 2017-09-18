Domino's Pizza: A Fundamentally Strong Stock To Own

The company does not look overvalued from a PEG perspective and will likely continue to trade at a premium valuation.

The recent quarter’s softness in international same store sales growth is not a chronic issue and should get corrected soon.

Forget the noise on concerns over growth prospects. Here is one stock that has stood tall in performance over the last several years. What's more, it continues to perform well with no major signs of any trouble ahead. Peers in the sector will definitely find Domino's Pizza's (NYSE: DPZ) track record of same store sales growth enviable. Apart from the recession period, it had positive, and strong, same store sales over the last eight years - both domestically and internationally.

Source: DPZ reports

Domino's strong performance track record was summed up as below by Jeffrey D. Lawrence, Domino's CFO, in the company's 2Q17 call,

"We continued to lead the broader restaurant industry with 25 consecutive quarters of positive U.S. comparable sales and 94 consecutive quarters of positive international comps. We also continued to increase our store count at a healthy pace, which we believe is more evidence that our brand is strong and growing."

As J. Patrick Doyle, Domino's CEO, said, the reason for the above par performance is avoiding complacency, (emphasis added)

"And I wake up each day proud to lead and be a part of a company and store-level culture that refuses to level off or become complacent. And second, while we continue to view ourselves as a brand in progress, while our international business continues to strive as a store growth engine, with most markets and master franchisee organizations executing at high levels within our over 85 markets worldwide, our sales performance is soft and below what we come to expect from the best international model in QSR. With this proven foundation, a diverse portfolio of geographies and issues easily categorized as correctable, I am confident we can get top line performance of this business to the levels we are used to."

Domino's delivered strong results for the second quarter of the FY2017. The little softness in international market's same-store sales growth during the quarter was primarily driven by few selected markets in Europe, the reasons for which are "known and fixable."

Domino's is consistently adding to its store footprint around the world. The chart below shows the growth in store count over the years:

Source: DPZ reports

The strong store count and same store sales growth gets reflected in the company's financial performance. Domino's revenue and operating income growth over the years is consistent and impressive.

Source: DPZ reports

The biggest contributor to Domino's revenues is its supply chain segment, which offers supplies to DPZ's company owned as well as franchise stores.

Source: DPZ reports

Valuation

With a PE of ~38x DPZ looks overvalued compared to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM), and Papa John's (NYSE: PZZA) with PEs of ~26x, 36x, and 25x, respectively. However, DPZ's EPS grew at a higher rate compared to these peers.

Over the last ten years, DPZ's PE grew at an average rate of 26%. At the same time, MCD, YUM, and PZZA had an average EPS growth rate of 15%, 12%, and 14%, respectively. So, looking at PEG, DPZ's ratio at 1.5x is lower compared to 1.7x for MCD, 3x for YUM, and 1.8x for PZZA. I've used here the average EPS growth rate over the last ten years, which can be considered as my assumption for expected EPS growth rate in the denominator. So, DPZ does not look overvalued considering its higher EPS growth.

Source: Morningstar

As the data in the table above shows, DPZ's PE, forward PE, and PEG are actually down compared to 2016. Also, the PEG is lower compared to the last three years. DPZ may continue to trade at a premium valuation compared peers considering its strong performance. Though there may not be much scope for multiple expansion in the longer-term, the EPS growth will drive the share price higher, providing gains to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.