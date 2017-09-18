Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Have Increased 19.9% In 2017

ETFGI reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) have increased 19.9% in the first 8 months of the year to a new record of US$155.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) have increased 19.9% in the first 8 months of the year to reach a new record of $155 billion at the end of August 2017, according to ETFGI's August 2017 preliminary Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service (click here to see the chart for growth in assets).

The Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP industry had 1,134 ETFs/ETPs, with 1,284 listings, assets of $155 Bn, from 121 providers on 17 exchanges in 14 countries.

ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered $2.67 Bn in net inflows in August marking 4 consecutive months of net inflows and a level of $658 Mn in year to date net inflows which is considerably less than the $7.58 Bn in net inflows at this point last year and $11.40 Bn less than the $12.06 Bn net inflows gathered in all 2016. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

August is typically a challenging month for equity markets with the average loss over the past 20 years for the S&P 500 at 1.3%. This year the S&P 500 was up 0.31% in August and 11.93% year to date, MSCI ACW was up 0.44% and 15.48% YTD while MSCI EM was up 2.27% for August and 28.59% YTD (all prices in USD). Storms and political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered a level of $1.77 Bn in net inflows in August, bringing year to date net outflows to a level of $2.64 Bn, compared to net outflows of $466 Mn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs have gathered a level of $117 Mn in net inflows in August, growing year to date net inflows to a level of $708 Mn, which is less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $2.70 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $106 Mn in August. Year to date, net outflows are at $338 Mn, compared to net inflows of $952 Mn over the same period last year.

Samsung AM gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in August with $1.01 Bn, followed by iShares with $381 Mn and Vanguard with $335 Mn net inflows.

YTD, CCB gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $1.54 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $1.45 Bn, Yuanta with $941 and Samsung AM with $932 Mn net inflows.

