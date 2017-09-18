PFSweb Looks Solid Ahead Of A Pivotal Second Half

PFSW is in a nice spot for the second half, and with guidance reaffirmed, and long-term tailwinds still intact, I still see solid upside from $8.

The bull case for PFSweb is based on 2017 improvement, coming from both organic growth and fixing some overaggressive projects taken out last year.

PFSweb (PFSW) is a second half 2017 story - and has been since I went long the stock earlier this year. After years of pretty solid growth, the outsourced e-commerce provider bit off a bit more than it could chew with a few deployments in the second half of 2016. The added cost wrecked second-half margins, with issues that have lingered into 1H 2017, and brought down PFSW stock after a very impressive run:

source: finviz.com

So the bull case here is pretty simple. If the company can get those engagements back on track from an operational standpoint (and one already has been discontinued), lap the issues in terms of fundamentals, and prove to investors that it's back on its previous growth trend, then the stock likely has nice upside. With the company guiding for 26-43% growth in Adjusted EBITDA in 2017, simply hitting that range seems like a major step in that direction.

PFSweb's Q2 report last month supports that bull case pretty well. Full-year guidance was reaffirmed, and management commentary toward the second half sounds reasonably optimistic. That aside, however, there were a couple of aspects to the quarter that further strengthen the bull case beyond simply lapping a tough 2H 2016. I thought the Q1 report was enough to keep the bull case intact. But from my admittedly biased viewpoint, Q2 actually makes the case look better.

A Solid Q2 Report

Admittedly, PFSweb's headline numbers don't seem to show a very impressive quarter. Revenue grew less a bit over 1% year-over-year. GAAP EPS was -$0.14, and even the adjusted figure was just a $0.03 profit.

But product revenue - which now consists solely of a declining distribution business for Ricoh (OTCPK:RICOY) - provides a headwind to GAAP sales, and pass-through revenues can have a further impact. Service fee equivalent revenue rose 6%. Gross margins, meanwhile, were extremely strong, expanding 140 bps to 34.2%. The company cited growth in professional services revenue (consulting and agency services), which provides a higher margin. That's a good sign, given how many tech-related companies (IT distributors, resellers, etc.) are trying to grow precisely that type of business. The figure is guided to normalize in Q3, before compressing in Q4 (as it normally does due to a higher share of e-commerce fulfillment activity ahead of the holidays). But on the Q2 call, CFO Tom Madden seemed to leave open the possibility of better-than-expected numbers in the back half.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 12% in the quarter, with margins expanding 40 bps. There was some SG&A deleverage in Q2, due in part to higher headcount in sales and marketing. That aside, 6% revenue growth and overall margin expansion look like solid numbers. And numbers aside, there were still a few bits of good news that bode well for the second half - and beyond.

Looking Forward

source: PFSweb investor presentation; FY17E at midpoint of full-year guidance

Again, the near-term story here is pretty simple. Full-year results are supposed to get PFSweb back on track against long-term targets of 10-15% revenue growth and EBITDA margins in the 12-13% range, against a guided ~10% for this year. 2016 was a monkey wrench of sorts, in that revenue soared (+23.5%) but profits fell, due to aforementioned major deployments rolled out in the second half. Lapping those comparisons and hitting guidance should get PFSweb back toward the 10x+ EBITDA and high-teen/low 20s P/FCF multiples it enjoyed 18 months ago; that in turn gets PFSW back to the double digits.

That near-term story still looks solid, with full-year guidance reaffirmed on the call. Commentary on the Q2 call guiding for roughly flat performance Q/Q does suggest that there's a reasonable amount of pressure on Q4, with implied Q4 Adjusted EBITDA up as much as 75% to ~$12 million or so. That in turn does suggest PFSW investors might focus toward toward the bottom half of the $23-$26 million range. Continued strength in gross margin could help on that front, and CEO Mike Willoughby said the B2C selling season might last a little longer this year, a potential tailwind in Q3 and Q4.

But Q2 also had a few reasons for optimism beyond 2017, that strengthen the long-term case for growth. The strength in professional services would provide a nice profit driver going forward. On the top line, project bookings hit a five-quarter high (after what actually was a sluggish Q1 on that front). PFSweb called out specific strength on the salesforce.com (CRM) Commerce Cloud, the B2B pipeline is growing, and recent acquisition CrossView is having substantial success on the SAP (SAP) Hybris platform, offsetting early weakness at IBM (IBM). That acquisition looked like a bust out of the gate, but continually increasing earn-out payments suggest its numbers are improving each quarter.

The near-term argument for PFSW is based on getting back to normal, and seeing more reasonable multiples on above-average profit growth, particularly in the second half. But "getting back to normal" also implies a return to the long-term growth story here. This was a $15+ stock less than eighteen months ago. E-commerce growth isn't going anywhere. PFSweb provides an alternative to Amazon.com (AMZN) - and a required help for brands competing with that behemoth. And management argued on the Q2 call that Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods was proving to be a catalyst, with Willoughby saying it had led to more inbound interest and "created a different vibe in our industry".

There's still some risk here in PFSweb not hitting second-half numbers. But at 9x EBITDA (enterprise value includes the final earn-out payments due to CrossView, and fully diluted share count) and under ~15x normalized tax-adjusted 2017 free cash flow, I still think the market is pricing in a back half miss, if a modest one. It's not quite a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" situation - but it's similar. A continuation of recent trends, given the easy profit comparisons in Q3 and Q4, might miss guidance - but still leave a company growing revenue mid-single-digits and expanding margins. In that eventuality, the business still should grow next year as well (and beyond) - but current multiples aren't pricing much of that growth in.

I don't think PFSW's second half has to be perfect to drive upside - even if guidance holds, this should be a $10 stock. And if professional services growth continues, and some of the other drivers like B2B and CrossView follow, there's a case for a return to $15. High double-digit EBITDA growth in 2018 (high single digit revenue increase plus ~100 bps in margin expansion) and a 12x multiple gets PFSW pretty close. That's an aggressive case - but coming out of Q2, it's in play. And it's one of the reasons I like PFSW even more as it heads into a pivotal second half.

