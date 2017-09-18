Orange Juice Trends Bullish After Irma

Despite the Florida crop being severely impacted, the price of OJ has weakened since the storm, while another is on its way.

Irma has run riot over Florida orange plantations, tearing up trees and clearing developing citrus fruit. The Department of Citrus reports widespread citrus crop devastation:

Irma crushed our hopes for a good year after a decade of struggles, Florida citrus official says

Florida is expected to produce about half of the oranges intended for US consumption this coming season, while crop devastation has already reduced Florida supply by 50-70%.

Earlier this week, the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association said Irma caused losses of 50 to 70 percent of Florida's citrus crop in portions of South Florida. It also affected fields in the south and central areas where other crops grow, particularly strawberries and tomatoes. Last week, a commodities expert told CNBC that Irma could be the "last straw" for Florida's orange industry, citing years of producers already struggling with their crops.

Hurricane season isn't over yet either, with Hurricane Jose threatening the East coast next week. So while recent prices in orange juice have weakened (since Irma didn't turn out as bad as expected in terms of intensity), volatile OJ could well be in the middle of a new bullish trend, with much of it still to come, because it turned Florida Plantations into a wreck, raising a question mark over the future of local fruit juice producers as well as plantation owners, the latter already struggling with trees suffering from Citrus blight.

Seasonal Chart

Seasonally (and no doubt because of past hurricanes), OJ is likely to trend up through September into mid-November.

COT Charts

Monthly OJ Chart

The chart below shows that wave rises off the lows of 2009 and 2012 were significantly longer than the current 2017 bullish reversal, although the trend in each case created a different angle of ascent, with the 2012-2013 rise working itself out in time more than price. The latter wave could either be part of a larger ABC correction of the wave 3 rise, or wave 1 and 2 down of a new 5-part bullish series. Based on the 2005-2006 rise, 2012-2013 seems more likely part of an ABC correction.

This means that the low of early 2015 is probably the beginning of a new series. It's developed as a typical commodity 'head and shoulders' pattern (looking very much like the monthly silver chart on a different scale). The recent weakness suggests traders are now selling off the 'right shoulder.' A bullish interpretation of the pattern has buying support of the right shoulder, higher than the left (which OJ has). A continuation of that pattern is likely to find trading support at a higher price low again, as OJ reverses into a bullish trend like from the 2009 low. This would be the start of wave 3 in a new rising but very volatile series.





Weekly OJ Chart

The rise off the low in 2015 developed in 5 waves. Although I've illustrated the wave 4 low as September 2016 (because of the price low achieved then), it's equally possible that the wave 4 low was achieved in July. Wave 5 would then consist of 2 equal parts, which combined would compare with the entire length of wave 1, a typical Elliot wave pattern, which translates to a potential initial high near $190.00 now. (A potential cup and handle pattern, if achieved).

Given the current situation in Florida, it seems unlikely that the short-term rise into wave 1 of 5 will be any less than that of 2015, and so as a pattern even wave 1 is likely to be currently incomplete. There's selling resistance at rising highs which are developing into a very wide trend channel. The upper trend line currently points over $240.00.

Source: Bar Chart.com

Stock Chart

This oscillator chart shows an ABC correction of the last rise, coupled with the current breakout, with reversal on C rather than C2. The faster oscillators show weakening from the higher level overbought conditions, with the slower oscillator still in the middle of a longer bullish trend.





Source: Trading View.com

Looking Forward

It seems that in a very short term, OJ could weaken further and attempt to retrace the gap up, before continuing the bullish trend. How successful that is could depend on news of Hurricane Jose. There's a tiny inverse head-and-shoulders pattern in place, which could provide support on the 'neckline.' Medium term, it looks as though the trend is likely to continue to be bullish, with potential for new OJ price highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.