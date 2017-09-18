Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (9/15/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, September 15.

As the major averages hit all-time highs on Friday, Cramer is worried that investors might forget about the market's vulnerability. There are many events like tensions with North Korea, the Equifax (NYSE:EFX) data breach or the terror attack in London that could impact stocks. "I'm urging you: first, don't get cocky. Second, don't load up on leverage. Don't use margin. Third, don't speculate with more than 10% of your money. Fourth, have a diversified portfolio. And fifth, please don't feel guilty about taking profits while you still have them. No one ever got hurt taking a profit," he said. With that, he discussed the game plan for the week.

Monday

Eurozone inflation numbers will be out on Monday. If inflation rises, the ECB will be inclined to raise rates which will weaken the dollar against the euro. This will be good for U.S. companies that have overseas business.

Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will release earnings and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) will hold its analyst day.

Cramer expects good numbers from AutoZone due to high demand for auto parts after the hurricane. Bed, Bath & Beyond has been buying back stocks to offset the competition from Amazon. "Those repurchases, they've been a huge waste of money and time for management. Maybe this time will be different? I think not. Bed Bath's a well-run company, but there's only so much they can do against a practically unbeatable behemoth like Amazon," said Cramer.

E-commerce has boosted logistics demand for FedEx. Cramer expects good numbers from them but there are worries about cyber-attacks impacting the quarterly earnings. If the stock goes down, it's an opportunity to buy low.

Adobe has been a winner all along after embracing the cloud. It should report good numbers too, according to Cramer.

Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) will report earnings on Wednesday.

Cramer hopes to see growth for General Mills. "It's been a tough run for a very well-run company and, even as it's tried to make its offerings more natural and organic, the numbers just haven't been there. But it's got a new CEO, Jeff Harmening, and he may have some answers," he said.

Herman Miller, on the other hand, is a hit or miss kind of company.

Thursday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) will hold an analyst meet on Thursday. Although small, Rambus is an important semiconductor licensing company that will give clarity on the Internet of Things.

Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) report on Friday.

Cramer expects CarMax to gain from additional auto demand due to the hurricane. Finish Line had pre-announced weak earnings and hence Cramer doesn't expect much from them.

Don't get too comfortable with the market.

CBS-Entercom merger

Cramer thinks investors are wrong to worry about the CBS-Entercom merger. The deal would combine the spun-off radio business from CBS (NYSE:CBS) with Entercom (NYSE:ETM) and that could mean new things for the radio industry. "Clearly the market isn't as enthusiastic for this big radio tie-up as we first thought. But what if the market is misreading this CBS Radio deal? It's a complex transaction. I think the negative sentiment here is giving you a fabulous buying opportunity," said Cramer.

The stock of Entercom rose 10% on the news but has sold off since then. The merger will be via a Reverse Morris Trust that will have big tax benefits. The newly created entity will have 244 radio stations across 47 US markets. "They'll be the No. 1 creator of local audio content in America. More important, they'll also have a gigantic sports business, broadcasting games from 45 professional teams and numerous college teams on stations like New York's WFAN and Washington's 106.7," said Cramer.

They will be the second largest radio company in the US by revenue and the best balance sheet in business. iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRT) is the top player in the industry, but it has a danger of going bankrupt. This means there is more potential for radio.

There are 240M weekly listeners and Entercom CEO David Field said "audio reaches more Americans than any other entertainment medium," on the merger conference call. The penetration of the major markets will belong to Entercom. It will also be immediately additive to earnings.

"If you simply wanted to own a sedate, small-cap radio station with a nice dividend, well, things have suddenly gotten a lot more complicated. Basically, Entercom is swapping out much of its shareholder base, and until the deal gets done, many new buyers, I think, are going to hold off on pulling the trigger," said Cramer. It's worth a buy.

Data and the economy

Is the economy bigger than the data? The retail sales numbers on Friday were subpar. "Then the Federal Reserve issued an industrial production number that was clearly wanting. It was a 0.9% dip. But I've got to ask you a question: do these numbers really tell you the whole story?" asked Cramer.

When Cramer interviews CEOs, they tell a different story. XPO Logistics' CEO said that the industrial economy is recovering. Caterpillar announced that their global orders are picking up which shows the economy cycle picking. Brixmor Property Group's CEO said that the government's numbers have not yet captured what's going on.

"So don't be baffled by the national retail sales or industrial production numbers. Be skeptical of them. There's a much better story out there if you just bother to look under the hood," concluded Cramer.

Cramer's homework

Cramer did his homework on the stocks he couldn't opine on earlier.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN): This stock is growing like a weed and is better than many other IPOs.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK): It's a risky stock even with 6.3% dividend yield.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO): The stock is down 2.3% for the year. Although intriguing, they just have one drug in their pipeline which makes them risky to speculate on.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Coca Cola (NYSE:KO): It will make sense for them to buy Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST).

Ford (NYSE:F): Ford is a tough own and General Motors (NYSE:GM) is cheaper currently.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC): The stock has been weak due to rumors of Amazon entering the business.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.