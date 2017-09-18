Bitcoin Was Designed To Persevere

By Parke Shall

Bitcoin has had one of its most profound corrections over the last couple of days since it has hit the mainstream. The digital currency lost more than 30% of its value from highs near $5000 over the last couple days on the back of several events that we wanted to discuss today. We also wanted to reiterate why we believe the selloff in bitcoin of recent may represent yet another buying opportunity and, while we caution investors that limiting their bitcoin exposure is probably a good idea, we believe that this dip may be a great place for those who have not staked their speculative bet on bitcoin yet to enter.

(Source: Coindesk)

The first catalyst that started to drive bitcoin into the ground last week was comments made by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon. At CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference last week, when Mr. Dimon was prompted about how he felt about bitcoin, he went on a bit of a tirade stating,

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took a shot at bitcoin, saying the cryptocurrency "is a fraud."

"It's just not a real thing, eventually it will be closed," Dimon said Tuesday at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

Dimon joked that even his daughter bought some bitcoin, looking to cash in on a trend that has seen it soar more than 300 percent this year.

"I'm not saying 'go short bitcoin and sell $100,000 of bitcoin before it goes down," he said. "This is not advice of what to do. My daughter bought bitcoin, it went up and now she thinks she's a genius."

In an appearance at a separate conference earlier in the day, Dimon said bitcoin mania is reminiscent of the tulip bulb craze in the 17th century.

"It's worse than tulip bulbs. It won't end well. Someone is going to get killed," Dimon said at a banking industry conference organized by Barclays. "Currencies have legal support. It will blow up."

While Mr. Dimon's comments were certainly alarming, they don't necessarily support some of the actions that JP Morgan has taken over the years with regard to virtual currency. For instance, the company sought to patent a virtual currency of its own in 2013. Fox News reported back in 2013,

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase has filed a patent application for an electronic commerce system that sounds remarkably like Bitcoin -- but never mentions the controversial, Internet-only currency.

The patent application was filed in early August but made publicly available only at the end of November; it describes a "method and system for processing Internet payments using the electronic funds transfer network."

The system would allow people to pay bills anonymously over the Internet through an electronic transfer of funds -- just like Bitcoin, noted the enthusiast blog LetsTalkBitcoin. It would allow for micropayments without processing fees -- just like bitcoin. And it could kill off wire transfers through companies like Western Union (NYSE:WU) -- just like Bitcoin.

Investors in bitcoin may even look to Dimon's comments as a positive for them and for the virtual currency. After all, bitcoin was created so that there would be a system for transacting value that was outside the grasp of central banks which also is synonymous with being outside the grasp of our traditional banking system as we know it. The decentralized and peer to peer nature of bitcoin is what gives it its power and so the fact that JPMorgan can't control it and/or the fact that the Federal Reserve can't create more of it would both be legitimate reasons why large banks (like JPM) and central banks could be critical of virtual currency.

While those transacting bitcoin last week certainly seemed to be impacted by Mr. Dimon's comments, seeing as how bitcoin sold off relatively significantly, we just think this is another "bump in the road" that bitcoin is going to experience as it slowly and methodically continues to leverage the fact that it can't be duplicated in excess or printed, and rises in price.

Another reason that bitcoin fell so swiftly towards the end of the week last week was that the Chinese government had ordered bitcoin exchanges within the country to shut down. Coindesk reported,

China's bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges have received instruction that they will need to voluntarily shut down by September 15.

According to both leaked documents and statements from local exchange executives, issued on condition of anonymity, China's regulators have now issued verbal directives indicating how they expect the businesses to wind down operations due to the fact that they are operating domestically without a formal license.

A document leaked on Chinese social media, translated below, lists a series of steps the exchanges must undergo during that closure. While not received directly by exchange executives surveyed, the document is reportedly consistent with verbal guidance.

Issued by the office of the Leading Group of Beijing Internet Financial Risks Remediation, the document outlines how exchanges will need to coordinate with local regulators following their announcements, listing how they should handle customer data and banking relationships.

Many of these exchange shutdowns are going to be put into effect prior to the end of October.

The Chinese regulatory intervention has many people asking the question of what will happen to bitcoin if other large governments, like the United States, follow in suit. While this is a logical line of thinking and, we do believe there will be other governments who look to regulate bitcoin in favor of their own digital currency, that doesn't necessarily mean that the value of bitcoin is going to continue to go down. Not unlike cash, bitcoin may very well continue to be a global method for transacting value, regardless of whether or not it has the backing of any or all governments.

Again, it is the decentralized nature of the virtual currency that gives it a lot of its strength. While places like China and maybe even the United States may seek to regulate or eliminate bitcoin, that doesn't mean it's going to go away and it doesn't mean it's going to lose value. The price may dip momentarily, but the second that a country comes out and decides to support bitcoin, which we would probably guess would be one of the Nordic countries (or an emerging market country that needs the business) to start, the value of the digital currency could stabilize and ultimately move much higher. At this early on in its lifecycle, bitcoin still remains somewhat of a confidence game. Although some confidence has been momentarily lost between Dimon's comments and Chinese regulation, we don't feel that over the course of the long term confidence will suffer enough to cost bitcoin investors meaningfully, especially those who have invested this early on in the currency's adoption cycle.

Bitcoin was designed the way that it was for a purpose. It was designed to persevere. Its decentralized nature and peer to peer function are what help give it strength. Those functions are built-in specifically so that circumstances like these won't be able to officially take the digital currency out of commission. We liken the digital currency to gambling on sports in the United States. It has basically been illegal almost everywhere in the United States for a long time (but for Vegas and a couple other jurisdictions), yet it seems like everybody has found a way to get some action on sporting events, either through a guy they know or through other means that skirt the system. The bitcoin community is so strong and those who use bitcoin believe in it so much that they will continue to power the digital currency towards the mainstream regardless of what bankers and central governments come out and say. Bitcoin's design allows them to do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.