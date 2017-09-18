Mallinckrodt Is Under Fire Again, This Time From A Reputable, 110 Year Old, Peer Reviewed Medical Journal

They just published a critique of spending on MNK's Acthar, citing that the drug has limited clinical data vs. cheaper options in many indications

"I hold physicians to a higher standard," Bourdette said, noting that some alternatives to Acthar cost 1/50th of the drug's price. "It's a mystery to me why someone would be prescribing the drug." - Dr. Dennis Bourdette, Chair of Neurology at OHSU, as reported by Business Insider

A long debated controversy regarding Mallinckrodt's (MNK) main cash generating drug, H.P. Acthar Gel, has been resurrected in grand fashion over the past week leading us to reaffirm our long held criticisms of the company and further push us toward examining a case for a total unwind of the company's equity, which could cost shareholders dearly, even from current levels.



JAMA Internal Medicine, a respected peer-reviewed medical journal published monthly by the American Medical Association that was established about 110 years ago, published a report last week questioning why the healthcare system spends a significant sum of money reimbursing MNK for H.P. Acthar Gel, when the drug has little to no proven efficacy for many of its indications outside of infantile spasms, which accounts for a small percentage of its use.



Business Insider first reported on the article, stating,

A new study published by JAMA Internal Medicine poses a really important question to lawmakers and taxpayers alike. Over the past five years, why has the US government spent $1 billion on a drug that is no more effective than alternatives that are tens of thousands of dollars cheaper per treatment? The drug is called Acthar, and for the past year it has been the focus of a study by the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine and Oregon State that has been trying to understand why doctors keep prescribing it for ailments it has never been proved to treat effectively. The study found that a surge in government spending — ultimately a tenfold increase — on the drug was driven in part by a relatively small group of doctors who were prescribing it heavily (both with more prescriptions per person and with a spike in people being treated with it). And, the study notes, this can't just be explained away by the fact that it may be used on more "severely ill" patients.

In addition, you can read the entire paper at this link, which we encourage all readers and MNK interested parties to peruse when possible. Here is a copy of the abstract,



JAMA is an extraordinarily reputable peer reviewed medical journal and one of the most objective and monetarily disinterested critics of H.P. Acthar Gel that we have seen since we started following the story a couple years back. The lack of provable clinical efficacy above and beyond cheaper alternatives has been the subject of debate with regard to H.P. Acthar Gel for years. Short-sellers have repeatedly brought up this fact and made the argument that MNK could be costing the system billions of dollars unnecessarily.



For the last few years, MNK has been able to hide behind the fact that the exact composition and production method for making H.P. Acthar Gel is a bit nebulous and difficult to pin down. The company itself has said that the exact method which H.P. Acthar Gel works is still relatively unknown at this point.

While the exact way that Acthar works in the body is unknown, further studies are being conducted. This information is based on laboratory data, and how it relates to patient benefit is unknown.

Somehow, wildly, these answers have been adequate enough for the investing community, who has failed to lean on the critical question of efficacy that we have been constantly arguing for the last couple of years. And we were hardly the first. Numerous short-sellers have been making the same argument as early as 2011 and 2012, before MNK had acquired H.P. Acthar Gel from Questcor.

But nobody from the medical community as important as JAMA has ever come out and made a public statement like this. And it comes at the worst possible time for the company.



Not only do these statements come after former MNK partner Express Scripts (ESRX) was publicly critical about the drug, but they also come after MNK lost a patent lawsuit to Praxair over INOMAX, which represents about 15% of the net sales. These bad omens were followed by a lawsuit lodged by MNK employees, suing the company for misrepresentations surrounding Acthar.



The criticism seems to be ramping up at a time when the company has never been more reliance on Acthar Gel to be able to fund its operations and service it's meaningful debt load, which sits at about 4X EBITDA.



Put simply, the company has never been more reliant on its major cash generating drug and, at the same time, criticism of its use and potential abuse of the system, has reached new peaks. Anytime a potential disruption in the company's cash flow stream presents itself as a possibility, analysts and investors usually turn to the balance sheet for reassurance. In MNK's case, there is no reassurance from the balance sheet and we believe that has put the company between a rock and a hard place that it may not be able to wiggle itself out of without the equity falling in price, either from stock offerings or a loss of confidence in the company's ability to pay off its debt. We are short MNK.

