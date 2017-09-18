GenMark Is Set To Surge

GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) is set to rally off of its 52 week low over the next two quarters as the flu season hits the U.S. The FDA approval of its respiratory panel on its ePlex system is not being fully appreciated.

GNMK operates in the molecular diagnostics field within health care which is an area set for rapid expansion as consumers become more familiar with the importance of DNA testing. The workhorse system for GNMK is the XT-8 system which provides panels covering respiratory virus screening, HCV screening, cystic fibrosis screening, and thrombophilia risk screening. Its warfarin sensitivity and 2C19 genotyping test are also available. As someone who performed many of these tests, I can say they are extraordinarily dependable and robust. I'd consider GNMK a reasonable investment on this system alone.

However, the ePlex will be a game changer within molecular diagnostics. It is truly a sample to answer test which essentially eliminates many sources for error or incorrect patient identification. Laboratory medicine is a field that is not graduating enough scientists to replace those that are retiring or planning to retire in the next decade. The ePlex will drastically cut down on the hands-on time for laboratory personnel, decreasing the need for as many trained workers, and thereby cutting health care costs.

Another major improvement with the ePlex is the turn-around time for the patients to receive their result. Right now, a respiratory viral panel takes approximately 4-5 hours from start to finish. Because of the hands-on time required, these tests are often batched, further increasing waiting time. The ePlex system drops the run time down to about an hour, and as there is so little manipulation needed, they can easily be run as they are received. For any patient visiting an ER for flu-like symptoms, they can have a diagnosis and treatment plan before they leave, as opposed to waiting as long as 24 hours.

The time and cost savings of the new system are all for nothing if the test doesn't generate quality results. The respiratory panel was recently FDA cleared, which not only speaks to the quality results that are generated, it means quite a bit to laboratories considering this test system. In our lab, a test that is not FDA cleared requires a rigorous validation process that takes a significant amount of time and money. In some cases, a test won't even be considered if it isn't FDA cleared. However, a validation for an FDA cleared test is quite a bit easier and cheaper to perform. When choosing between two vendors selling similar tests, we will always go the FDA cleared route. Currently, only the respiratory panel has FDA clearance, but GNMK is working on achieving that same status for its HCV genotyping panel as well as 5 different pathogen screens.

GNMK is currently trading right near its 52 week low. Based on the beginning of flu season, earnings were likely to jump anyway, but the FDA clearance of its respiratory panel using its ePlex system will throw fuel on that fire. The incredible benefits of performing genetic testing on the ePlex system will lead to a greater adoption of the instrument which will in turn generate more reagent sales and greater earnings. The results of this technological improvement will be seen in the near future, whether in Q3 or Q4 earnings. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNMK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.