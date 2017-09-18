The Ticking Time Bomb Kevin Plank Is Hiding Within Under Armour

As CODM, Plank has been reallocating expenses away from Connected Fitness, covering the extent to which the segment is bleeding.

3Q will see the first in a series of impairments to the >$710m acquistions.

Three months ago, I ventured that the market was not being bearish enough on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) as most investors were missing one key issue - governance, in addition to its product and distribution problem.



As you’ll see below, the three month chart has been supportive of my view, despite the 2Q beat.





To recap, Under Armour’s governance deficiencies stem from five key issues - 1) Executive turnover, 2) Voting rights, 3) Insider selling, 4) Plank Industries and 5) Related party transactions.



As I’ll elaborate further on, these deficiencies have also allowed Plank to manipulate Under Armour’s accounting policies as the CODM (Chief Operating Decision Maker) and shut investors’ eyes to the dire state of a set of acquisitions that have cost the company over $710m in total. I suspect Connected Fitness’ impairments have only just begun and until governance improves, I’d caution against buying into the Under Armour story. Stay short.



Why The Recent Shakeup Is Not All Good News



Prima facie, the shakeup looks good - Patrik Frisk’s appointment is a step in the right direction, given his track record with revenue/margin turnarounds at Timberland. Frisk’s hiring is an implicit admission of a need to restructure, which is good - admission is the first step to recovery after all.



The new structure with Frisk on board also addresses some glaring shortcomings in the management structure by 1) reducing Kevin Plank’s direct reports to five from ten, creating a chain of command less centered around Plank and 2) directly addressing former COO Brad Dickerson’s departure in 2015 (there hasn’t actually been a formalized COO for the last two years).

Name Role Time Period Patrik Frisk COO 2017-?? Brad Dickerson COO/ CFO ~2014-2015 Kip Fulks COO ~2012-2014 Wayne Marino COO 2008-2012

(Source: Under Armour)

Frisk’s compensation structure will be tied to $10 million worth of RSUs vesting over five years, along with $5 million worth of performance-based stock units - a step in the right direction in addressing COO turnover.



Additional senior management changes include - 1) Paul Fipps as Chief Technology Officer, 2) Colin Browne as Chief Supply Chain Officer, 3) Kevin Eskridge as Chief Product Officer and 4) Kip Fulks’ transition to a Strategic Advisor role (from Chief Product Officer).



There was actually a lot more to this shakeup than just Frisk, with the CTO position particularly striking. Aside from the usual CTO responsibilities, Fipps will also oversee Connected Fitness with Chief Digital Officer Michael Lee (original co-founder of Connected Fitness) reporting to Mr. Fipps directly.



This is significant for two key reasons - firstly, it’s a shift away from the entrepreneurial DNA that had previously headed Connected Fitness (Thurston) and secondly, it’s an implicit admission that the original Connected Fitness vision has failed.



Connected Fitness - Then vs. Now



The Connected Fitness story began in 2013 when Kevin Plank acquired Robin Thurston’s startup MapMyFitness for $150m, promising Thurston a place within the Under Armour C-suite as “Chief Digital Officer”. Plank followed this up with acquisitions of two other startups - Endomondo and MyFitnessPal, for a grand total of ~$710m. Under Armour also ploughed a significant amount of money into UA Record, an in house built single sign-in solution for connected fitness users.





Back in 2015, the dreams were lofty indeed. After the launch of the UA Record acquisitions of Endomondo and MyFitnessPal, they boasted of a 150 million strong user base on UA’s Connected Fitness platform, making it the world’s largest health and fitness community at the time. In conjunction, the digital team was forecast to expand to over 500+ by 2016.



However, like most promises Under Armour has made, the Connected Fitness targets have consistently fallen short. The Connected Fitness portfolio primarily consisted of their app acquisitions but all of these have floundered under the Under Armour umbrella.



Most strikingly, executive turnover remains a common theme, with only one of the original three founders still under the Under Armour Digital umbrella. The departure of Robin Thurston in particular, was a key admission that the Connected Fitness initiative has failed.

