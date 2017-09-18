USG Corporation: Fierce Competition And Lackluster Financials

USG Corporation

The U.S. population has approximately added 25 million over the past decade. This figure suggests the need for a million housing units a year, given the average household size of 2.5. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 400,000 homes knocked down annually which inflates the annual requirement of housing units from 1 million to 1.4 million. In July, there were only 1.9 million existing homes for sale in July according to the National Association of Realtors. Could it be that the housing market is sitting on a boom, and USG Corporation (USG) stands to profit from it?

USG Corporation manufactures construction material, particularly drywall and joint compound and is the largest manufacturer of gypsum products in the North America and the largest distributor of wallboard in the US. Its foundation was laid on December 27, 1901 when around 30 gypsum and plaster manufacturing companies merged to form United States Gypsum Company. The company evolved by expanding in new products and delving into new market segments. The company which had captured a sizable market share since its inception, suffered bankruptcy in 2001 but it returned to profitable position in 2013.

Before getting into the details, the illustration below plots a year on year comparison amongst the company's revenue, gross income (G.I) and net income (N.I.); this is over the course of last five years.

Financial Outlook:

The last 5-year financial data shows performance metrics to be dim for the company, with the 2016 net income decline of approximately 78.71% compared to 2015. The annual sales declined by 20.10% whilst EBITDA (Earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortization) increased by approximately $551million. The stressed performance and sustainable results of the company are attributable to technological advances and new products introduced by competitors. Unfortunately however, balance sheet figures indicate the company growth has been stagnant in the recent past:

Indicator 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Property, Plant and Equipment - PPE $2.10B $2.10B $1.91B $1.77B $1.71B Intangible Assets - IA $0.062M $0.054M $0.048M - - Total current assets - CA $1.33B $1.70B $1.15B $1.4B $0.949B Total current liabilities - CL ($0.551B) ($0.568B) ($0.563B) ($0.992B) ($0.422B)

It is important to gauge the company's performance in comparison to other companies in the same industry. A brief comparison amongst USG Corporation and industry peers is provided below:

Major industry peers for USG are Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI), Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX) and Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP).

An evaluation of company performance based on P/E ratio denotes that an average investment of $1 in USG will be recovered in about 24.21 cycles. USG has a lower P/B ratio compared to peers denoting average stock, as share's market value is not relatively higher than book value per share. This indicates that the share is not overpriced.

Dividend Yield has been in line with industry peers, the company's strategic position indicates that the yield is not likely to increase significantly. With Eagle Materials Inc. as an exception, USG's 5-year expected PEG ratio is better than most competitors.

Stock Performance (and comparison with peers):

Consistent financial performance have been witnessed for the company, in the last 3 years and contributed to the slightly volatile share price of the company. The 3 year high and low range is from $16.48-$34.11. The scrip has recently witnessed bearish sentiments and trend is expected to continue.

The past 5 days performance of company scrip has seen downward movement of approximately $2 (from $32.28 to $30.20).

Over the past 12 months, USG price has witnessed random movement, somewhat similar to other industry peers, namely; Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI), Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX) and Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP). Once again, it is an indicator of struggling company performance and lacking investor confidence in it that stimulated such movement in price.

One-year price performance comparison with competitors is presented below:

Company (scrip) 12 months price fluctuation USG Corp. Armstrong World Industries Inc. Continental Building Products Inc. Eagle Materials Inc.

Keeping in mind the company's rich history dating back to more than a century, there lies an optimistic future for USG where it could surpass its competitors and strengthen its leadership position in the industry.

Future Prospects:

The end of 2017 is likely to see a slow-down in the construction industry. Major elements for the slow-down include tight lending conditions for construction-related loans, increase in cost (including material and labor costs) and uncertain government policy regarding the industry. These macroeconomic factors may provoke fierce competition between already striving competitors, to develop an edge and possibly increase their market share. Furthermore, even though the housing crisis is widely accepted to be over, buyers are seen to be stuck in bidding wars to get the available houses which has driven the housing prices up - which strengthens reports that housing inventories are very low, as of July.

On the upside, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Irma - the demand for drywall, joint compound and other construction materials stands to grow as inventories will deplete. However, with the latest news that the Federal Bank just cut Q3 and Q4 growth expectations below 2% will make the sternest of optimists take a rain check on this stock.

Final Word:

Growth potential for USG may be cautiously countered by building and construction materials giants like AWI, CBPX and EXP. These real estate-related companies have taken notice of alarming situation affecting the industry's growth and are fiercely competing to expand their markets. Hence, I believe that USG stock performance will remain slow in the near future as well, owing to global industry dynamics and extraneous factors that have been affecting the US e.g. slow pace of construction.

In spite of the growing world population and advancements in technology creating opportunities for real-estate companies, this is not the best time for you to invest in USG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.