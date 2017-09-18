Regeneron - Diversification Efforts Could Soon Yield Results

If shares fall to levels seen at the start of this year, or ramp-up of non-EYLEA sales starts to make a difference, I might be triggered to buy into a speculative position.

The story of Regeneron (REGN) is one of great success, driven largely by its blockbuster drug EYLEA. I am generally fearful of betting on one-product companies, it is good to see that Regeneron is stepping up its diversification efforts (aided by its partners), but so far the ramp up in other product sales is slow.

While EYLEA is a strong drug, other products are coming to the market and the pipeline is full, I am very hesitant to pay a 30-32 times multiple for such a business, despite growth and a recent correction in the share price. If shares fall back to levels seen at the start of the year, I would be comfortable to initiate a small speculative position. For now I am awaiting more appealing levels or positive information about the ramp-up in non-EYLEA product sales before pulling the trigger.

Incredible Growth

Regeneron has been around for nearly three decades and today's success has not been obvious. A decade ago, Regeneron was just a $100 million business which was posting losses equivalent to its revenues. Ever since, the success started as the company obtained approval for EYLEA in 2011, as product sales continued to grow and more approvals have rolled in.

The success of EYLEA allowed the company to grow its sales to over $5 billion at this point in time as the company grew vastly profitable with after-tax earnings exceeding a billion dollars. Despite 75% dilution over the past decade, investors have been enjoying very impressive returns as shares have increased by a factor of 20 times over this period of time.

The company furthermore has a full pipeline including nearly 20 different products/studies in stage I, II or III. Some of these are developed on its own, while some are co-developed with Sanofi, Bayer or Teva (NYSE:TEVA), among others.

The Current Business

Investors have been enjoying runaway growth in recent years allowing shares to peak at nearly $600 in 2015. Shares retreated to levels around $400 in 2016 and while shares have recently traded at levels above $500 per share, they have now retreated to the $430s again.

The company posted sales of $4.86 billion in 2016, of which $3.34 billion are so-called net product sales. These net product sales are comprised of $3.32 billion in revenues from EYLEA, as well as flattish revenues of ARCALYST of $15.3 million.

EYLEA has been approved for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, also known as wet AMD, as well as DME, RVO, CRVO and BRVO. The drug is furthermore targeted to be used in other indications, as Regeneron is partnering with Bayer for the development and commercialisation of sales of EYLEA outside of the US.

The company furthermore recorded collaboration revenues of $1.40 billion. This is comprised out of $659 million sales from Sanofi and $744 million from Bayer. Most of the revenues recognised from Sanofi are comprised out of reimbursement of R&D and commercialisation expenses, while most of the revenues recorded from Bayer are comprised out of profit sharing of international sales of EYLEA.

2017 Developments So Far

Regeneron posted a 10% increase in first quarter sales to $1.32 billion. US product sales of EYLEA were up 9% to $854 million and net product sales in total came in at $858 million, suggesting that ARCALYST sales trended flattish around $15 million a year. Collaboration revenues from Bayer and Sanofi were flattish around the $400 million mark on a combined basis.

Revenue growth accelerated to 21% in Q2, as revenues came in at $1.47 billion. US product sales of EYLEA were up 11% to $919 million. The company furthermore benefited from an increase in collaboration revenues from Bayer and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) which combined surpassed $430 million. So-called "other revenues" rose sharply to $113 million thanks to reimbursement revenues recorded on other programs and milestones being received.

Revenues are approaching the $6 billion run rate, thanks to increased collaboration revenues, allowing for operating profits to run at a rate of $2.2 billion and net earnings to come in at $1.5 billion per annum. This suggests that earnings power comes in around $13-$14 per share.

With $2.3 billion in cash, or $1.6 billion if we subtract (capital) lease obligations, the company furthermore holds another $14 per share in net cash. After backing out this net cash position, Regeneron trades at a multiple of 30-32 times earnings. The adjusted earnings number is quite a bit higher, but as this is mainly caused by stock-based compensation, which is really dilutive to shareholders, I am not comfortable using adjusted numbers in this case.

Regeneron trades at a rather steep multiple as the company is largely a one-trick pony with EYLEA at this point in time. While 10% growth is solid, I would be hard-pressed to apply a 30 times multiple to essentially a single drug company.

Diversification Coming?

Dupixent is co-developed with Sanofi, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its product sales are recorded by Sanofi, as the profit/loss share for Regeneron is recorded under the collaboration revenues. Global sales totalled $29 million in the second quarter, following FDA approval by the end of March of this year.

Praluent, the drug which is used to treat elevate low-density liproprotein cholesterol, is seeing a pick-up in sales as well. Similar to Dupixent, Praluent is produced by Sanofi as product revenues nearly doubled to $46 million in the most recent quarter. On top of the sales growth, there were various good news items on the research and FDA front for Praluent. Sales continue to tick up nicely after revenues totalled $36 million in Q1 of this year and $116 million in all of 2016.

The other good news has been the fact that the company obtained FDA approval for Kevzara, for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. Kevzara is suited to be administered to patients which do not have a proper response or are intolerant for so-called DMARDs. A month later, being June of this year, the company received a similar approval from the European Commission.

What Now?

If you strip out collaboration revenues, Regeneron is petty much a play on growing sales of EYLEA which exceed $5 billion at this point in time. The good news is that the company has some emerging drugs starting to make a dent to the results. Praluent sales grow quickly but run at an annual rate of just $200 million, while they need to be shared with Sanofi as well. Worse, payer issues are preventing a truly impressive ramp-up in sales, alongside stiff competition.

The same applies for Dupixent which has seen sales come in at a rate of $120 million in its debuting quarter, while the numbers for Kevzara will only become available in Q3. Even if we assume growth for all these three indications, they combined post sales of just a tenth of EYLEA at the moment, as the company has some revenue sharing to do as well.

Despite the reliance on EYLEA, Regeneron is actually stepping up efforts to expand the usage of EYLEA into other indications as well, as it has prudently focused on volume growth over price hikes.

Nonetheless Regeneron is making a move in diversifying its business in the coming quarters, as it has a pipeline of nearly 20 indications to improve diversification much further in the coming years. To see how much progress is making, I would be very anxious to learn about the Q3 results, scheduled to be released in a few weeks.

Shares are down 20% from this year's highs, in part driven a discontinuation of the study for Suptavumab, a potential billion dollar Phase III candidate. Despite this failure and the 20% pullback, shares actually trade with gains of 20% so far this year, after 2016 has proven to be very difficult for the entire sector.

Final Thoughts, Awaiting A Further Dip & More Info

Regeneron has been on a huge run, but is certainly not cheap. While it can be argued that a 30 times multiples might be justified given the pipeline, big R&D efforts and 10-20% topline growth, I am fearful about the single product reliance.

As mentioned above, I am very curious to learn about the results in Q3, as we get real results about the pick-up in Praluent, Dupixent and debuting sales numbers for Kevzara. After all asthma and rheumatic arthritis are two major markets. It is crucial for Regeneron and its partners to quickly ramp-up sales in order to obtain a real first mover advantage.

A quick sales ramp-up is to be applauded as there might be real operating leverage coming into the business model, with sales ramping up and R&D efforts actually moving down. For now, this remains speculation as we will have to see how developments play out in the second half of the year.

A 25 times multiple + net cash translates into a targeted entry point of $350. While this is still $80 away from the current price, after shares have already seen a 20% pullback, do not forget that we traded at these levels earlier this year. A 4% earnings yield, growing alternative revenue sources, and still sizeable investments into the pipeline, should provide for a fair entry point at those levels.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.