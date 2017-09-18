Ensco: What Needs To Happen For A Short Squeeze

Ensco has the first two ingredients, and final one is in the works.

Offshore drillers are no strangers to short squeezes. In early 2016, for example, Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL), which has recently filed for bankruptcy, quadrupled in less than 10 days.

SDRL data by YCharts

At the time, some reports suggest news that Seadrill's biggest shareholder, John Fredriksen, might have made further investments in the company, and that speculation around the prospect had been driving share prices higher, while oil prices had risen by 50% from $26 in the first week of February to $39 in the first week of March, or in just four weeks.

Similarly, nearly all offshore drillers experienced short squeezes in early December 2016, a few weeks after I published my article, Shorting This Industry Is Dangerous. The fundamental event that caused the industrywide short squeeze was the OPEC agreement to cut oil production, which I had identified as a possible short squeeze trigger in my original article.

ATW data by YCharts

Can This Happen Again?



Short squeezes are like the unicorns of investing. Everybody has heard of the stories. Everybody wants to see one. Unicorns sneak of up (on shorts) so softly, because their hooves make no noise. Their horns have healing qualities (for longs). They symbolize prosperity and peace. And when they appear, we all stare in awe while looking at their footsteps... on graphs.

So yes, another short squeeze can happen, but predicting them is very difficult, if at all possible. It's almost like saying, "there will be a unicorn at the intersection of Broadway and Wall Street at 3:14 am on Monday."

How To Spot A Unicorn

No guarantees. Not even more than likely. But the following are the signs:

1. High short interest

Ensco's (ESV) short interest has recently risen by nearly 50 million shares in just a few weeks, mostly after it agreed to acquire Atwood Oceanics (ATW) on May 30:

ESV data by YCharts

2. High Days To Cover

Days to Cover, as explained by Investopedia, is a measurement of a company's issued shares that are currently shorted, expressed as the number of days required to close out all of the short positions and calculated by taking the number of shares that are currently shorted and dividing that amount by the average daily volume for the shares in question. For example, if a company has average daily volume of 1 million shares and 2 million shares are currently short sold, the shares have a cover rate of two days:

The following graphs presents this data for Ensco in the year-to-date period.

ESV data by YCharts

Note that it would take shorts more than four days to cover their position, if average daily volume resembles historical trend, which is never the case in a short squeeze, because volume surges. On the other hand, however, not all of daily volume can be used for short covering. In other words, even though Days to Cover is an informative measure, it should not be relied upon methodically.

3. Fundamental Reason

This is the most important piece. If shorts have piled on a stock to this scale, you can bet your sweet bippy that there is good reason for it. In Ensco's case, it is the hypothesis that oil prices will remain "lower for longer," specifically below the $60 to $65 per barrel range that is all important for offshore drillers, or at least until offshore drillers' debt maturities become due.

I argued in my article, Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, that oil prices will rise in the coming months. In fact, oil prices have risen by nearly 10% in the last two weeks.

This alone, however, is not enough for a unicorn to walk up to you. Oil prices will likely need to rise by another $10 to $15 per barrel for the glut of offshore rigs to dissipate due to higher demand for exploration drilling, and this is unlikely in the coming weeks since global oil inventories are still significantly above their five-year averages. A glimmer of hope, however is that the oil glut has been declining in the last year, and the decline has accelerated in the last three months:

Nevertheless, Ensco investors will need to see a piece of very positive company-specific news for a permanent shift in sentiment. This can range from a profitable new contract to a large institutional investor accumulating 10% of the company's stock or to an insider making a multi-million dollar share purchase.

One More Thing

The decision to acquire Atwood, although is beneficial to long-term Ensco investors as I explored in a recent article, has caused doubt among traders in the shorter term. This transaction will likely need to close first, dissipating the cloud of doubt hanging over the stock, before a short squeeze can happen.

Bottom Line

Since both longs and shorts have dug their heels in, there is a chance we may see a unicorn by the end of the year. I'll be waiting at the corner of Broadway and Wall Street.

Follow for Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.



Premium Research

Despite my conviction in higher oil prices, I see better opportunity elsewhere. If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which will affect the future of oil markets, supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, as well as timely price target alerts, you can sign up for the Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATW, esv, tsla.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.