Oil Majors Offer Investors Less Downside Risk

On Sept 13th, I published the first in a two-part series in Seeking Alpha titled "Not Even Higher Oil Prices Will Save Cash-Burning U.S. E&Ps Once The Fed Raises Rates".

This is the second part in that series. In the first article, we exposed the downside investment risk exposure of many U.S. E&Ps to higher interest rates. A risk exposure that is heightened by their inability to generate and sustain surplus net operating cash flow that is defined as operating cash flow less capital spending or NOCF. The eight companies we looked at were: EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Anadarko (APC), Apache (APA), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Continental Resources (CLR), Hess Corp. (HES), and Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR). The results were dismal. These eight companies recorded an aggregate deficit in net operating cash flow of $101 billion - B from 2007 through the 1H of 2017. If you include proceeds from their asset sales of $71B during the comparable period, the eight E&Ps still posted an aggregate deficit of $31B, or on average $4B per year. That's a lot of red ink. The comparable question is how the majors' NOCF fared during the same period. The eight majors included here are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), Total (TOT), ENI (E), Statoil (STO), and ConocoPhillips (COP).

The investment thesis is that The Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy drove interest rates to near zero levels since 2007 and that has been the financial lifeline for the U.S. E&P industry. With the increasing likelihood that the FED will tighten monetary policy through higher interest rates exposes E&P investors to greater downside risk. What the data in this article will show is that investors looking for oil & gas equity exposure may prefer looking at the majors' equity shares. The majors present less downside risk to investors; particularly, in a market characterized by uncertain and volatile oil price swings, and monetary policy uncertainty. Overall, the majors have generated sustainable positive NOCF that strengthens their balance sheet and earnings relative to E&P companies and allows investors to receive returns both from dividends and share appreciation. Also, their positive NOCF ensures that they do not have to rely on external financing to grow their production and reserves.

Net Operating Cash Flow: 2007 to 1H 2017

The majors from 2007 to the 1H of 2017 recorded an aggregate NOCF surplus of $269B; including asset sale proceeds of $388B the aggregate NOCF surplus ballooned to $657B. That's a lot of cash.

Excluding asset sale proceeds, by year the eight majors in the aggregate had NOCF surpluses for nearly seven years - including the 1H of 2017. Including asset sale proceeds, the majors had a slight aggregate deficit for only one year in 2016 at the height of the recent oil price collapse; turning positive for the 1H of 2017.

Data Source: Company 10-K, 10-Q

Individually, among the majors over the comparable period, excluding asset sale proceeds Chevron had the highest accumulative NOCF deficit, at $5B; Exxon Mobil had the highest aggregate NOCF surplus at $135B; BP, Total and CVX had the most years of NOCF deficits at six years.

Individually, among the majors over the same period, including asset sale proceeds Chevron had the lowest accumulative NOCF surplus, at $29B; XOM had the highest aggregate NOCF surplus at $183B; CVX had the most years of NOCF deficits at five years.

Upstream ROS

For nine out of the ten year period, the majors recorded higher aggregate Upstream Return on Sales - ROS than the U.S. E&Ps. Upstream ROS is defined as upstream net income divided by upstream revenue. Upstream is the exploration and production business segment separate from refining and marketing activities. From 2007 to 2016, aggregate upstream ROS per annum was a negative 0.4% for the U.S. E&Ps, while the majors recorded a positive per annum upstream ROS of 19%,

Conclusion:

We do not need to repeat our investment warnings regarding the prospect of higher interest rates to E&P companies and their investors. What is worth repeating is that paying for growth has a downside investment risk. Investors seeking higher returns will be exposed to higher risk. There is no investment that has a high return, and a low risk exposure. What we have shown is that E&P companies have not been able to sustain any level of positive NOCF even if they sold their assets, and that is a precarious business model in any interest rate environment. However, the majors have generated sustainable positive NOCF and strengthened their balance sheets in a commodity business that is notorious for its boom and bust cycles. A very cyclical business that by its very nature exposes investors to greater downside risk. That systemic market risk exposure should alert investors to try to mitigate that risk by seeking oil & gas investments with stronger positive cash flow returns.

As the charts below demonstrate, those high-flying E&Ps over the last five years and more currently year to date have provided lower equity share returns than those stodgier defensive shares of the majors. Exactly to that point in turbulent times those defensive stocks - the majors have provided greater equity share investment preservation of capital. An investment strategy generates positive returns and protects your investment capital. Speculation is not a strategy it is the absence of preserving your investment capital.

Over the year to date and the recent five-year period, the eight majors' equity shares declined significantly less than the U.S. E&Ps.

U.S. E&P Year to Date Return:

Source: Seeking Alpha - Trading View.com

Majors' Year to Date Return:

Source: Seeking Alpha - Trading View.com

U.S. E&P Five-Year Return:

Source: Seeking Alpha - Trading View.com

Majors' Five-Year Return:

Source: Seeking Alpha - Trading View.com

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please do your own research on the company's SEC filings, press releases and any relevant information to determine whether this company is suitable for your investment risk profile. The reader should contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not an advice to buy or sell stock in any company. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not plan to initiate or trade any positions in any of these stocks within the next 72 hours.