Eaton: Firing On Few Cylinders

The company is challenged in at least three of its core markets, challenges which may extend beyond the short term into the intermediate term.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is a diversified industrial company with core operations in four industrial segments: building systems (primarily electrical distribution, lighting, and related equipment), aerospace, automotive, and hydraulics. In some respects, Eaton is a traditional industrial conglomerate with interests in various cyclical industries. However, with the acquisition of Cooper Industries, a major lighting manufacturer, in 2012, the company’s focus shifted towards a significant focus on electrical equipment, products, and services.

However, despite the industrial focus and emphasis on electrical equipment and services, the company’s shares are relatively undervalued compared to its industrial peers. In particular, in comparison to other companies such as Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) with a similar focus on electrical products, especially lighting, the company’s shares are decidedly inexpensive. We attribute this weakness to its relatively unattractive mix of industrial segments as well as the confluence of events which have resulted in weakness across the company’s business segments.

We don’t intend in this article to provide a summary of the company’s business or recent results - these can easily be found in its financial reports and other articles - but instead to provide a perspective of the intermediate-term prospects of the segments and develop a valuation rationale.

Electrical Equipment and Services

Electrical equipment and services, which focuses primarily on lighting and power distribution equipment, is by far the company’s largest segment. The company separates the electrical products segment from the systems and services segment in the financial presentation, but combines them for other purposes, which is appropriate given the significant overlap in terms of applications and customers. The segments combined represent approximately 63% of the company’s revenues and 66% of operating profits.

The primary concern for the intermediate term is the strength of non-residential construction spending. Indeed, revenues across the segments have been declining for the last few years although operating profit has remained essentially unchanged (due to rising operating margins), in part reflecting changes in commodities pricing for key product components. However, the current construction cycle has experienced an unusually extended run and, over the last two years, non-residential construction spending has been essentially flat after finally achieving the peak set before the last recession.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank

The weakness reflects an established trend in the construction industry of a roughly seven-year cycle between peaks. The present expansion in construction is rather longer than historical experience, and while it’s certainly not clear that there will be a significant decline in construction as there was after 2007/2008, indications are that the weakness may develop into a mild recession in the commercial construction market.

Of course, there are countervailing viewpoints on the future trend in non-residential construction spending. Notably, while construction spending has been weak for just over a year, the architectural billings index (ABI) compiled by the AIA suggests that architectural billings and backlogs remain on an uptrend. The ABI is a decent leading indicator of construction spending (by roughly 11 months) qualified by the understanding that backlog can be an ethereal thing when the economy turns down as projects are indefinitely delayed and canceled based on changing economic circumstances.

It’s not entirely clear where construction spending will ultimately head, but there are clearly growing signs of weakness in non-residential construction spending, and we expect this weakness to continue into the intermediate future. In the event the non-residential construction market experienced a mild recession, which would certainly not be unusual, this would likely result in weak demand for many of the company’s products for at least a couple years. We aren’t forecasting a severe reduction in construction spending on the horizon, but even marginal weakness in the company’s largest segment would significantly impact overall revenues, margins, and profitability. We therefore see few significant opportunities in the electrical segment for substantial growth in the intermediate term coupled with the risk of a pronounced downturn in construction spending.

In a personal aside, as a licensed professional engineer with experience in the construction industry, I’ve long been personally familiar with Eaton and its predecessors, the company’s products and services, and the construction industry. This does not necessarily provide predictive insight into the future performance of construction, but does provide a broad array of contacts and information on current industry trends.

Aerospace

The company’s aerospace segment provides products to the commercial and military aerospace industry with a general focus on products that are related to the hydraulics segment. In particular, the company manufactures hydraulic power generation systems, valves, cylinders, electro-hydraulic pumps, etc., and components which use hydraulic systems (such as flaps and slats) in addition to components with relatively little relationship to hydraulics.

The aerospace segment has experienced marginal revenue declines over the last three years although, like electrical segment, has seen rising operating margins and operating income despite the decline in revenues. The aerospace segment will likely continue to perform reasonably well in the intermediate term given the expectations of both Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) to continue to ramp up production rates of their key A320 and B737 programs over the next several years. In addition, ongoing orders for military aircraft will support revenues and profitability in coming years. However, despite this stability, the opportunities for substantial growth in the segment are relatively limited over the next few years outside of an acquisition, and there remains the persistent risk in a downturn caused by rising aviation fuel prices or changes in defense spending priorities, or a combination of the two factors. We consider the aerospace segment the best positioned for ongoing profitability, but it is also the company’s smallest segment in terms of revenues.

Hydraulics

The markets for the company’s hydraulic components vary widely but primarily relate to industrial and transportation applications, including agriculture, construction, mining, oil and gas, etc. The segment has been challenged in past years due to extensive weakness in demand for industrial equipment, including in the mining and oil and gas sectors, although other areas, such as agriculture, have also been weak.

