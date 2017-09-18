Carmax: Better Future Ahead?

Carmax’s (KMX) shares have seen quite a bit of volatility this year. The stock started the year with positive momentum thanks to increased consumer confidence post President Trump’s victory. However, the stock came under a short attack in the March and saw a steep correction. The main argument on the bearish side (Jim Chanos, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jones) was significant worsening in Carmax Auto Finance’s (CAF) performance due to potential write offs of bad loans as used car prices fall sharply. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones predicted a doomsday scenario in which used car prices could crash up to 50% over the next 4-5 years.

Bears were initially able to drive down share prices, which corrected mid to high 60s in February to $55 in April. I saw this as an opportunity and reiterated my positive stance going into the company’s Q4 earnings (April 06, 2014) to my subscribers. The company reported better than expected results and the stock is in an uptrend since then. Over the last few months, the bearish concerns have been proven wrong, the company is seeing strong comp sales trends and its CAF business seems to have bottomed. Carmax’s valuations also looks accommodative and the stock can see further upside going forward. Here’s a look.

CAF fundamentals bottoming?

Carmax Auto Finance’s total interest margin (before provision of loan losses) has been on a downward trend for the last several quarters.

Chart 1: Carmax Auto Finance’ Net Interest Margin before Provision of loan losses

Source: Carmax 10-Q, Earnings releases

While borrowing costs has been steadily rising (see bond coupon, table 1), the company was not able to pass on this increased cost to the consumers (see collateral coupon, table 1) due to competitive financing environment till recently (transaction 2017-2, table 1).

Table 1: CarMax auto loans transaction data

Transaction Collateral Coupon Bond Coupon Collateral Spread 2013-1 7.68% 0.75% 6.94% 2013-2 7.12% 0.75% 6.37% 2013-3 7.10% 1.18% 5.91% 2013-4 7.04% 1.03% 6.01% 2014-1 7.20% 1.01% 6.19% 2014-2 7.16% 1.17% 5.99% 2014-3 7.03% 1.30% 5.73% 2014-4 6.87% 1.39% 5.48% 2015-1 6.93% 1.49% 5.44% 2015-2 7.15% 1.49% 5.66% 2015-3 7.19% 1.72% 5.47% 2015-4 7.23% 1.62% 5.61% 2016-1 7.25% 1.72% 5.53% 2016-2 7.31% 1.62% 5.69% 2016-3 7.39% 1.49% 5.90% 2016-4 7.34% 1.50% 5.84% 2017-1 7.30% 2.05% 5.25% 2017-2 7.21% 2.02% 5.19% 2017-3 7.58% 2.05% 5.53%

Source: Carmax’s website

However, according to the latest auto loan securitization (transaction 2017-3) details published by CarMax, it looks like the company has now begun successfully passing along the higher borrowing cost to consumers. The company’s average lending rate (represented by collateral coupon in above table) increased to 7.58% in the latest period from 7.21% in the previous period. This collateral coupon rate also marks the highest level since early 2013. The company’s collateral spread, a leading indicator of its net interest margin, also widened to 5.53%.

In addition to the company’s net interest margins stabilizing, its loan losses are also turning out to be much better than expected. Last quarter, the company reported loan losses of ~$28.6 mn or 1.1% of its managed receivables (annualized percentage) which was inline with a year ago number.

Bears had laid out a case in which CarMax was likely to incur heavy losses as used car prices crashes significantly. While there is some correction in used car prices, the doomsday scenario they painted isn’t playing out and loan losses appear to be manageable.

CAF income is one of the major contributors to the company’s profitability and last quarter, it accounted for approximately one-third of CarMax’s EBIT. The company’s strong comparable unit sales performance (high single digit) over the last few quarters has been somewhat masked by compression in its net interest margin. If the company’s net interest margins start to stabilize or widen again, it will be a big positive for the company.

Post Harvey, Irma surge in demand

In addition to CAF fundamentals bottoming, Carmax is also likely to benefit from post-Harvey and -Irma surge in demand. While a short term negative, these hurricanes have caused a widespread destruction in properties including used cars. A surge in demand for used cars is likely as consumers look to replace these cars. Out of CarMax’s total 173 stores, 32 are located in Texas and Florida. These stores can see a pent up demand as over the next couple of quarters.

The company has posted high single digit growth in comparable unit sales over the last two quarters. While the comparisons are getting tougher in the back half of the current fiscal year, the company can continue to post high single digit growth in comparable sales thanks to post hurricane surge in demand.

Valuation accommodative

CarMax is trading at 18.3x current year consensus estimates. Back in April 2015 when the company was posting high single digit to low double digit SSS growth, the stock was trading at a P/E multiple of 27x (TTM). There is a meaningful upside potential as the stock’s P/E multiple gets re-rated going forward. I believe, continued signs of CAF fundamentals bottoming and strong SSS growth performance can lead to a 15%-20% upside in the stock.