Location Founder Still at UA? App Rank* (End-2015) App Rank* (Sept 2017) MapMyFitness Austin, TX Robin Thurston ✘ #100 #114 Endomondo San Francisco Mette Lykke ✘ #42 #172 MyFitnessPal Copenhagen Mike Lee ✔ #1 #2 UA Record Austin, TX Robin Thurston ✘ #42 #97

*iTunes free Health & Fitness Category apps



(Source: AppAnnie)



But what about the other promises? For one, the 500+ employee target never panned out as only ~300 engineers were employed to its Connected Fitness team. But Under Armour announced two dozen layoffs as part of a broader restructuring initiative in early 2017, a further departure from its initial targets.



In fact, the only reason Connected Fitness losses narrowed in 2Q was because of these layoffs. Per the latest 10-Q:



“Operating loss in our Connected Fitness segment decreased $5.6 million to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 from $7.5 million for the same period in 2016 primarily driven by decreased incentive compensation due to lower headcount.”



Another lofty justification for Connected Fitness then was that it would form the digital backbone of Under Armour by creating a consumer insight engine, as the information gathered from the apps would enable UA to provide tailored product recommendations.



To evaluate Connected Fitness’ success from this angle, it helps to dive into the most tangible of these products - the suite of Connected Fitness products launched in 2016.

Product Features HealthBox System of products exclusively powered by UA Record, that includes the UA Band, UA Scale, and UA Heart Rate. Band Sport band that tracks steps, distance, resting heart rate and sleep Heart Rate Heart rate monitor that incorporates micro snap technology to provide comfort Scale Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled scale that measures weight and body fat percentage SpeedForm Gemini 2 RE UA’s first smart shoe, which tracks and stores data metrics such as: time, date, duration, distance, and splits Headphone Wireless/ HR UA’s brand of sports oriented wireless headphones

(Source: Under Armour)



Today, the Connected Fitness product suite is not only poorly reviewed (~3.5 stars out of 5 on average) but sells for heavy discounts (~43% on average) to their retail prices.



Product Retail Price Current Price Discount (%) Rating HealthBox 400 178.95 55 3.2 out of 5 stars Band 180 119.99 33 3.7 out of 5 stars Heart Rate Monitor 80 37.49 53 4.3 out of 5 stars Scale 180 99.99 45 3.4 out of 5 stars SpeedForm Gemini 2 RE 150 112.99 25 3.5 out of 5 stars Headphone Wireless 180 99.99 46 3.0 out of 5 stars



(Source: Amazon, Under Armour)

Perhaps the boldest prediction they made at the 2015 investor day though, was this:

“By 2018, UA expects $200 million of revenue to come directly from the Connected Fitness business through advertising and services.”



While their sales are nowhere near the implied ~70% YoY run rate required (2016 revenues only totaled $81m), operating margins have worsened considerably, with 1Q17 margins at -51%.



2015 2016 1Q17 Sales (FX neutral) 50 81 19 Operating Profit -67 -31 -10 Operating Margin -115% -46% -51%

(Source: Under Armour)

Why Connected Fitness Is a Bigger Problem Than You Think



From an investor’s perspective though, Connected Fitness only contributes ~2% of Under Armour’s revenues so why should it matter? The answer is the sheer size of Under Armour’s investment in Connected Fitness at over $700m (over 4x 2Q ‘17 cash).



As of 2016, Under Armour holds ~$580m goodwill on its balance sheet (3.5x cash) and ~$60m in intangibles. Note that ~$122m of goodwill was added in 2013 (MyMapFitness acquisition), followed by ~$462m in 2015 (Endomondo and MyFitnessPal).



2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Goodwill 0 122 123 585 589 Intangibles 4 24 26 76 73



(Source: Under Armour)



Current goodwill allocation significantly underestimates Connected Fitness’ exposure with ~$27m directly allocated but don’t be fooled - ~$563m of the goodwill amount is attributable to Connected Fitness i.e. almost all of the goodwill on their books.



With all that goodwill tied to a failing business sitting on the books, the next shoe to drop will be an impairment. Per the 2Q call, UA could be bearing the first Connected Fitness impairment charge as soon as next quarter amidst $110-130m of restructuring charges to the overall business.



