No Need To Sugar Coat This REIT

I would have thought that Conforti would have learned his lesson by watching Steve Roth’s failed experiment with JC Penney and Toys “R” Us.

As far as I’m concerned, opening up a “sugar shop” is just an example of how a REIT can “sugar coat” the fact that there are not enough quality tenants.

I was reading Washington Prime’s (WPG) latest investor presentation and I can across this “innovative initiative” example:

“We are partnering with a confectionary expert to rollout candy shops in assets which lack such a tenant. These ‘sweet shops’ combine bulk candy with local and national favorites in creative common area space as well as employ a mobile unit which can be located to ‘hot spots’ as shopper traffic warrants.”

This got me thinking, as much as I like sugar, I don’t really consider “Shelby’s Sugar Shop” to be an “innovative concept” to get traffic into the B and C malls.

As far as I’m concerned, opening up a “sugar shop” is just an example of how a REIT can “sugar coat” the fact that there are not enough quality tenants to fill up space within the Mall. Washington Prime has trademarked Shelby’s Sugar Shop and in a press release WPG’s management team explained,

“Make no mistake about it, we are first and foremost a leasing company; the leadership team initiated an incentive program in January intended to diversify tenant mix and address non-income-producing spaces.”

In a Bloomberg article, Sarah Mulholland writes,

“Lou Conforti, chief executive officer of shopping-mall landlord Washington Prime Group Inc., is betting on jelly beans. Visitors to the company’s booth at the International Council of Shopping Centers’ annual convention in Las Vegas are greeted with a colorful self-serve display of candy, a plug for a project the Columbus, Ohio-based company is rolling out in about five of its 110 properties. Shelby’s Sugar Shop, Conforti’s own creation, will deliver an assortment of treats to shoppers via tricycle, based on heat maps of visitor traffic."

It’s a part of the company’s effort to rethink how malls operate amid a seismic shift in the retail landscape that’s attracted investors betting against mall stocks and property debt. With online sales taking an ever-larger piece of the shopping pie, the goal is to inject more kinetic energy into a business model that’s become stale and static, Conforti said in an interview in Las Vegas.”



Jellybeans? Seriously?



I would have thought that Conforti would have learned his lesson by watching Steve Roth’s failed experiment with JC Penney and Toys “R” Us (see my latest Forbes article HERE). Roth is the Chairman of Vornado Realty (VNO) and most of his private equity investments turned into “fool’s gold”.

As far as Washington Prime, keep reading and we can determine if this REIT is an investment opportunity or perhaps a “sucker yield” play…

Photo Source

Washington Prime Is a HOLD

In February 2017 I sold all shares in Washington Prime in an effort to rebalance the Mall REITs in the Durable Income portfolio. I felt as though I needed to increase my stake within the higher-quality Mall REITs and free up shelf space for Simon Property Group (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO) and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT).

As you may recall, in May 2014, Simon Property sold around $3 billion of lower-end malls to form Washington Prime that later merged (January 2015) with Glimcher Realty Trust and is now referred to as Washington Prime.

WPG is unique in its sector classification, as the company owns a diverse number of properties that include malls, lifestyle centers and community centers - according to the company's investor presentation, around 82% of unencumbered NOI is from Tier 1 and Open Air centers:

Washington Primes owns110 assets comprised of 60M square feet as of Q2-17 diversified by retail format, size, geography and tenancy:

Washington Prime’s assets are increasingly adopting a hybrid model which incorporates both enclosed and Open Air formats. Approximately 70% of the enclosed venues incorporate this combined format.

Also around 34% of the total portfolio NOI is attributable to assets without a traditional department store anchor. WPG’s future major redevelopment projects will capture this hybrid aspect and WPG believes it is at a “distinct advantage as its sizable Open Air and Enclosed portfolios allow cross tenancy opportunities”.

Are Secondary Markets At Risk?

In Washington Prime’s Investor Deck the company states that “all retail landlords (.are) exposed to ‘at risk’ retailers at comparable levels (currently between eight and twelve per asset)”. The company explains that “of ~30 ‘at risk’ national tenants (excludes department stores), WPG’s peer group possesses similar exposure levels averaging between 8-12 per asset”.

WPG says that “over previous 5YR trailing period, despite the closing of ~200 stores, WPG has exhibited a portfolio wide NOI increase of ~10% illustrating the viability of dominant secondary assets. In addition, this ‘creative destruction’ allows for optimization via portfolio construction e.g. expanding category offerings.”

To debunk that argument, I’ll refer to a Forbes article I wrote a few weeks ago:

“On the (Dick’s Sporting Goods) earnings call, one analyst asked “what kind of variance would say in those A mall versus the C mall, B mall for fleet locations, are you seeing under brick-and-mortar from a comp basis?” The CEO replied, “we are not going to get to that level of granularity to kind of layout what our comps are by category A mall, B mall, C mall.”

In response to another analyst question, Dick’s CEO replied,

“…we've talked about slowing down our store growth not because we're not happy with our new store performance or new store performance has been very good. We slowed the store growth down because we think real estate prices a couple years from now are going to be less expensive than they are today. We're starting to see that as we renegotiate leases or relocate stores. The rents are coming down in all but the true A malls so, if you take a look at the true A malls we actually think rents in those malls might actually go up we're not in a ton of those, we think in and we've got long term options so it won't affect us. But we actually think those rents may go up because they're going to be in such high demand but some of the secondary locations and where destination shopper go, we can take that kind of the B Mall location in the rents have continued to come down in those and we think they're going to continue to come down. We've got 25% of our stores over the next three years that are up for renewal and the renewals there are options. We have an option to extend for another five years, another five years after that probably, another five years after that so we control these building for a long time and if there is another alternative we have an opportunity to go to a different alternative. The rents have come down pretty significantly and we expect that to continue.”

