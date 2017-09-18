Bitcoin: A Bubble, Maybe, But Not A Fraud

There are many criticisms you can level against Bitcoin, but I don’t think “it is a fraud” is one of them. Satoshi Nakamoto’s achievement in creating Bitcoin is simply stunning. Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym of the unknown inventor or inventors of Bitcoin.

The market cap of Bitcoin as I write this is about $60 billion, after having dropped from about $80 billion in recent days. The CEO of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Jaime Dimon, categorized Bitcoin as a “fraud” on September 12th. Dimon’s comments plus a toughened stance by the Chinese government on Bitcoin-related activities sent Bitcoin tumbling from about $4200 to $3000 in three days.

Nakamoto has created something that went from zero in 2009 to a market cap of $80 billion in 2017. Its market cap would put it in the top one hundred companies in the S&P 500. To name just a few, its market cap is similar to companies such as General Motors (GM), FedEx (FDX), BlackRock (BLK), and Costco (COST). If Nakamoto had built a business from scratch in 2009 to become a Fortune 500 company would that be an incredible achievement? I think so. However, we are talking about building a currency, which is far more difficult.

Suppose that in 2009 you, as an individual or small group of individuals, decided to create a currency that would be used globally and you would not use any central authority to help. That’s a pretty tall order. There are some major problems that have to be solved.

First, you have to have a way of keeping track of who owns what. The current economic system mainly does that through banks, including central banks. Various entities keep ledgers in a variety of forms that tell who owns what. Nakamoto decided to use a blockchain as a ledger. You can think of a blockchain as a continuous roll of paper that has every transaction recorded on it. However, it is electronic; it does not exist in physical form.

Second, you have to have someone to keep the blockchain – even if it is electronic. Bitcoin uses a distributed ledger. Anyone can own a copy of the blockchain. There is no central authority. Behind Bitcoin is a philosophy that is anti-government and anti-authority.

Third, you have to provide an incentive for keeping the blockchain. Fourth, you have to have a way to verify the transactions that are recorded on the blockchain. That’s where “miners” come in. The term “mining” has created unnecessary confusion. I think of the miners as “transaction checkers.” Bitcoins go from one address to another address. The miners verify the addresses and verify that the sender in fact possesses the number of Bitcoins to be transferred. For accomplishing this task faster than other transaction checkers the winning checker receives a reward in the form of newly created Bitcoins.

Fifth, you have to figure out how the supply of currency will change over time. Nakamoto handled this through the transaction checker reward system. The growth in Bitcoins is controlled via the time it takes to process one block (which can contain about 1,000-2,000 transactions) and the reward for being the fastest to verify a block. The block verification time averages about 10 minutes and always will. As more computing power is devoted to block processing, the difficulty is adjusted upwards to maintain a block verification time of about 10 minutes. The reward is currently 12.5 Bitcoins, but the reward halves every 4 years. It will drop to 6.25 Bitcoins in 2020. The total amount of Bitcoins is capped at 21 million, which will occur in the year 2140. Currently the annual rate of change in the supply of Bitcoins is about 4%. In 2020 this will drop to about 2% and in 2024 it will drop to about 1%. Having a known growth rate and built in deceleration in the growth of the supply of Bitcoins means that, unlike users of fiat currencies, Bitcoin users know exactly how the Bitcoin supply will change over time.

Sixth, the system needs to be secure. Nakamoto achieved security with hash functions and other cryptographic techniques. The Bitcoin blockchain is not 99.99% secure; it is 100% secure given the capability of current computers. This will likely continue to be true until quantum computing is perfected. Note: the Bitcoin blockchain is totally secure, but transactions through Bitcoin wallets and Bitcoin exchanges are not.

Nakamoto put together a mix of computer science, the economics of money, cryptography, and economic incentives to create Bitcoin. He got the system running and was able to persuade others to use it. It was/is a stunning achievement.

Few people trying to conduct fraud do it openly. But, anyone can download their own copy of the Bitcoin blockchain. That’s right. You can have a ledger that shows every Bitcoin transaction ever on your own computer. You can also download a free open-source copy of the software that runs the Bitcoin blockchain. One can certainly question whether Bitcoin might be modern day tulipmania and raise other concerns, but I don’t think labelling it as fraud is accurate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.