“In conjunction with this plan, we anticipate taking pretax restructuring and related charges of approximately $110 million to $130 million in fiscal 2017, including up to $70 million in cash-related charges, consisting of approximately $25 million in facility and lease terminations, $15 million in employee severance and benefit costs and $30 million in contract termination and other restructuring charges, and up to $60 million in noncash charges, comprised of approximately $20 million of inventory-related charges and approximately $40 million of intangibles and other asset-related impairments. With respect to timing, we anticipate taking the majority of these charges in the third quarter.”



The latest 10Q further highlights the impending impairment in 3Q - under the “Restructuring” section, management directly disclosed that the cash flow from the Connected Fitness reporting segment could be impacted by the restructuring plan.



“The strategic shifts associated with this restructuring plan may impact the future cash flow assumptions in the Company's Connected Fitness reporting unit. The Company expects to finalize its assumptions during the third quarter of 2017, which could impact the carrying value of the assets in its Connected Fitness reporting unit.”



But here’s the thing, the $40m impairment charge is tiny compared to the overall goodwill associated with Connected Fitness (~563m). If management doesn’t figure out a way to monetize Connected Fitness soon, the upcoming $40m charge will be the first of many to come.



How The Depth of the Connected Fitness Failure is Being Hidden



Perhaps the most striking thing about Connected Fitness is how little goodwill directly attributable to its growth is actually allocated to it. You’ll recall from the goodwill allocation breakdown above that Connected Fitness only bears ~5% ($27m) of the goodwill from the MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal and Endomondo acquisitions.



Which begs the question - if only 5% of goodwill is allocated to Connected Fitness, what about the expenses?



As it turns out, Under Armour has been practicing similar policies with Connected Fitness expenses, reallocating as much as $11.1m to the North American segment in 2016 alone. Now $11.1m is a drop in the ocean for their North American business (~0.3% margin impact) but it is extremely significant relative to the Connected Fitness segment.



Adjusting 2016 operating margins for the reallocated expenses yields a 16%pt operating margin deterioration. Assuming a similar run rate for 1Q and 2Q ‘17, Connected Fitness’ “real” operating margins look severe at -70% and -24% respectively, necessitating the mass layoffs.



2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 2016 1Q17 2Q17 Operating Income -7.5 -8.5 -4.3 -36.8 -9.6 -1.9 Operating Margin -32% -42% -24% -46% -51% -8% Reallocated Exp* 5.4 3.7 2.0 11.1 3.7 3.7 Operating Income (Incl Reallocated Exp) -12.9 -12.2 -6.3 -47.9 -13.3 -5.6 Operating Margin (Incl Reallocated Exp) -55% -61% -35% -60% -70% -24%

(Source: Under Armour)

*1Q and 2Q 17 reallocated expenses not disclosed, assumed at ‘16 run rate



Who is Burying Connected Fitness’ Losses?

Under Armour’s governance issues are widely known, but the question has to be asked - who is responsible for burying Connected Fitness’ dire financials? The answer, lies in Under Armour’s filings. Per the 2016 10-K:



“The Company’s operating segments are based on how the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) makes decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance...Beginning in the first quarter of 2015, the CODM began receiving discrete financial information for the Company's Connected Fitness business.”



So, who, or what, exactly is the CODM? Here’s an excerpt from a PwC report:



“The term CODM refers to a function (not necessarily an individual) that is accountable for allocating resources and assessing the performance of an entity. The CEO or COO is often the CODM, which makes sense at face value—after all, the CEO and COO generally makes most key decisions. However, whether the CODM is one of these executives or both acting together as a group may require analysis.”



If the CODM role can be narrowed down to only the CEO or COO, it is very clear who has CODM duties at Under Armour - Kevin Plank (recall that Under Armour has not had a COO for almost 2 years since Brad Dickerson left).



Per Macquarie earlier this year:



“We followed up with the company and confirmed that Kevin Plank is the CODM. He decides where to allocate the use of resources to the respective regions.”



As an investor, Under Armour’s governance issues are already a real problem. But Plank’s attempts at shutting investors’ eyes to the dire state of the over $710m Connected Fitness business is extremely worrying to say the least.



Until the Connected Fitness business is impaired down to its true value and Plank ceases this policy of reallocating expenses to paint a rosier picture of Under Armour’s overall business, I’d caution against buying into Under Armour story and am staying short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.