Buy Alert: Great Opportunity For Capital Gains On This New Preferred Share

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) issued a new series of preferred stock. The new series is the D series and it brings PEI more clearly onto my radar. PEI is another small mall REIT, much like CBL & Associates (CBL) or Washington Prime Group (WPG). I’ve taken a look at PEI’s financial statements to look for any major problems. Their calculations for FFO appear to be appropriate and their AFFO adjustments were also reasonable.

PEI-D Numbers

The following numbers are based on a case where the underwriter’s allotment is not utilized. Consequently, this assumes a lower total number of shares.

Why am I calculating without the underwriter’s allotment?

Two reasons:

1. The company designed this offering around that scenario. The proceeds were designed to be $115.8 million and they intend to use it to call their series A of preferred stock which has a total liquidation value of $115 million.

2. The prospectus provided more precise figures for this scenario.

It is the “per share” values that really matter though, and those are unlikely to see any material impact.

We know PEI intends to call PEI-A with the proceeds, because they said so in the prospectus.

Payback Periods

To understand why PEI-D was issued and why calling PEI makes so much sense, we only need to look at the payback periods.

We already know the total discounts and expenses should come out to about 350 basis points.

Since we also have the coupon rate for each share, we can easily chart the potential calls and the payback periods:

For PEI-A, the payback period was only 2.55 years. This clearly needed to be called. When the payback period is under 3 years, it is an incentive to immediately process the deal. When the payback period is 7 years, it is not so common for REITs to announce that call. It seems like a great deal in a vacuum, but it gives up the option to call it later when an even better deal might be available. I don’t expect PEI-E to be announced any time soon, so a call on PEI-B is unlikely. It is possible, but unlikely.

The payback period on PEI-D is required to have a calculation error. The equation is 350 basis points (projected discounts and expenses) divided by the annual savings in basis points. Since replacing PEI-D with more shares of PEI-D would create no savings, the equation is 350 divided by 0 for an error.

Which Shares to Pick

PEI-A is getting called, so that won’t be a useful option.

I had the PEI preferred shares in the spreadsheet, but I wasn’t tracking them as closely. I added target prices this weekend and built in PEI-D. Here’s where we stand:

PEI-B deserves a nod as well. By my estimate, the worst cash to call comes in at minus one penny. That’s not a great deal, but PEI-B ran higher right before the market closed on Friday. If it reopens back around $25.05, it is a viable choice. It carries the highest stripped yield and the call scenario (which I consider unlikely), still wouldn’t be too bad.

PEI-D lands a solid buy rating. I picked the target buy price for PEI-D primarily based off matching yields for where PEI-C is currently trading. It is important to point out that PEI-C is a the top end of the range because I don’t like the call risk. Despite having protection on the calendar for quite a while, there is very little accrued dividend and shares are trading around $26. The yield to call wouldn’t be good. On the other hand, PEI-D last traded at $24.65. This is still in the OTC markets. The prices ranged from $24.50 to $24.73 on Friday.

While a high volume of shares are trading hands, I’d still favor entering orders very carefully and walking the limit-buy price up a couple pennies at a time to look for execution.

Notice that volume was nearly 1.5 million shares. The liquidity will drop off over time, but initially there are plenty of shares being dumped by underwriters.

Who is PEI-D Built For?

The buy-and-hold income investor will see this as a decent option, but not incredible. The stripped yield here is still materially worse than some of the other shares I highlighted recently such as Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)’s preferred share: CMO-E.

The security really shines for traders. The shares are still OTC and many investors won’t have access to them or won’t know about them yet. When they trade on the regular exchange, I expect the price to jump higher. On the regular exchange, I would expect these to be move to around $24.95 to $25.20 quickly.

This creates a nice opportunity for a trader using a tax-advantaged account to play in the shares for a couple weeks. If the price doesn’t pop, the shares are a decent choice to hold onto for a bit while waiting for that adjustment.

PEI-C – The Market’s Signal

PEI-C shows what the market will handle for this yield from PEI’s preferred shares:

The bars coming from the left side are total volume executed across those 5 days in each price range. These shares got quite a bit of volume just over $26. This is all after the ex-dividend at the end of August.

As it stands, PEI-C carries a 6.94% stripped yield. PEI-D on the other hand carries a 7% stripped yield with slightly longer call protection. If both shares were called upon maturity, investors who were holding PEI-D would get a nice capital gain while the investors in PEI-C would be eating a loss of $1.00.

Even though I think this security is ideal for traders, knowing why a buy-and-hold investor would want it over PEI-C makes it easier to establish the relative valuation.

Comparison to CBL

CBL-D should be seen as the best comparable security. CBL-D offers a higher yield and a similar discount to call value.

CBL also has a better ratio of market capitalization to preferred shares, so why would the investor want PEI-D?

CBL has significantly more “debt” on the balance sheet. Preferred shares aren’t going to decimate a mall REIT unless it is truly terrible. Debt maturities on the other hand, those create a bigger threat. Since PEI is financing through preferred shares instead of bonds, they have a higher cost of capital. However, they also have more financial flexibility since they are not forced to call the preferred shares.

Trading Symbol

The temporary ticker, at least on Schwab, is PEIDP.

If that won’t work, check chat. Any alternative symbols in use are likely to be listed there as soon as they are discovered.

Update: The symbol changed very recently. Since each broker uses a different format, I put together a public Google Sheet for preferred shares and baby bonds that links the ticker I use with the ticker each broker would use. Here is the Google Sheet for tickers. PEI-D is on row 61. The columns correspond to which broker you’re using. I cover each share within the spreadsheet.

Conclusion

PEI-B could be a viable choice if shares open a bit lower. A call is possible, but unlikely.

The best play I see here is traders buying PEI-D in the range of $24.50 to $24.73, the range from Friday 9/8/2017. Those traders can look to hold the shares for a couple weeks and look for the price to pop when the shares are more widely traded. I expect shares to quickly hit $24.95 to $25.20. I would favor looking for at least $25.10 to harvest gains.

Since these shares won’t have an immediate ex-dividend, some traders will want to close out a few days before the month ends to be in place for another dividend capture. Should a trader drop shares at $25.05 just in time to swap to dividend capture strategies? It will depend on what prices are available to buy a good dividend capture stock.

I think the risk profile for carrying this from the OTC markets through a couple weeks after the broader release is excellent. I see minimal downside in the near-term and a good chance of capturing 1% to 2.5% in a few weeks. As a reminder for new investors considering these traders: Make sure the cost of trading won’t be a problem. If trading costs will eat 1% of the principal, the potential returns get wrecked.

I followed my own analysis and bought shares of PEI-D. I intend to use them for a quick capital gain. As of Friday 9/17/2017, these shares were still well within my buy range and this trade is still perfectly viable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI-D, CMO-E, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Tipranks: No ratings. This article is about preferred shares only.