The hydraulics segment has seen improved results in the last two quarters. In addition to the improvement in the oil and gas sector due to rising oil prices after the price collapse in 2015/2016, mining has shown robust demand, and there are signs of improvement in the agriculture and construction segments. However, further improvement in the construction sector may be muted, especially if non-residential construction spending does indeed turn over, since extended average ages of construction equipment may not appear as important in the face of declining demand. In addition, mining investment has been slowing after a recent boom due to investment and stabilizing commodities prices. Nonetheless, the hydraulics segment may be the one best positioned for revenue growth in the short term due to the significant decline in the industry from the prior cyclical peak. However, regardless of the outcome of the construction market, the segment has been - and remains - the company’s least profitable segment in terms of operating profit margin. The strength in the hydraulics segment therefore is not generally sufficient to boost overall results, especially in the event of a decline in other segments.

Automotive

The company’s automotive unit focuses on a variety of products primarily related to drivetrains, powertrains, transmissions, and engine components. The company markets its products across a broad range of vehicle classes but a material portion of its automotive revenues comes from heavier duty trucking tractors.

The automotive sector is challenged both in the passenger car as well as tractor markets and will likely remain weak in the intermediate term. In the passenger car realm, the well-documented influx of vehicles coming off leases and entering the used car market will likely continue to depress prices despite short-term update related to replacement of vehicles due to nature disaster, creating additional competitive pressure for new cars. In the trucking segment, freight demand, especially in the long haul market which uses Class 8 tractors, remains relatively muted, reducing demand for replacement units. In addition, the largest trucking company in the United States, Swift Transportation, a unit of newly formed Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX), among others, completed a large-scale fleet upgrade within the last two years with a current average tractor age of around 3.0 years. Knight Transportation, the company’s other unit, has a tractor fleet with an average age of 2.4 years. The result is that while these companies have historically renewed their tractor fleet on a roughly four-year cycle, this cycle duration has been expanding recently due to ongoing weakness in the growth of freight. In addition, even if the major trucking companies make significant fleet renewals, these purchases are probably a year or two away, at best, and the flood of relatively new tractors being replaced will likely depress the used tractor market, further dampening demand from other sources. We therefore see few material near-term catalysts for the automotive segment. The recent partnership with Cummins (NYSE:CMI) may well yield long-term benefits, but in the context of the overall demand picture for Class 8 and similar tractors, it is likely at best a modest benefit in the near to intermediate term.

In essence, we see few near-term or intermediate-term advantages for any of the company’s business segments. Electrical products and services will likely remain weak as non-residential construction spending stagnates or possibly declines over the next two to three years. Aerospace will remain stable but will not provide any significant opportunities for growth while hydraulics may recover but represents a sufficiently small component of the company’s revenues and profitability to only marginally impact overall performance. The automotive segment is also caught in broad market trends which will likely persist for at least a couple years. It’s possible, therefore, that Eaton will remain a nicely profitable industrial company leveraging cost reductions to marginally increase earnings, but has no strong underlying basis for exceptional performance until the underlying segments work through the weak points in their respective cycles.

Conclusions

Eaton faces short- and intermediate-term challenges in essentially all of its business segments with particular concern for its largest segment as non-residential construction spending growth slows. The confluence of events leading to this simultaneous weakness significantly contributes to the company’s relatively modest valuation as compared to its industrial peers and suggests that the undervaluation will likely persist for some time.

However, the relative undervaluation may nonetheless present an attractive opportunity for long-term oriented investors willing to wait out the weakness in the company’s core markets. The company remains highly profitable and shareholders will continue to receive a decent dividend in the interim.

Nonetheless, significant risks remain which may further impair valuation in the short and intermediate term. The company has not yet demonstrated an ability to change the recent revenue trajectory across its businesses despite improving performance by some of the company’s key competitors, especially in the electrical segment. A significant portion of the company’s ability to maintain profitability has originated from cost reduction measures rather than improvement in the performance of the underlying businesses. The broadly negative business trends faced by the individual segments suggest that revenue growth will remain an ongoing concern and investors should approach the company with this in mind.

The most likely potential cause of a meaningful valuation adjustment for the company would be the sale of one of the company’s less profitable business segments, especially the automotive or hydraulics segment. However, we also consider this unlikely in the near future, especially given the broad weakness in automotive industry.

We like Eaton based on valuation, but the current valuation is justified by the company’s lackluster performance and prospects. It’s possible that a meaningful adjustment in valuation could occur if the challenges the company faces dissipate, but our view is that weakness will persist for at least a couple years. We will likely continue to maintain an allocation to Eaton within our portfolios but won’t seek to add to existing positions in favor of other opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.