Dick’s is Washington Prime’s third largest tenant and while the REIT’s tenant list is concentrated, there are quite a few tenants appearing in the top 10 list that are experiencing distress, notably, Footlocker, Ascena Retail, Gap, Gymboree, Burlington, JC Penney, and Finish Line.

If Dick’s is beginning to re-trade leases in the B & C Mall locations, one must believe that other troubled tenants are doing the same…

I’m More Concerned With the Troubled Department Store Chains

Sears is the weakest link in the department store chain, and that’s one of my concerns with Washington Prime. (see my recent Seritage article HERE).

Recently, WPG made the decision not to renew the Sears lease at Markland Mall, located in Kokomo, IN, and the company intends to redevelop the space. This is the only Sears store in Washington Prime Group’s portfolio expected to close in 2017. Here is a snapshot of the Sears' leases with WPG:

J.C. Penney announced on March 17 the specific location of one store in Washington Prime Group's portfolio, which will close in 2017. The store location: New Towne Mall located in New Philadelphia, OH. WPG is currently in discussions with several potential new tenants for this space. Here is a snapshot of the J.C. Penney leases with WPG:

In total, Washington Prime Group has 39 stores leased to Sears and J.C. Penney. As you can see, the leases are laddered, but in the event of a default (by Sears or J.C. Penney), WPG will have considerably more vacant space to redevelop.

But you’re right, even if Sears and J.C. Penney were to close all of their stores today, that would only be 3.4% of rent, and the dividend would not be impacted...

Not so fast, Sears and J.C. Penney represent over 11 million square feet and if 10% of the space is vacated, that would equate to roughly 1 million square feet. Washington Prime Group would be required to pay for taxes, insurance, and maintenance and that could cost (my guess) around $5.00 per square foot or $5 million annually.

Also, the remaining tenants will suffer from loss of foot traffic and construction distraction…and if Dick’s is re-trading space in the B & C Malls, it would seem reasonable to believe that Landlords in these markets are not in command…

Not A Sucker Yield At All

As mentioned above, I once owned shares in Washington Prime, and while I’m not a fan of the B & C Mall REITs, I must acknowledge the success of the company’s deleveraging this year.

In Q2-17 WPG completed the second O’Connor joint venture, involving seven of retail properties. Through the transaction, the company generated approximately $350 million of net proceeds, which included placing new mortgage debt on three of the JV properties.

With these proceeds, WPG was able to fully paydown its $900 million credit facility, leaving nearly $1 billion of liquidity, with approximately $90 million of cash currently on hand.

In addition, WPG’s overall reduction in debt levels has allowed the company to drive down its net debt to EBITDA to approximately 6.5x as of quarter end.

WPG has only one 2017 mortgage debt maturity remaining, which is WestShore Plaza, a tier 1 enclosed asset. The current plan is to unencumber the property with a portion of the proceeds from the new O'Connor JV. As referenced above, over 80% of the unencumbered NOI is from community centers and tier 1 enclosed properties.

In Q2-17 WPG’s adjusted FFO was $0.40 per diluted share, within the guidance range. The company reaffirmed FFO guidance for fiscal year 2017 in the range of $1.64 to $1.70 per diluted share. WPG also introduced FFO guidance for the third quarter 2017 in the range of $0.39 to $0.41 per diluted share. Here’s a snapshot of my AFFO/share forecaster (source: FAST Graphs):

As you see (above), most all Mall REITs are experiencing a decline in AFFO in 2017 and WPG is forecasted to see continued deterioration in 2018. It could be even worse if Sears filed bankruptcy.

How safe is the dividend?

Using consensus data (obtained from FAST Graphs) it appears that WPG’s AFFO Payout Ratio is moving into a higher risk category. I’m not necessarily fearful that the dividend is at risk today, but in the event of a Sears BK, WPG could be forced to cut the dividend to preserve cash.

As I referenced earlier, there is a domino effect when a department store stops paying rent – that includes operational expenses, releasing costs, redevelopment costs, and the impact related to other tenants.

So I don’t consider Washington Prime a “sucker yield”, but maybe a “value trap”…

It’s Not My Job To Sugar Coat REIT Research

At the end of the day, I feel an obligation to all of you to cover all bases – the good, the bad, and the ugly…

Let’s start with the good and the reason that many of you own WPG:

As I said earlier, WPG is not what I would consider a sucker yield, the dividend is moderately safe, but investors should pay attention to the accelerated payout ratio…

What about the current valuation?

Clearly WPG is trading at a discount, as compared to the Mall REIT peers, but remember that GGP, TCO, MAC, SPG, and SKT are all premium players (higher quality assets).

I consider Washington Prime a “value trap” meaning that I believe the shares will be range-bound for the foreseeable future. Sears continues to be the looming overhang and in the event of a BK, the divided “could” be at risk. I’ll ask you to respond to this question:

“Is the thrill of victory worth the agony of defeat?”

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: FAST Graph and WPG Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: (CBL), (GGP), (SPG), (SKT), (MAC), (TCO), (PEI), and (SRG).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.